July 19, 2024
Ron DeSantis says Dems knew Joe Biden wasn’t ‘fit for duty,’ bailing on him because they’re scared to ‘lose’

A.G. GancarskiJuly 19, 20244min3

biden desantis
The President's political future is a matter of open speculation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking out again about Democrats and the embattled President of the United States.

In a Friday social media postFlorida’s Governor accused the opposition party of hypocrisy in bailing out Joe Biden.

“The Dems/media engaged in a yearslong cover-up of the fact that the POTUS was not fit for duty. Now they are scrambling – not because they are concerned about Biden being unable to do the job, but because they think he will lose and bring them down with him,” DeSantis said, affirming a post by Montana’s Tim Sheehy that blasted incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester for finally suggesting Biden may not be the strongest candidate in 2024.

DeSantis continues to speak out amid the internal conversation among Democrats. Many consider Biden too enfeebled to be electable and have been making similar points for weeks.

In a recent news conference, DeSantis said Democrats want Biden to leave the race “not because they think it’s important that a President can actually discharge the functions,” but “because that scene was so jarring that they understand he’s going to lose.”

DeSantis, addressing the Republican Party of Florida during a Wednesday breakfast meeting at Milwaukee’s Republican National Convention, said he wouldn’t even pick Biden for one of the most incidental appointed positions possible.

“If someone brought a candidate for mosquito control board appointment to me in Florida and it was someone like (Biden), there’s no way I would appoint him to the mosquito control board,” DeSantis said, making the case that the President isn’t “fit to lead.”

The Governor added that he’d like Biden to stay atop the Democratic ticket, however, even after describing the Biden White House on the RNC stage Tuesday night as a “Weekend at Bernie’s presidency.

Despite rumors that Biden may step down, campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon told MSNBC viewers Friday that “the President is in this race – you’ve heard him say that time and time again” and that he “is the best person to take on Donald Trump.”

“We are built for the close election that we are in, and we see the path forward,” the veteran operative said on Morning Joe.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • Frankie M.

    July 19, 2024 at 1:06 pm

    Didn’t rds want Biden removed under the 25th amendment? You can’t have it both ways. Maybe he’s scared of Kamala?

    Reply

    • Demo Comedy Show

      July 19, 2024 at 1:10 pm

      I think it is the Demo leadership that is afraid of Ka Mana. As they should be. How long did she last in the Demo primaries back in 2020?

      Reply

  • Demo Comedy Show

    July 19, 2024 at 1:08 pm

    The Governor is 100% absolutely correct. The rats that told us Joe was mentally alert, as sharp as he has ever been are now fleeing from the Joe Biden “Titanic”. The Wicked Witch of the West and all the others that were pumping the US population full of bull crap are now attaching themselves to the Ka Mana “Titanic”. It’s fun watching this karma play out right in front of us. Their hate for Trump is so strong. Will Nancy lead an uprising if Trump is elected?

    Reply

