Ron DeSantis says Dems knew Joe Biden wasn’t ‘fit for duty,’ bailing on him because they’re scared to ‘lose’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking out again about Democrats and the embattled President of the United States.

In a Friday social media post, Florida’s Governor accused the opposition party of hypocrisy in bailing out Joe Biden.

“The Dems/media engaged in a yearslong cover-up of the fact that the POTUS was not fit for duty. Now they are scrambling – not because they are concerned about Biden being unable to do the job, but because they think he will lose and bring them down with him,” DeSantis said, affirming a post by Montana’s Tim Sheehy that blasted incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester for finally suggesting Biden may not be the strongest candidate in 2024.

DeSantis continues to speak out amid the internal conversation among Democrats. Many consider Biden too enfeebled to be electable and have been making similar points for weeks.

In a recent news conference, DeSantis said Democrats want Biden to leave the race “not because they think it’s important that a President can actually discharge the functions,” but “because that scene was so jarring that they understand he’s going to lose.”

DeSantis, addressing the Republican Party of Florida during a Wednesday breakfast meeting at Milwaukee’s Republican National Convention, said he wouldn’t even pick Biden for one of the most incidental appointed positions possible.

“If someone brought a candidate for mosquito control board appointment to me in Florida and it was someone like (Biden), there’s no way I would appoint him to the mosquito control board,” DeSantis said, making the case that the President isn’t “fit to lead.”

The Governor added that he’d like Biden to stay atop the Democratic ticket, however, even after describing the Biden White House on the RNC stage Tuesday night as a “Weekend at Bernie’s” presidency.

Despite rumors that Biden may step down, campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon told MSNBC viewers Friday that “the President is in this race – you’ve heard him say that time and time again” and that he “is the best person to take on Donald Trump.”

“We are built for the close election that we are in, and we see the path forward,” the veteran operative said on Morning Joe.