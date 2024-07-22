July 22, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Deadline to register to vote ahead of this year’s Primary is here
Image via AP.

Ryan NicolJuly 22, 20244min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Spectrum News announces lineup of ‘candidate conversations’ ahead of August Primary

HeadlinesInfluence

Jimmy Patronis organizes financial ‘fair’ in Orlando Wednesday

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘That would be interesting’: Francis Suarez again floats Governor’s run

ballot box voting elections
The deadline is Monday, and there are other key dates to know once you're signed up.

The deadline for voters to register and vote in this year’s Primary in Florida has arrived.

Monday is the final day to either register to vote or change party affiliation to vote in the Primary of your choice on Aug. 20.

Florida is a closed Primary state, meaning that in order to vote in either a Democratic or Republican Primary, you must be registered as a member of that particular party.

Those Primaries will allow voters to select their preferred Democratic or Republican candidates in this year’s U.S. Senate races, U.S. House races across the state, all state legislative contests and partisan elections at the local levels. The winners of those respective Primaries will then advance to the Nov. 5 General Election.

Also on the ballot in the upcoming Primaries are nonpartisan local races which could be decided that night. And in partisan elections, Primary night could also determine a winner if no candidates from other parties are running (for instance, if only Democratic candidates have filed to run in a particular race). In that case, the otherwise partisan Primary would be open to all voters.

Once registered, there are a few other upcoming important dates that voters should know. Early voting begins in August, though dates will vary depending on where you are in the state.

In Broward, early voting will run from Aug. 10 until Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. In Duval County, meanwhile, early voting starts on Aug. 5, also ending on Aug. 18. But early voting locations will be open at 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. So check your local Supervisor of Elections website.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot in Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. The number of requests for those ballots has declined throughout the state, due in part to a 2021 law that canceled preexisting vote-by-mail requests.

Previously, those requests could last for multiple election cycles. While voters were allowed to renew their requests, it seems as if many around the state have not done so.

Election Day will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Polls will be up from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Post Views: 0

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous‘That would be interesting’: Francis Suarez again floats Governor’s run

nextJimmy Patronis organizes financial 'fair' in Orlando Wednesday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Florida political leaders react to Joe Biden dropping out of presidential race

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more