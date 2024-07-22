Jimmy Patronis organizes financial ‘fair’ in Orlando Wednesday

A fair aimed at “fixing problems” is set this week in Orlando, and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will be hosting the event.

Patronis organized the “Fixing Problems for Floridians Fair,” to begin Wednesday, running from 8:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Altamonte Springs, 350 Northlake Blvd. Staff from the Florida Department of Financial Services will be on hand at the event to provide financial advice on a wide variety of issues, though insurance will dominate topics at the fair.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve as Florida’s CFO, and one of my favorite parts of the job is connecting Floridians with the resources and services they need to fix their problems. As we go about our daily lives of working, raising a family, or running a business, problems arise and it’s important that Floridians understand that there are many state services designed to assist them and iron out those issues,” Patronis said in a prepared statement.

“My team at the Department of Financial Services is full of experts on a wide variety of insurance and financial issues, and they know how to get you the answers you need. If our office cannot assist, we will connect you with the state or local agency that can.”

Most of the “fair” topics will center on insurance issues. Patronis said the list of experts on financial issues will include those specializing in homeowners insurance, health insurance, auto insurance, insurance agent and adjuster issues, workers’ compensation insurance, unclaimed property, contractor issues, and home hardening and mitigation.

Organizers say residents with insurance-related issues should bring as much documentation as possible to the event.