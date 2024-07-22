July 22, 2024
Spectrum News announces lineup of ‘candidate conversations’ ahead of August Primary
Stock image via Adobe.

Drew Wilson

Retro old orange TV receiver on table front gradient aquamarine wall background. Vintage style filtered photo
Bay News 9 will tackle CD 13 and CD 14; News 13 will host candidates running for CD 8 and CD 10.

Spectrum News will host and air conversations with congressional candidates ahead of the Aug. 20 Primary.

In partnership with AARP, the Orlando Sentinel and the Tampa Bay Times, “Decision 2024: Community Conversations with Congressional Candidates” will feature a dozen candidates running in four of Florida’s congressional districts.

A one-hour CD 13 program, co-hosted by anchor Holly Gregory and Times reporter Kirby Wilson, will air on Spectrum Bay News 9 at 8 p.m. on Monday. Candidates slated for the broadcast include Democrats Sabrina Bousbar, Liz Dahan, Whitney Fox, John Liccione and Mark Weinkrantz. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s Primary challenger Tony D’Arrigo will also appear.

Bay News 9 will follow up with a CD 14 special scheduled Tuesday at 8 p.m. It will feature four GOP Primary hopefuls: Neelam Taneja Perry, Eshan Joarder, John Peters and Robert Rocky Rochford. No-party candidate Christopher Bradley and Libertarian Nathaniel Snyder are also on board, though neither face a Primary challenger for the seat held by U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor.

Spectrum News 13 anchor Ybeth Bruzual and the Sentinel’s Steve Lemongello will co-host a pair of specials for two Central Florida districts.

A CD 8 program is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m., with CD 10 to follow in the same time slot on Thursday. Topics include abortion, Social Security, inflation and the economy, foreign policy, immigration, marijuana and gun control.

District 8 candidates will include Republicans Joe Babis and John Hearton as well as Democrats Sandy Kennedy and Daniel McDow — notably absent is GOP front-runner Mike Haridopolos.  On tap for the CD 10 program are Democrats Wade Darius and Vibert White, who are challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost. Republican Tuan Le will also take part.

Spectrum Bay News 9 airs on channel 9 in Tampa Bay, Spectrum News 13 airs on channel 13 in Central Florida. Both networks are available on the Spectrum News App on mobile, Xumo Stream Box, and on Apple and Roku devices.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

