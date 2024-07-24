Ron DeSantis thinks Donald Trump can defeat Kamala Harris — or any other Democrat

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Republicans wanted to run against Joe Biden in 2024, but that Kamala Harris would have been the GOP’s second choice for a presidential opponent.

“I think that the (Donald) Trump-(JD) Vance ticket was an incredibly strong position against Biden. (But) I think that they can beat whoever comes,” Florida’s Governor said.

DeSantis, addressing a group at St. Petersburg College, bashed her performance as “border czar” and that the media was “running interference” for her failures, before rattling off other objectionable policy positions taken by the California Democrat.

“She wants taxpayer funded health care and benefits for illegal aliens. She doesn’t think you should deport somebody that’s come (to the country illegally). So she is as bad as Biden has been on that. She’s even more liberal on that.”

DeSantis then said Harris “wanted to get rid of all private health insurance and said, let’s just junk all that.”

“How many of you want the government to take away your private health insurance? I don’t think a lot of Americans want to sign up to that,” the Governor said, before going on to allege that Harris backed “confiscatory tax increases,” and was “weak on crime … raising funds to bail out the rioters during the BLM riots in 2020.”

DeSantis also claimed media “turned on Biden after that debate” with Trump last month in Atlanta, deciding to “elevate” Harris.

“They had basically tried to cover it,” he added.

“If you had said Biden wasn’t up to the job three months ago, they would say you’re a conspiracy theorist. Then once it was made bare for the whole world to see, they immediately started saying, ‘Hey, this guy has got to go.’ So they knifed him in the back and they’ve been going after him, but they’re not doing that because they’re trying to help Trump. They’re doing that because they want the Dems to have a better candidate so that they can beat Trump.”

That said, he added that Harris may not be the final choice if she “falls on her face over the next few weeks,” suggesting delegates will do what they’re told “if some of the powers that be say, “no, we need to go a different direction.'”

“So I think it’s going to be a very interesting three or four weeks in the political scene, we preferred to run against Biden. I think that was clear because the majority of the, I think it was like 85% of the public thought that he was not equipped to serve for four more years as President.”