Pete Boland launches new campaign ad, celebrates banner week in race for St. Pete City Council

Pete Boland, a local restaurateur running for St. Petersburg City Council in District 3, is out with a new campaign advertisement highlighting issues facing residents and advocating for common sense solutions.

The ad, aptly named “Common Sense Solutions,” addresses top issues such as affordable housing, public safety, infrastructure and economic development.

While the 30-second spot is light on substance, it promises a leader who will help small businesses “by cutting the red tape,” “fight like hell” to address flooding concerns and “aggressively tackle our affordability problems.”

“Our city is at a critical juncture, and it’s time for leadership that listens to the people and implements real solutions,” Boland said in a statement accompanying the advertisement. “This ad is a reflection of my dedication to addressing the issues that matter most to our community with straightforward, actionable plans.”

The ad comes after last week earning the coveted recommendation from the Tampa Bay Times. In its recommendation, the Times said it was most struck by both Boland and one of his several competitors, 3 Daughters Brewing owner Mike Harting, but ultimately decided to go with Boland. The editorial board touted Boland for “his straight talk,” which they said “was a breath of fresh air” when he ran unsuccessfully for Mayor in 2021.

The recommendation also cited Boland’s “firm grasp” on strategies to “keep downtown thriving,” and touted his plans to increase zoning density to increase housing supply and drive prices down. Other notable highlights include nods to Boland’s campaign priorities to address flooding and reduce building costs by streamlining permitting processes.

“I am honored and humbled to receive the endorsement of the Tampa Bay Times,” Boland said. “This endorsement reaffirms my commitment to working tirelessly for the residents of District 3. Together, we can solve our community’s problems and create a St. Petersburg where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Boland’s ad also comes after candidates reported their latest round of fundraising and expenditures, with reports covering June 29 through July 12. Boland was the top fundraiser in the period, showing continued momentum for the local candidate, who is vying to replace outgoing council member Ed Montanari. However, Boland still trails in overall fundraising.

Progressive candidate Nick Carey is the top fundraiser to date, followed by Harting. Boland sits in the No. 4 spot just behind Juan Lopez. Only one candidate, Barry Rubin, has raised less than Boland.

Nevertheless, Boland remains competitive financially. He retains $26,000, more than Lopez, who has about $15,000 remaining to spend, and Rubin, who has about $14,000 on hand.

Carey maintains about $45,000 on hand, followed by Harting with about $34,000.

Still, Boland raised more than $4,000 in the latest fundraising period, a few hundred more than Carey and significantly more than every other candidate in the race, none of whom besides Carey eclipsed four-figures.