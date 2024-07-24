Planned Parenthood Action Fund supports Kamala Harris for President

Planned Parenthood Action Fund endorsed Kamala Harris for President at a time when several states, including Florida, will be deciding abortions rights initiative on the ballot as well.

“When Roe v. Wade was overturned, Vice President Kamala Harris stepped up to be a fearless, unapologetic champion for reproductive freedom in the midst of a public health crisis. For the past two years, she has traveled across the country, hosting nearly 100 events, to sound the alarm on the attacks against abortion rights,” the organization said.

The Planned Parenthood Action Fund’s support is the latest in Harris’ growing number of endorsements from Florida Democrats, including Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and others.

The abortion rights group pointed to Harris’ track record as a senator supporting birth control access and blocking Senate Republicans from defunding Planned Parenthood. As part of the Biden administration, the Vice President helped “issue two executive orders on protecting and securing access to reproductive health care services in an effort to lessen the harm of the abortion crisis,” Planned Parenthood Action Fund said in a statement.

“Vice President Kamala Harris has spent her career fighting to protect access to sexual and reproductive health and is the only person running for president who will protect access to abortion,” said Laura Goodhue, Executive Director of the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates.

“As states have moved to ban abortion post-Roe, she has used her time and position to lift up and listen to abortion providers, patients, and advocates, including by being the first vice president in history to visit a Planned Parenthood health center. We have the power to decide in this election what type of future we want for ourselves and for future generations.”

In Florida, voters will decide Amendment 4 to protect abortion rights in the state constitution. Currently, Florida bans abortions after six weeks.