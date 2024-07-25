George Conway’s ‘Psycho PAC’ launches 6-figure ad blitz targeting Donald Trump’s most outrageous moments

George Conway, a lawyer, political activist and former Republican committed to defeating Donald Trump in 2024, has launched a new anti-Trump ad through his super PAC, Psycho PAC.

The six-figure ad buy will run a 60-second spot mocking Trump on Fox News, ESPN and the Golf Channel on markets surrounding Bedminster and Mar-a-Lago for two weeks.

Conway, a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, begins the ad by getting straight to the point: “Donald Trump has never, ever been right in the head.”

The ad then shows a side profile of the former President, hair blowing awkwardly, with the side of his head morphing into a brain with a smaller video screen showing footage of Trump making various comments that have prompted mockery at best, and massive blowback at worst.

Up first is video of Trump referring to “the late, great Hannibal Lecter,” followed by famous footage of actor Anthony Hopkins in character as Hannibal Lecter eating a man’s face. Footage then pivots to Trump calling him, “a wonderful man.”

To be clear, Hannibal Lecter, the fictitious character first made famous by Hopkins in “The Silence of the Lambs,” is a cannibal. The scene Trump was describing at a rally earlier this year in New Jersey included Lecter literally having (read: eating) a friend for dinner. Quibbles over calling a cannibal “great” aside, there’s also this: The fictitious character is also not “late.” The character hasn’t been killed off in any of the Thomas Harris books, or the movie adaptations thereof.

Moving on, the ad then shows a montage of gaffes or other uncomfortable moments, such as Trump being unable to drink a bottle of water; his inability to articulate the words “anonymous,” “origin,” or “Venezuela; claiming windmill noise causes cancer (it doesn’t); alleging consumers need ID to buy bread (they don’t); and saying “the kidney has a special place in the heart” (that’s not where the kidney is).

There are also references to Trump musing that injecting bleach might cure COVID, his infamous mocking of a disabled reporter and referring to Apple CEO Tim Cook as “Tim Apple.”

The ad then points voters to PsychoPAC.org, a website established by Conway’s new super PAC, which opened last month.

The website’s homepage is blunt: “Voters have forgotten one important fact: Trump is f**king nuts.”

The PAC had also deployed 10 billboards and mobile trucks around Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention thanking delegates for “nominating a criminal,” a reference to Trump’s guilty verdict on 34 felonies related to hush money payments to a porn star, “nominating a psycho” and “nominating a convicted felon.”

Conway said the purpose of Psycho PAC is to flip the script on the mental acuity question. President Joe Biden, prior to his departure from the race, had faced serious pushback on his fitness for office, both physically and mentally due to his age. With Biden out, the path is now clear to shift that narrative onto Trump, who at 78 years old, is now the oldest nominee for President in history.

“Donald Trump wanted to make this election all about mental fitness,” Conway said.

“We’re good with that. Even before he began showing age-related cognitive decline, Trump had a long history of doing and saying bizarre things. He was never right in the head. And as he’s gotten older, he’s only gotten worse. Especially now that he’s the only old guy in the race, it’s more important than ever for the public to focus on Trump’s lack of mental fitness when they make their decision this November.”

Conway is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris. His banner photo on X is a hat declaring voters should “vote for the prosecutor not the perpetrator,” a reference to Harris’ work as a prosecutor, including as California Attorney General. Those were the same words he used when endorsing Harris as President Joe Biden’s successor after the President decided to drop out of the race and back Harris, a move Conway praised.