Rick Scott wants Venezuelan sanctions before election Sunday

Florida’s junior Senator wants action from Joe Biden on Venezuela, saying unfair elections are the reason why.

At issue for Rick Scott: January’s disqualification of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado from the ballot. Celebrated on the American right, Machado’s plight illustrates to Scott the urgency of a move from Washington just hours before the South American country’s elections.

“If given the opportunity for a truly fair and free election, I believe the people of Venezuela will choose to vote for the future of their country and reject the murderous dictator Nicolás Maduro this Sunday. For too long, Nicolás Maduro and his thugs have deprived the Venezuelan people of this choice by attacking his political opponents, using violence and threats in a desperate attempt to hold onto power over a people that hate him,” Scott asserts.

“This election must be different. Maduro MUST allow the Venezuelan people to finally exercise their right to vote in a free and fair election. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have shown nothing but weakness and appeasement toward Maduro and that has fueled his oppression of the Venezuelan people. The Biden-Harris administration must immediately reimpose the sanctions it lifted without any assurances from this murderous regime, and call on Maduro to allow a peaceful transfer of power when a true leader is chosen. The Biden-Harris administration appeasement of Maduro has clearly failed and must end now. We cannot waste this opportunity to advance our fight for democracy in Venezuela. This is a significant moment in the Venezuelan people’s fight for freedom and true representative government. I will continue working alongside the freedom-loving Venezuelan people to bring democracy back to their country.”