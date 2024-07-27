July 27, 2024
Carlos Gimenez backs Donald Trump return to outdoor rallies
Donald Trump is endorsing Carlos Giménez for Congress.

A.G. Gancarski

'We owe it to everybody.'

A Congressman from South Florida says Donald Trump should return to the outdoor rally circuit even after an assassination attempt on the GOP nominee earlier this month.

“He wants to go back and do outdoor rallies. And so it’s our job now to make sure that those outdoor rallies are safe, not only for him, but also the spectators,” Rep. Carlos Giménez said Saturday.

Giménez told Fox News viewers that “we owe it to everybody” to make that happen “\in a safe manner.”

“We need to protect America and Americans. And so I agree with him. He wants to keep on doing them, then God bless him. Let’s keep on doing them,” the former Miami-Dade Mayor said on Cavuto Live.

The former President’s desire to get back to the great outdoors even after four were shot and one was killed at his event in Butler, PA was confirmed in ALL CAPS on Saturday morning.

“I WILL CONTINUE TO DO OUTDOOR RALLIES, AND SECRET SERVICE HAS AGREED TO SUBSTANTIALLY STEP UP THEIR OPERATION. THEY ARE VERY CAPABLE OF DOING SO. NO ONE CAN EVER BE ALLOWED TO STOP OR IMPEDE FREE SPEECH OR GATHERING,” Trump posted to social media.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

