July 28, 2024
Ron DeSantis names trio to Tallahassee College District Board of Trustees

Ron DeSantis
While Gov. Ron DeSantis singled out the trio, they still have to get Florida Senate approval.

Three names are being added to the Tallahassee College District Board of Trustees. Gov. Ron DeSantis this month added Monesia Brown to the district and reappointed Frank “Monte” Stevens and Jonathan Kilpatrick to the panel.

Brown has been a college trustee before but returns to the duties after joining the North Highland, a workforce consultant company. Brown was previously a member of the Florida Board of Education and is a veteran of public service in North Florida.

Brown is a member of the board of directors for the Jacksonville Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the Boys Town of North Florida, Leadership Florida and the Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce.

Kilpatrick founded and is the CEO of Trulight LLC, a cyber security consultancy firm. Kilpatrick is also a Lt. Colonel in the Florida Air National Guard and previously was on the Florida Digital Government Advisory Board and Florida Chief Information Officer Summit Advisory Board.

Stevens is a  partner in the political consultancy firm the Southern Group. He is the former chief of staff for the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

While DeSantis announced the appointments, they still have to be confirmed by the Florida Senate.

Categories