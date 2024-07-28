July 28, 2024
Florida issues ‘stop-sale’ order on Diamond-Schruumz products

Drew DixonJuly 28, 2024

Sample Product Image from the Investigation of Illnesses Diamond Shruumz-Brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars, Cones, & Gummies (June 2024)
Diamond-Schruumz has had issues with substances in products going back to February.

Diamond-Schruumz brand products have been ordered not to be sold in Florida. The entire “stop-sale” order was issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and follows a recall issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The unusual regulatory moves come after Dimaond-Schruumz products such as cones, chocolates, and gummies have been found to contain poisonous and harmful substances, including psychotropic components.

“As a state, we have a responsibility to protect our citizens, especially our children, from potentially harmful products and substances, and we are committed to ensuring that all food products sold in Florida meet strict safety standards,” said Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Wilton Simpson. “By issuing this stop-sale order, we are taking swift action to ensure these products do not re-enter the marketplace and to safeguard the well-being of Floridians.”

The initial federal recall started in late June after Prophet Premium Blends Foods in Santa Ana, California, acknowledged the presence of Muscimol in products. That substance has been associated with adverse symptoms, including seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea, vomiting, abnormal heart rates, and hypotension. These symptoms were reported in individuals who consumed Diamond-Schruumz products.

Some stop-sale orders in Florida had already been issued as far back as February after inspections at Honest PP&D Inc. in Orlando, which sold the Diamond-Schruumz products. There was an order then for stop sale for about 140,000 packages of Diamond-Schruumz products.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

