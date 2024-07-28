Florida issues ‘stop-sale’ order on Diamond-Schruumz products

Diamond-Schruumz brand products have been ordered not to be sold in Florida. The entire “stop-sale” order was issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and follows a recall issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The unusual regulatory moves come after Dimaond-Schruumz products such as cones, chocolates, and gummies have been found to contain poisonous and harmful substances, including psychotropic components.

“As a state, we have a responsibility to protect our citizens, especially our children, from potentially harmful products and substances, and we are committed to ensuring that all food products sold in Florida meet strict safety standards,” said Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Wilton Simpson. “By issuing this stop-sale order, we are taking swift action to ensure these products do not re-enter the marketplace and to safeguard the well-being of Floridians.”

The initial federal recall started in late June after Prophet Premium Blends Foods in Santa Ana, California, acknowledged the presence of Muscimol in products. That substance has been associated with adverse symptoms, including seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea, vomiting, abnormal heart rates, and hypotension. These symptoms were reported in individuals who consumed Diamond-Schruumz products.

Some stop-sale orders in Florida had already been issued as far back as February after inspections at Honest PP&D Inc. in Orlando, which sold the Diamond-Schruumz products. There was an order then for stop sale for about 140,000 packages of Diamond-Schruumz products.