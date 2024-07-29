July 29, 2024
Florida political leaders slam Nicolás Maduro’s questionable claim of election victory
Maduro. Image via AP.

Jacob Ogles

Maduro
But they disagree whether Joe Biden's administration is to blame.

Florida leaders from across the political spectrum are voicing outrage as Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro controversially says he won re-election.

“Today is a dark day for democracy in Latin America,” U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, posted on social media.

On that, there was bipartisan agreement. President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration has refused to recognize Maduro’s election claim, which appears contrary to what poll watchers found in some 40% of precincts where opposition candidate Edmundo González led.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. has “serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people.”

In Florida, many Venezuelan political leaders agreed.

“Venezuelans spoke loud and clear as they elected Edmundo González as our next President,” said Samuel Vilchez Santiago, a Venezuelan American and Chair of the Orange County Democratic Party. “Maduro has stolen the election, but he doesn’t have the vote tallies to prove his win. I have yet to find a polling location in which he won. My people will prevail! ¡Que viva Venezuela libre!”

State Rep. Carolina Amesty, a Windemere Republican and the first Venezuelan American in the Legislature, released a statement slamming Maduro’s socialist regime.

“Times like these remind us why socialism can be voted in, but removing it is nearly impossible. I urge the Biden administration and America’s regional partners to act swiftly and not recognize Venezuela’s illegitimate election,” she said.

Lawmakers from opposite sides of the aisle did have differing opinions on the U.S. role in the Venezuela contest. Scott tied Maduro’s defiance with a decision to the administration to ease oil sanctions last year.

“Maduro has stolen another election from the Venezuelan people and the Biden-Harris admin helped him do it by fueling his power with sanctions relief and appeasement. Scott Edmundo González won and he must be recognized as President-elect,” he said.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio signaled similar sentiments.

“Biden and (Vice President Kamala) Harris broadly eased Trump sanctions on Maduro regime as part of a ‘deal’ for elections in Venezuela,” Rubio posted. “Today was that election and it was a complete fraud. The latest example of how our enemies have suckered Biden and Harris repeatedly over the last four years.”

Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Scott’s top rival in his own re-election effort, slammed Rubio for the assertion.

“The elections happened because the opposition worked to get there under this administration and you are insulting the incredible courage of the people of Venezuela,” the Miami Democrat posted. “Don’t use this very fragile and dangerous moment for your cheap politics. The United States must stand firm and united in a bipartisan way to support the people at this time. Your tweet does nothing except help Maduro — STOP.”

Harris, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, has said she wants the true will of the Venezuelan people determining the nation’s leadership.

“The United States stands with the people of Venezuela who expressed their voice in today’s historic presidential election,” she posted on X. “The will of the Venezuelan people must be respected. Despite the many challenges, we will continue to work toward a more democratic, prosperous, and secure future for the people of Venezuela.”

The thoughts were echoed by U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat. “Venezuela, my heart is with you today as you hit the polls. Democracy and freedom are on the line,” he posted. “The true will of the people must be heard and enacted. We are with you and will keep a close eye as the polls close.”

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, slammed Maduro’s victory claim, but also said the administration’s weakness led to this outcome, allegedly because Biden wanted to import oil rather than allow more U.S. drilling.

“Maduro lost the election in Venezuela badly, then simply declared victory anyway. He is an illegitimate dictator,” he posted from his official account.

“We stand with the people of Venezuela and their diaspora throughout the world in calling for an end to his murderous regime. It is sad but true that a nation can vote its way into socialism, but almost always has to fight its way out.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

  • Comic Con

    July 29, 2024 at 1:41 pm

    Biden must be laughing up his sleeve.

