Donald Trump doesn’t keep pace with Kamala Harris fundraising in July

Momentum in the presidential race continues to shift to the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, as evidenced by Donald Trump’s recent fundraising announcement.

Trump and “authorized committees raised $138.7 Million in the month of July providing a Cash on Hand total of $327 Million,” the campaign announced.

Team Trump contends those “numbers reflect continued momentum with donors at every level and provide the resources for the final 96 days until victory (on) November 5th.” But the campaign’s haul for the entire month of July falls short of the money raced by Kamala Harris during a partial month, despite sympathy inspired by an assassination attempt and a Republican National Convention that saw Ohio’s JD Vance elevated to the No. 2 spot on the ticket.

On Tuesday, the Harris camp reported $200 million in new money since she became the heir apparent to the Democratic apparatus after President Joe Biden decided not to run for re-election. That doesn’t include money transferred from the now-shuttered Biden committee. The newly christened Harris for President committee had, as of the end of June, nearly $96 million on hand.

The fundraising battle continues as the fight in swing states continues between the two candidates, with recent polling suggesting Harris is taking the fight to Trump in the few states that are seen as toss-ups.

Polling released this week by Bloomberg-Morning Consult reveals that Harris has a marginal lead across the battlegrounds, as Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin go her way, with Georgia tied, and Donald Trump only ahead in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

These numbers suggest that the Vice President’s nascent campaign is redefining the 2024 race, with certain demos key to Harris’ coalition apparently much more interested in voting now than they were during the end of the Biden re-election candidacy.

More than 40% of Black and Hispanic voters say they are much more likely to vote given the shakeup atop the ticket, and Generation Z voters are not far behind.

In all swing states, Harris has done what Biden couldn’t against Trump, taking a 48% to 47% lead that is a functional dead heat.