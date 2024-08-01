Donald Trump doesn’t keep pace with Kamala Harris fundraising in July

Momentum in the presidential race continues to shift to the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, as evidenced by Donald Trump’s recent fundraising announcement.
Trump and “authorized committees raised $138.7 Million in the month of July providing a Cash on Hand total of $327 Million,” the campaign announced.
Team Trump contends those “numbers reflect continued momentum with donors at every level and provide the resources for the final 96 days until victory (on) November 5th.” But the campaign’s haul for the entire month of July falls short of the money raced by Kamala Harris during a partial month, despite sympathy inspired by an assassination attempt and a Republican National Convention that saw Ohio’s JD Vance elevated to the No. 2 spot on the ticket.
On Tuesday, the Harris camp reported $200 million in new money since she became the heir apparent to the Democratic apparatus after President Joe Biden decided not to run for re-election. That doesn’t include money transferred from the now-shuttered Biden committee. The newly christened Harris for President committee had, as of the end of June, nearly $96 million on hand.
The fundraising battle continues as the fight in swing states continues between the two candidates, with recent polling suggesting Harris is taking the fight to Trump in the few states that are seen as toss-ups.
Polling released this week by Bloomberg-Morning Consult reveals that Harris has a marginal lead across the battlegrounds, as Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin go her way, with Georgia tied, and Donald Trump only ahead in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
These numbers suggest that the Vice President’s nascent campaign is redefining the 2024 race, with certain demos key to Harris’ coalition apparently much more interested in voting now than they were during the end of the Biden re-election candidacy.
More than 40% of Black and Hispanic voters say they are much more likely to vote given the shakeup atop the ticket, and Generation Z voters are not far behind.
In all swing states, Harris has done what Biden couldn’t against Trump, taking a 48% to 47% lead that is a functional dead heat.
5 comments
Michael K
August 1, 2024 at 5:36 pm
The angry, bitter old man can’t keep up.
What was ‘novel’ in 2016 is a tired old schtick in 2024.
America deserves better, and the choice is clear.
Worm brain 2024
August 1, 2024 at 6:34 pm
You are right! What was novel in 2019 we can all see is a disaster and citizens deserve better. I don’t vote for CCP Manchurian candidate terrorist supporters. People who support Harris are white elites who are insulated from what they’ve done to the country or worse yet support it. We need better candidates.
Michael K
August 1, 2024 at 7:11 pm
No dear one. I said 2016 – when the angry old man with the racist birther lies burst onto the scene.
He lost in 2020, yet is trying that same old sorry schtick again. Fortunately, Joe Biden was the right person at the right time.
Now, Vice President Harris is the right person, at the right time, and in the right place to move this country forward. We canceled the reruns of the Trump show once already. He’s the dinosaur in the race, an old fossil, a relic of the past, not a guiding light to the future.
ScienceBLVR
August 1, 2024 at 7:05 pm
People who support Harris are All from happy families and are all alike. People who support Trump are All from unhappy families and as we know.. each one of them is unhappy in their own way..
MH/Duuuval
August 1, 2024 at 7:18 pm
What’s all this I hear that DJT — the self-styled GOAT of Everything in the Universe — is running scared from a debate with a woman of color, a DEI, and other stuff DJT can’t bring himself to talk about (wink)?