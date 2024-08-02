Sunburn – The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics – 8.2.24

Good Friday morning.

Breaking late Thursday – “Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Gulf storm Invest 97L” via Douglas Soule via the USA Today Network–Florida – “Based on meteorological reports, there is a significant threat of heavy rainfall over most of the State of Florida, with the possibility of at least 12 inches of rainfall over the next seven days,” reads the Thursday evening executive order. “The water tables in the affected areas are already nearing peak capacity and incoming heavy rainfall will cause significant river flooding that may last for several weeks.” The counties under a state of emergency: Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

–@TheRickWilson: Huge props to @jaketapper for keeping Evan Gershkovich front and center for these many months.

–@JonahTillman6: Jake Tapper: What’s something you admire about JD Vance? Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer: “JD Vance is efficient. He insulted the Jewish population, women, and people of color all in one sentence. So that’s efficient”

–@JaredEMoskowitz: These Progressives don’t want a Jew. Let’s say it out loud. Imagine if moderate Dems said they didn’t want a certain minority. The condemnations would be deafening. Yet now we hear much silence.

–@Fineout: The head of Citizens Property Insurance says at public hearing on the carrier’s nearly 14% rate hike that private carriers in Fla have raised rates 103% since 2019 while Citizens has raised rates 31%. Part of justification for this year’s rate hike request

–@FLVoiceNews: @FloridaGOP is now just under 4,000 voters away from breaching a 1,000,000 registration lead over the @FlaDems

–@MsTaylorBanks: Let Simone Biles be proof that mental health matters and taking time to take care of it makes you BETTER not weaker.

–@Andy_Murray: Never even liked tennis anyway.

“The presidential election is a toss-up” via Nate Silver of Silver Bulletin – Kamala Harris has a 54% chance of winning Michigan, a 50% chance of winning Wisconsin and a 47% chance of winning Pennsylvania, states that would suffice to net her 270 electoral votes, one more than she needs to win (assuming she also holds lean-blue states like New Hampshire). She also has a 40% chance of winning Nevada, where her polling has been much better than Joe Biden’s so far and roughly a one-in-three chance in Georgia and North Carolina, which gives her some backup options that Biden lacked.

Democrats shouldn’t get too out over their skis about this. In principle, the model is designed in such a way that there’s no momentum (or autocorrelation, to use the more technical term). That is, just because Harris has risen in the forecast over the past couple of days (from 38% on Tuesday to 45% now) doesn’t imply anything either way about the future direction of the model. Now, you could maybe make an argument that this is an exception because of the unusual circumstance of Harris entering the race so late, but usually the model is pretty smart about this stuff. (After the debate, for instance, Biden’s odds fell quickly in the model and then stayed at their new lower levels but didn’t fall much further.)

The bear case for Harris – particularly that she could win the popular vote but lose the Electoral College – still applies. It’s even possible that this will prove to be Harris’ high-water mark and that the polls reflect a temporary surge of Democratic enthusiasm or even partisan nonresponse bias as Donald Trump has been knocked back on his heels.

Still, we’re not exactly going out on a limb here. Betting markets agree that the race is about 50/50.

And although we can’t tell you who’s going to win, there’s one thing I think we can say with some confidence: Democrats are lucky that they’re getting a second chance in this election with Harris instead of Biden.





“Donald Trump allies want to hit Kamala Harris’ record. He keeps talking about her race and gender.” Via Marianne LeVine and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post – Trump’s aides have said they aim to beat Harris in November by portraying her as a San Francisco liberal who is responsible for illegal border crossings and inflation. Yet in the past 48 hours, Trump has repeatedly deviated from that messaging to more familiar territory: personal attacks. And he claimed in a radio interview that Harris, whose husband is Jewish, “doesn’t like Jewish people.” Trump’s statements are emblematic of the broader challenge the GOP faces: Many of his aides and his Republican allies want to focus on Harris’ record. They have watched Democratic enthusiasm about her campaign and believe that some of her personal qualities could help, not hurt her, with independent voters.

“Harris now favorite to win election for first time” via Martha McHardy of Newsweek – For the first time since launching her presidential campaign, Harris is predicted to win the 2024 Election. Harris first moved ahead of Trump in odds on the platform on Wednesday afternoon before moving into a tie shortly after 6 p.m. ET and later retaking the lead. However, other betting platforms show that Trump has a lead over Harris. Trump maintains a large lead over Harris on the Polymarket betting platform, with 55% odds compared to Harris’ 43%, though his lead has shrunk since Biden ended his re-election campaign.

“‘These progressives don’t want a Jew’: House Democrat slams opposition on the left to Josh Shapiro as VP pick” via Alex Griffing of Mediaite – Rep. Jared Moskowitz took aim at the progressive wing of his party on Thursday and accused them of not wanting a Jewish Vice President. Moskowitz shared an article from the Hill titled, “Progressives sound alarm as Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro VP stock rises.” The article Moskowitz shared covered a letter from 50 progressive leaders urging Harris not to choose Shapiro as her running mate. The Hill reported that the letter “pointed to Shapiro’s ‘shortcomings as a national candidate’ and urged the Vice President to consider Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz instead.”

“Women’s group to Harris: Dump Shapiro over sex case cover-up” via Mini Racker and Mary Ann Akers of The Daily Beast – Shapiro is the betting favorite to be No. 2 on the Democratic ticket, but his involvement in a sexual harassment cover-up may tank his chances. The issue has come to a head, with a little-known women’s rights organization urging Harris to think twice. In a headline blaring: “Gov. Shapiro’s Failures Enabled Sexual Harassment,” the National Women’s Defense League said in a statement that the Harris vetting team should “consider the handling of past complaints of sexual harassment inside the Pennsylvania Governor’s office.” The group claims to be a nonpartisan organization dedicated to preventing sexual harassment.

“Secret Service’s tech flaws helped gunman evade detection at Trump rally” via Eric Lipton and David A. Fahrenthold of The Washington Post – After a week of oversights and failures, the officers protecting Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, still had one last chance to get it right. The chance lasted about 30 seconds. It began when a local police officer peered over the roof of the AGR International warehouse near the rally grounds and found the suspicious man he and other officers were hunting. Ninety minutes of confusion about Thomas Crooks’ intentions and whereabouts had ended in an instant. “Long gun!” the officer broadcasts over the local law enforcement radio system.

“Joe Biden, Trump exchange jabs as Russia prisoner swap turns political” via Toluse Olorunnipa and Isaac Arnsdorf of The Washington Post – Biden cast the release of several detained Americans in a multicountry prisoner swap as a vindication of his effort to cultivate international alliances, rebuking his predecessor’s isolationist impulses while celebrating a long-sought foreign policy achievement. “The deal that made this possible was a feat of diplomacy – and friendship,” Biden said. “For anyone who questions whether allies matter, they do. They matter. And today is a powerful example of why it’s vital to have friends in this world – friends you can trust, work with and depend upon.”

“Trump allies launch $20 million effort to reach young men” via Alex Leary of The Wall Street Journal – Allies of Trump are launching a voter registration and turnout program aimed at one of the hottest prizes in the election: young voters. In particular, young men. The initiative, called Send the Vote, is expected to debut Friday on the popular “Full Send” podcast, which will feature an interview with Vance, Trump’s running mate. The outreach to young voters takes on new urgency with Harris replacing Biden as the likely Democratic nominee and underscores the importance of the ever-evolving social-media battlefield for votes. Trump has increasingly found an audience with young men, who are trending more conservative and many of whom revel in a culture of entertainment and sports that is unabashedly masculine.

“Stanley Campbell’s Campaign Manager quits, sounding alarms about disorganization, misuse of limited funds” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – Millie Raphael has quit as Senate candidate Campbell’s Campaign Manager, sounding alarms about mismanagement of the campaign’s limited resources. While Raphael issued a publicly optimistic statement about Campbell’s future as a candidate, a resignation letter shows she harbored deep concerns and frustration as the candidate ignored advice from her and veteran operatives. “The lack of transparency, and the lack of a fundamental, consistent and hierarchical structure and defined roles for staff were major hindrances for me, for them, for our potential and for our morale,” the campaign memo reads.

“Amid new ballot drop boxes limits, Florida’s shorter hours cause voting rights worry” via Bart Jansen of USA Today – Robert Brigham, a retired math professor at the University of Central Florida, has difficulty waiting in line to vote because he was concerned about the lack of access to a clean restroom after his treatment for colorectal cancer. But he prefers to drop off his ballot in person because he had a couple of bill payments get lost in the mail. “I have a medical condition that literally makes me scared to be far from a bathroom,” Brigham said. “When there are more boxes available, I have more ability of where to go to drop off my ballot. I like short distances.” Brigham was one of 1.5 million Floridians who dropped off their absentee ballots in 2020, and he would like to do so again this year. Florida adopted restrictions for drop boxes in 2021 to strengthen election security, even though studies found the boxes secure and trustworthy.

“Mike Haridopolos is not just a front-runner, he’s on his way to a decisive GOP victory” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics – An internal poll conducted for Haridopolos’ campaign for Florida’s 8th Congressional District shows him leading the pack of GOP candidates with 56% support. Neither of Haridopolos’ challengers even broke double-digit support. Even their combined support came barely to double-digits, with John Hearton pulling 6% and Joseph Babits just 4%. While that leaves a huge chunk of voters – 33% – still undecided, it’s still not enough to take Haridopolos down even if one candidate managed to pull all of the undecided voters. And the poll tested that anyway, finding that when pressed to choose from the three candidates, 59% of undecided voters picked Haridopolos.

Firefighters back Tom Leek for Senate – The Professional Fire Fighters of Marion County are endorsing Rep. Leek in his bid for Senate District 7. “It’s easy to support Rep. Leek once you see his platform to put families and Florida first. He already has the endorsement of CFO Jimmy Patronis, a proven friend of the fire service, and we are proud to also endorse Rep. Leek,” PFFMC Vice President Joe Romani said. “Florida faces a rapidly growing future and we need to have leadership at the state level that will place a priority on providing the best service to our current and future residents.” PFFMC is a labor union organization representing 554 active and retired first responders working for or retired from Marion County Fire Rescue.

“Doctors back Tracie Davis re-election in SD 5” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – “It is our honor to endorse Sen. Tracie Davis for re-election to Senate District 5. Her service on a Health Care Committee allowed us the opportunity to collaborate on key issues to medicine & we look forward to continuing those efforts in the future,’ said Florida Medical Association PAC President Charles Chase. As a Senate candidate, Davis had over 55% of the vote in 2022’s General Election over Republican Binod Kumar and write-in opponent Patrick Lee Cooper. This time around, her Primary opponent is 40-year-old Francky Jeanty, a graduate of Edward Waters University (EWU), a published author of a motivational book, a self-described “educational consultant,” a former student recruiter for Keiser College, a former admissions counselor for EWU, and a former manager at a car rental dealership.

“Despite term limits, Bruce Antone has spent 14 years in the Florida House. Can he be re-elected?” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel – The incumbent Democrat seeking his eighth term as a representative in Florida House District 41 must first defeat a Primary opponent who says he’s been in office for too long and grown out-of-touch. Antone has represented the area for 14 years, taking a few years out as he complied with term-limits laws beginning in 2002. He is facing political newcomer Janét Buford-Johnson, a retired former manager in tourism and hospitality.

“Poll shows Bill Conerly with lead in HD 72, but most Primary voters say they’re undecided” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics – An independent poll shows Conerly leading in a Republican Primary to succeed former Rep. Tommy Gregory. But more than half of likely voters say they are undecided, and a quarter refuse to say they are even leaning a certain way. A House District 72 poll by M3 Strategies found about 27% of Primary voters at least leaning toward Conerly, a shareholder with Kimley-Horn. Meanwhile, 20% favor marketing professional Alyssa Gay and 19% like Manatee County School Board member Rich Tatem. Lawyer Richard Green polls at 9%. A full 25% of voters refuse to list a preference even if they “had to choose today.”

“Florida tells schools to make no Title IX changes after emergency court victory” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice – The Florida Department of Education informed state education presidents and superintendents to make no operational changes regarding the Biden administration’s Title IX rule changes. The message came after an emergency court ruling granted Florida and other states an administrative injunction against the new Title IX rule changes. The ruling came immediately after another court had denied Alabama and other states an effort to combat the rule. Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. took a victory lap as a result. “Florida sued to stop the Biden Admin’s illegal Title IX actions. Today, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals granted Florida an Administrative Injunction,” he said. “The Biden administration’s rule changes would infringe on the right of girls to be treated fairly. Accordingly, no school in Florida should implement this rule.”

“DeSantis didn’t need to disclose $28,000 golf simulator gift, report finds” via Alexandra Glorioso of the Tampa Bay Times – DeSantis did not need to disclose that a $28,000 golf simulator installed in the Florida Governor’s Mansion had been provided by a longtime political donor because the equipment was, in fact, a gift to the state, the Florida Commission on Ethics has determined. The decision, made behind closed doors last week, was announced Wednesday in a two-paragraph public report signed by Florida Commission on Ethics Chair Ashley Lukis, wife of DeSantis’ former Chief of Staff. The decision hinged in part on an interview with the donor, Morteza “Mori” Hosseini, who said he initially intended for the Governor to use the but eventually wanted the simulator to be used more broadly by public employees, including the Governor’s security detail.

“DCF blocked more than 700,000 calls in April from people who wanted to speak to a real person” via Jackie Llanos of Florida Phoenix – The Florida Department of Children and Families blocked 54% of phone calls from people wanting to reach one of its call center agents in April. The agency, which handles calls related to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, lacks standards governing the number of blocked calls or hang-ups by clients because they can’t remain on hold, the call center’s director, Nichole Solomon, testified on Wednesday. DCF hung up on 744,000 people waiting on hold before they could talk to employees in April alone because the call center lacks the capacity to manage all the calls it gets, said Solomon, who has been in charge of the call center since early 2023. Instead, those 744,000 callers who opted to speak to a person instead of the automated system heard a message saying all agents were busy and to call later.

“Stata data details good news for air quality in the Glades during sugar harvest season” via Florida Politics – Data from the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Department of Health shows air quality in the Glades was in the “good” range – the highest standard under Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards – for 200 out of 209 test days during the 2023-24 harvest period, or 95.7% of the time. Measurements of PM 2.5 levels – fine particles under 2.5 micrograms that can decrease air quality – also show that the Glades average of 6.8 PM2.5 per cubic meter sat below the state average of 7.4. Farmers also turned to private monitors in the region to reinforce findings at the state level. The average air quality in the Glades also sits well below the EPA’s new, tighter definition of “good” air quality, which dropped from a maximum of 12 PM2.5 per cubic meter to 9. That change took effect in May.

“U.S. and Russia complete biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history, freeing Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan” via Eric Tucker, Dasha Litvinova and Matthew Lee of The Associated Press – The United States and Russia completed their biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history on Thursday, with Moscow releasing journalist Gershkovich and fellow American Whelan, along with dissidents including Vladimir Kara-Murza, in a multinational deal that set two dozen people free. The trade unfolded despite relations between Washington and Moscow being at their lowest point since the Cold War after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Negotiators in backchannel talks at one point explored an exchange involving Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny but, after his death in February, ultimately stitched together a 24-person deal that required significant concessions from European allies.

“Inside the secret negotiations to free Gershkovich” via Joe Parkinson, Drew Hinshaw, Bojan Pancevski and Aruna Viswanatha of The Wall Street Journal – While Gershkovich was just released on Thursday morning, the Journal has been reporting on his fate from the moment he was seized. This account is based on more than a year of interviews with dozens of U.S., Russian, European and Middle Eastern national security officials, diplomats, spies, and prisoners’ families. Reporters reviewed classified Russian legal documents, security camera footage from arrests and unpublished photos of previous prisoner swaps to identify key players in the drama. A Journal reporter was on-site in Ankara to watch as Gershkovich stepped out into freedom. Journal reporters were also, unavoidably, part of the story, followed through the streets of Vienna and Washington.

“Biden privately weighs how to use the time left in his presidency” via Matt Viser of The Washington Post – Biden was in a wood-paneled conference room with civil rights leaders and elected officials, flying high over the country en route to Texas. About an hour into the flight, he glanced at the television playing in the background, where guests on MSNBC were speculating over who Harris would pick as her running mate. “Kamala and I talked,” Biden remarked. “I said she could pick me.” He waited a beat, then said he was joking, prompting laughter. To some of those in the plane, who described the encounter afterward, the episode also illustrated a more basic reality – that Biden appears largely reconciled to his tortured decision to bow out of the race and is now comfortable enough with it to crack jokes.

“Senate GOP blocks bipartisan bill to expand child tax credit” via Tobias Burns of The Hill – Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked a bipartisan bill that would boost a tax credit for parents as the GOP and Democrats feud over remarks from Vance. Senators voted 48-44 to advance a bill co-authored by Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. Jason Smith that would have raised the child tax credit (CTC), ended the fraud-ridden Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) program and reinstated other tax credits for businesses.

“Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw releases new ad for re-election bid touting gang bust” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics – Palm Beach County Sheriff Bradshaw’s re-election campaign is out with a new ad touting a nearly one-year gang investigation that led to 19 arrests and shut down a major drug operation. The ad, titled “Gang Bust,” references “Operation Rushmore,” a partnership between the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). “A dangerous gang was threatening this community with drugs, violence and drive-by shootings. They had to be stopped,” Bradshaw says at the top of the 30-second ad amid shots of a simulated crime scene before a narrator begins speaking. “The Sheriff meant it, and working with DEA, FDLE and others, 19 gang members were arrested,” she says.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Raquel Regalado faces a rematch in a Miami county district, this time with a record” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald – In 2020, former Pinecrest Mayor Cindy Lerner came within two percentage points of beating School Board member Regalado in the election for what was then an open District 7 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission. Four years later, Lerner is challenging Commissioner Regalado for the same nonpartisan seat and each candidate sees the incumbent’s voting record as the main argument for voters to reject the other this time around. “You deserve better. We all deserve better,” Lerner, a lawyer, said at a June 27 candidates forum. “That’s why I am running.” Lerner, a former Democratic state representative, is trying to position Regalado, a Republican, as pro-development, anti-environment and catering to the special-interest donors who have given the incumbent about a 10-to-1 edge in fundraising this year.

“In rare move, the police union is giving campaign money to Republican Primary candidate” via Mike Diamond of The Palm Beach Post – The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association (PBA) is trying to prevent Michael Gauger from becoming the Republican nominee for Sheriff – and they aren’t making that a secret. “We do not want to see him (Gauger) become sheriff,” said John Kazanjian, president of the association. “And will do all we can to prevent that from happening.” Gauger says the reason is to ensure that Democrat Ric Bradshaw, the county’s longest-serving Sheriff who is seeking a sixth term, will be pitted against a weaker candidate. Law-enforcement political action committees (PACs) have already donated $6,000 to Lauro Diaz, who is in a contentious Primary battle with Gauger.

“West Palm Beach police arrest man they say broke into City Hall and left cocaine” via Wayne Washington of the Palm Beach Post – West Palm Beach police have arrested a 34-year old Lake Worth Beach man whom they said “broke into City Hall and dropped his dope and dipped last weekend.” Jake Foster Machado faces one count of unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and one count of possession of a controlled substance, which police say turned out to be cocaine. Officers arrested him at a drug rehabilitation center in western Palm Beach County and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail. Machado remained in custody Wednesday afternoon, a day after Circuit Judge Donald Hafele set his bail at $7,000 and appointed him a public defender during a hearing at the jail.

“Stuart City Commission incumbent Becky Bruner faces challenger Laura Giobbi on Aug. 20” via Melissa E. Holsman of Treasure Coast Newspapers – When Stuart voters go to the polls Aug. 20, they’ll decide whether Mayor Bruner should remain on the City Commission or be replaced by a political newcomer looking to oust her from the nonpartisan seat she’s held since 2017. It’s the first time Bruner, 67, has drawn a challenger to the Group 2 post she won with about 64% of the vote, election records show. Bruner, who grew up in Stuart and for 20 years owned a used furniture store, replaced Jeffrey Krauskopf, who retired after 30 years. She’s excited, she said, to prove to voters why she’s worthy of re-election. “Since I’ve been here, we’ve accomplished a lot,” Bruner said.

“Brevard elections chief sued over claims of mishandling paperwork, candidates” via Eric Rogers and Dave Berman of Florida Today – A Brevard political consultant is suing Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Tim Bobanic, accusing the elections chief of unequal treatment and his office of mishandling candidate qualifying paperwork. Robert Burns III, a Palm Bay resident who also runs The Space Coast Rocket local news website, alleges that a staffer in Bobanic’s office failed to disqualify two Republican candidates who improperly filed their qualifying paperwork to get on the ballot. One of the candidates is state lawmaker Randy Fine in the race for Brevard County Republican State Committee member, a local GOP leadership position. Burns and Fine have a long history of lobbing personal attacks and legal complaints against each other.

“Five candidates vie for Orange School Board amid talk about reading, teacher pay and politics” via Alissa Gary of Orlando Sentinel – The candidates running for the two open seats on Orange County School Board bring up Gov. DeSantis, Moms for Liberty and book bans. The Sentinel reports how bigger state political issues are creeping into the local races. Teacher Anne Douglas, Kyle Goudy, a manager at NBCUniversal GolfNow, and ex-teacher Jake Petroski are competing for the District 4 seat. For District 6, it’s former attorney Stephanie Vanos versus ex-teacher Jeni Grieger.



“He’s running for House in Miami-Dade – but records show Pinellas address” via Alexandra Glorioso of the Tampa Bay Times – Just before launching his campaign in March for a Florida House seat representing south Miami-Dade County, Alian Collazo reported that he’d moved out of the house he owns in Largo and into a new residence inside the district: the family home of his former boss and longtime friend, state Sen. Alexis Calatayud. But was the Senator’s former Chief of Staff actually residing at her home? To find out, the Times/Herald knocked on the door. The answer, delivered by the Senator’s father, was no. Tony Calatayud, the Senator’s father, now denies ever saying that Collazo did not reside at the family’s house just south of Kendall in Florida’s 115th House District. But the doorstep interaction casts doubt on where Collazo has claimed to live – and registered to vote – during his campaign to win the Republican Primary for an open seat in the Florida Legislature.

“Hillsborough School Board approves $4.3B budget” via Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times – The Hillsborough County School Board on Thursday approved a $4.34 billion budget for the 2024-25 school year and a property tax rate slightly lower than the current year’s level. Homeowners will be charged $5.39 for every taxable $1,000 in property, down a cent from the current rate. That decrease takes into account rising property values. For a $425,000 home with a homestead exemption, the proposed tax amounts to $2,155.20. A second reading and vote will take place on Sept. 5.

“Stop sign cameras are coming to Hillsborough school buses” via Ian Hodgson of the Tampa Bay Times – Most drivers know that when the illuminated stop sign pops out from the side of a school bus, it’s time to wait. But Hillsborough buses were passed by inattentive or hurried drivers roughly three times every day last year. A program unveiled Thursday aims to curb that trend. Starting Aug. 12, every public-school bus in the district – a fleet of nearly 1,000 vehicles that transport 78,000 students per day – will be equipped with cameras that start rolling automatically once the stop arm is extended, district superintendent Van Ayres said Thursday.

“Tampa airport CEO’s parting gift: over $1.1 million in pay” via Shauna Muckle of the Tampa Bay Times – Tampa International Airport chief executive officer Joe Lopano will end his last year before retirement the most well-paid he’s ever been. He’s slated to earn more than $1.1 million this year – potentially more than any other airport CEO in the country. Lopano said he’ll step down when his contract ends in April next year. A 2022 analysis by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette found that Lopano had the highest base salary among U.S. airport CEOs in 2021. His pay then was around $544,000. His base pay for 2024 rose to about $839,000 after the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board approved a 10% raise on Thursday.

“Sitting down with Mayor Donna Deegan: Her wins, frustrations from the first year in office” via Hanna Holthaus of The Florida Times-Union – People told Deegan that she asked for the impossible when she directed negotiation timelines for the Jaguars stadium deal. But Deegan’s goal – whether when talking with the franchise or dealing with procurement and permitting – has been to push government officials to work more efficiently. “‘What I’m asking you to do is break from the routine and to do things in a different way,’” she recalled telling negotiators. “We got everybody in a room, and we made them stay there until they got it done.”

“CareerSource Northeast Florida gets new CEO” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics – CareerSource Northeast Florida is under new leadership as a veteran operative of the organization takes over the reins. The CareerSource Northeast Florida Board of Directors approved the selection of Cheryl A. Taylor to serve as CEO. Taylor has taken over the position this Summer from Bruce Ferguson. He retired from the workforce development organization this year after 20 years of service in CareerSource as CEO, and he was with the organization in other capacities for three decades. Taylor has been with CareerSource Northeast Florida for a decade. She was the senior vice president of Operations. Taylor is also the first African American to hold the top slot of CareerSource Northeast Florida management. She took over the CEO position on July 1.

“‘He loved this city’: Mike Anderson, former Fort Walton Beach Mayor, dies at age 82” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News – Former Mayor Anderson, known as one of Fort Walton Beach’s greatest ambassadors, has died at 82 following a brief illness. Born in 1941, Anderson began his life of service when he joined the United States Air Force and had a distinguished career, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. Anderson then transitioned into civil service at Eglin Air Force Base and retired in 2005. Anderson entered the local political arena in 1997 when he was a member of then-Mayor Glenda Glover’s advisory group. After some persuasion by former City Council member Jim Tucker, Anderson decided to run for City Council and was elected in 2001. In 2005, Anderson was elected Fort Walton Beach’s 22nd Mayor. He served until 2017, making him the city’s longest-tenured Mayor. Anderson only missed three of the 570 meetings convened when he was a Council member or Mayor.

“Sarasota Public Defender lied under oath, destroyed sexual harassment complaint” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune – While his office was entangled in allegations of workplace discrimination and misconduct, Sarasota Public Defender Larry Eger lied under oath and destroyed a sexual harassment complaint against a former subordinate, according to interviews and documents obtained by the Herald-Tribune. The elected public defender for the 12th Judicial Circuit, covering DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties, Eger faced a turbulent period of more than a year when accusations in his office of harassment and improper conduct toward women by an IT administrator spiraled into a federal lawsuit, two federal investigations into workplace discrimination and cash settlements of more than half a million dollars.

“Former Lee County sheriff’s deputy accused of stealing from motorists during traffic stops” via Tomas Rodriguez of The Fort Myers News-Press – A former Lee County sheriff’s deputy faces several charges after authorities say his body camera recorded him stealing from motorists. Tyrese Jackson, 37, faces one count of scheme to defraud and two counts of official misconduct in a public agency. He was booked into the Lee County Jail on Sunday and released Monday on $7,500 bond. It is at least the second such incident involving deputies in an apparent “shakedown” in the past decade, that one in Bonita Springs and resulted in a prison sentence. Jackson became a Lee County sheriff’s deputy on July 11, 2022. He was issued a body camera approximately 17 months later. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno had announced in October 2023 the sheriff’s office began its rollout of body cameras.

“With national ambitions extinguished, DeSantis is adrift” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union – DeSantis’ third act saw those presidential ambitions predictably actualized and then spectacularly smashed. The costs of his folly for Florida were enormous: DeSantis devoted nearly entire Legislative Sessions – those precious 60 days each year during which Florida’s part-time lawmakers set about policymaking for the nation’s third-largest state – to noxious culture-war posturing.

Instead of emerging from this third act as a triumphant national figure, DeSantis limped out as a greatly diminished one. Trump’s campaign and network of allies helped turn Florida’s Governor into a punchline.

DeSantis provided them plenty of ammunition: High on his own supply, DeSantis badly misjudged his fluency in retail politics and, most crucially, his ability to navigate basic human interactions – which proved to be … subnormal.

Trump glided right past DeSantis’ culture-war posturing and burned him over Florida’s very real and serious problems, like the state’s collapsed property insurance market.

By the end, the machismo-obsessed branding DeSantis’ brain trust concocted felt as if it had been almost deliberately and precisely calculated to maximize a sense of irony to trail the emasculated Governor like a shadow during the frigid final days of his Iowa crusade.

These days, with no golden ring to chase, DeSantis seems unfocused, languid, adrift – searching for some sort of meaning. His news conferences have become even more ponderous than usual.

Mar-a-Lago, and not Tallahassee, is the center of right-wing power here, and it’s probable that no matter what happens in November, it will be Trump and not DeSantis who looms largest over Florida’s 2026 Governor’s race. DeSantis faces the real prospect of becoming an afterthought in his own backyard.

That would be a fitting anticlimax for Florida’s B-list Governor.

“Harris’ border chutzpah” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner – The issue of border security is a challenge for Harris on both fronts. Now, in a stunning display of chutzpah or gaslighting or whatever you want to call it, Harris is attempting to rewrite the history of her position on the border both as a presidential candidate and as Vice President. Hitting the campaign trail, with an adoring press in tow, Harris is now claiming that she is much, much tougher on border security than Trump. “Donald Trump … has been talking a big game about securing our border, but he does not walk the walk,” Harris said at her first rally in Atlanta. “I will proudly put my record against his any day of the week, including, for example, on the issue of immigration.” What Harris said was extravagantly, flamboyantly, wildly untrue. And here is a way to check: Trump has actually been President of the United States. You can check his record against Harris’. He was much, much, much tougher on border security than Harris.

“Trump’s campaign is falling apart – and it’s all his fault” via Isaac Schorr of Mediaite – His path back to the Oval Office seemed clear. Now it’s been obstructed – not by Lady Luck, but himself. His selection of Vance was not the final nail in his campaign’s coffin. But if it’s emblematic of how he’s going to make the case for himself and prosecute the one against Harris, he is indeed doomed. The Trump campaign teased a new, sober Donald in the aftermath of the attempt on his life. Yet his behavior in recent days has been completely devoid of self-discipline or strategic thinking. His speech at the Republican National Convention was a meandering mess instead of the clear and concise address it should have been. His lack of focus is betrayed by his rants against Fox News on Truth Social. And worst of all, he seems to have no idea how to land a blow on Harris, an eminently weak candidate with no shortage of vulnerabilities.

“I’m a very conservative Republican. Here’s why I support legalizing marijuana in Florida.” via Joe Gruters for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune – We call this state the “Free State of Florida” because we don’t want overreaching government mandates impeding upon our individual rights. I’ve worked hard as a Republican state Senator, a former member of the Florida House and a past Chair of the Republican Party of Florida to make sure our freedoms are never limited – whether it’s protecting our Second Amendment rights, providing school choice or preventing a state income tax. Yet in our free state, you can still receive up to a year in jail for possessing small amounts of marijuana. This November, we have a unique opportunity to protect our individual liberty by supporting Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for adults in our state. This amendment is about personal freedom, but it is also about creating a safer, more regulated recreational marijuana market and generating much-needed revenue for critical public services like our law enforcement.

“MAGA misunderstands the fellowship of the ring” via David French of The New York Times – Last month, POLITICO’s Adam Wren wrote an extended analysis of the way that the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy shaped Vance. On a 2021 podcast, Vance said, “I’m a big ‘Lord of the Rings’ guy, and I think, not realizing it at the time, but a lot of my conservative worldview was influenced by Tolkien growing up.” Tolkien’s work has layers, and it’s only when you dive in deep that you realize how completely his work rebukes some of the movements that claim to love it the most. But the books aren’t a simple story of good versus evil; they acknowledge the existence of true evil. After all, Tolkien had seen and experienced the worst of human evil. Tolkien’s message is profoundly different. You must demonstrate courage to defend against evil, but to defeat it, you cannot rely on your own strength. It is to the “light and high beauty” that we must turn, even when we cannot see a way through.

“Back-to-school shopping bonanza is on as Floridians rush to get tax breaks” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics – With classes about to begin at schools across Florida, back-to-school shopping is picking up at a brisk pace across the Sunshine State while retail advocacy groups are pushing for residents to take advantage of Florida’s tax-free holiday. A National Retail Federation (NRF) survey recently conducted found shoppers across the country are buying school supplies in earnest as students are about to return to their homerooms at campuses across the land. According to the NRF study, about 55% of shoppers in America had already started buying back-to-school supplies as far back as early July.

“Florida Republicans condemn women’s Olympic boxing result as questions swirl over gender test issue” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics – In the wake of Italy’s Angela Carini forfeiting her fight against Algerian Imane Khelif after suffering what seemed like a broken nose in the fight’s earliest moments, some of Florida’s most prominent Republicans are railing against the inclusion of the North African pugilist who has been banned from previous events for having too much testosterone in her body. “This is what Biden & Harris want for America – a dangerous place where the lives and dreams of our daughters and granddaughters are crushed because Democrats allow biological men to compete in women’s sports – and, in this case, literally beat them down. This is the point of the Biden-Harris Title IX change that just took effect & I’m fighting like hell to reverse it,” said U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. Khelif and Lin Yu‑ting of Taiwan suddenly received massive scrutiny for their presence in Paris after years of amateur competition. Lin won the IBA world championships in 2018 and 2022, but the governing body stripped her of a bronze medal last year because it claimed she failed to meet unspecified eligibility requirements in a biochemical test.

“Olympics pommel horse guy Stephen Nedoroscik trains at this Sarasota gym” via Gabrielle Calise of the Tampa Bay Times – The internet’s beloved “Pommel Horse Guy” is actually a Florida Man. Two members of the U.S. men’s artistic gymnastics team – much-memed pommel horse star Nedoroscik and comeback kid Brody Malone – have spent nearly two years training for the Paris Olympics at EVO Gymnastics in Sarasota. Alternate Shane Wiskus also prepared at the gym. “We’re there year-round,” said Kevin Mazeika, executive director of EVO Gymnastics, on a phone call from Paris. “Gymnastics never stops.” The hard work already paid off. On Monday, the team won a bronze, ending a 16-year medal drought.

