Takeaways from Tallahassee – It’s (almost) voting time!

This coming week early voting will get underway across the state ahead of the Aug. 20 Primary.

A total of 21 counties – including urban counties such as Duval, Hillsborough, Orange and Miami-Dade – will crank up early voting starting this Monday. A handful of counties will start later in the week with the vast majority of counties opening up polling places Aug. 10.

Florida allows counties to begin early voting up to 15 days before the election, but all counties must be up and running 10 days before the election. Early voting locations must be open for at least eight hours a day but no more than 12 hours.

During the 2022 Primaries, nearly 614,000 Floridians cast their ballots at early voting locations.

Another important election deadline is also coming up next week. Aug. 8 is the last day for someone to request a mail-in ballot be sent to them.

Florida has seen a drop in the overall number of vote-by-mail requests because state legislators changed the law so that all mail ballot requests expired after the 2022 elections. So far this election season, nearly 2.37 million ballots have been mailed out and more than 610,000 have been returned as of information posted Friday by the Division of Elections. More than 4 million ballots were mailed out during the 2022 Primary.

While much national focus and news is on the presidential election in November, the Aug. 20 Primary will feature many important local races as well as some very heated congressional and legislative Primaries.

During the 2022 Midterms, about 26% of the electorate voted compared to 28% two years earlier.

Storm’s a brewing: Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency order for most of the state as a predicted tropical depression approaches and could cause dangerous weather. DeSantis’ executive order affects 54 of Florida’s 67 counties. It warned that heavy rains in the upcoming days could cause flash flooding, river flooding, coastal flooding, erosion and gusty winds. The Governor warned that power outages could also be possible from downed trees and power lines. The full list of Florida counties affected under the emergency order are: Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

Going rogue: Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican and longtime President Donald Trump ally, broke ranks with Florida Republicans and came out in support of Amendment 3 which would legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older. The position puts him at odds with the Governor, but Gruters, who served as the Chair of the RNC Credentials Committee held earlier this month, has been at odds with DeSantis in the past. If Gruters announcement wasn’t shocking enough, billionaire Ken Griffins announced Friday his intent to direct $12 million to defeat the amendment.

Bloody hell: Florida hospitals have had to cancel optional surgical procedures to help maintain their future blood supply after a cyberattack on OneBlood, the not-for-profit blood center serving more than 250 Florida hospitals. Florida Hospital Association President and CEO Mary Mayhew said OneBlood supplies products to between 80% and 90% of the hospitals in the state, and that the facilities started feeling the effects of the attack Monday.

Take a peek: The Atlantic Coast Conference released more than 250 pages of documents to Attorney General Ashley Moody this week after her office filed a public records lawsuit in late April. Moody’s office has posted the documents that were released. Many parts of the agreements were redacted because the ACC asserted they were trade secrets and, therefore, exempt from disclosure under Florida law. But Moody’s office said it would “review these redactions,” suggesting that they could demand more information.

What’s in a name? Maureen Saunders Scott will not appear on the November ballot as “Moe Saunders.” Instead, her name will be “Mo Saunders Scott,” a compromise she agreed to after a somewhat contentious hearing at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse. The move came after she and lawyers for her nephew and opponent in the race for House District 106, former state Rep. Joe Saunders, agreed on the matter in a last-minute exchange. Joe Saunders’ campaign and legal teams have both suggested, without evidence, that HD 106 incumbent Fabián Basabe is behind Scott’s candidacy. Basabe is considered among the most vulnerable Florida incumbents in this election cycle.

– Getting tough –

Attorney General Moody has activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline ahead of the Invest 97L storm.

The activation follows a state of emergency declaration covering most of the state ahead of the storm’s likely landfall this weekend.

Florida’s price gouging law prohibits excessive increases in the price of commodities ahead of major weather events. Covered items include equipment, food, gasoline, ice, lumber, water and hotel rooms. The hotline allows Floridians who suspect instances of price gouging to report it to the state.

Those who violate the price gouging statute may face $1,000 per violation and up to $25,000 for multiple violations in a 24-hour period.

The hotline will take effect in the following counties that were declared in a state of emergency: Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

“Invest 97L is expected to bring heavy rain and powerful winds to much of the state,” Moody said in a statement. “To help Floridians prepare for this event, we are activating the price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases on essential commodities. As the system approaches, I’m urging Floridians to finalize their storm preparations, monitor weather reports and follow the guidance of local authorities. Stay Safe, Florida.”

Price gouging reports can be made through the Attorney General’s website or by calling 1 (866) 9NO-SCAM. Moody’s office is also encouraging Floridians to brush up on their storm season do’s and don’ts by reading through the 2024 Hurricane Preparedness Guide.

– Farm saver –

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced the preservation of a Florida family farm through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, which allows for the purchase of development rights on agriculture properties, preventing urban encroachment and allowing for agriculture operations to continue.

The farm is a 1,449-acre portion of the Canaan Ranch, a 3,040-acre working tree farm located in Gilchrist County. It is being preserved through a nearly $4.8 million rural land protection easement.

Canaan Ranch has been owned and operated by the same family since 1944. The farm currently produces timber and preserves two-thirds of the property’s longleaf pine/wiregrass ecosystem.

Canaan Ranch has been implementing Best Management Practices (BMPs), a set of guidelines that advise producers on how to manage the water, nutrients, and pesticides they use to reduce agriculture’s impact on the state’s natural resources, for decades. The ranch also actively uses a prescribed burning system to suppress many undesirable plant species and maintain natural balance.

Florida has more than 65 million square miles. It’s no shock – and any person who has lived here for at least 10 years can tell you – how much development and change has come to rural areas of Florida.

Created in 2001, the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program aims to recognize that working agricultural lands are essential to Florida’s economic future. Simpson helped to secure $100 million in recurring funding for the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program this Session with the goal of supporting the Florida Wildlife Corridor, including the acquisition of conservation easements under the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

“By permanently preserving this land from development, we not only protect a vital natural resource but also honor the legacy of those who have worked it for generations. This initiative ensures that future generations of Floridians will continue to benefit from the economic and ecological contributions of our state’s agricultural lands,” Simpson said.

–Handing out Hope –

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis awarded two nonprofit organizations $40,000 from the Florida Hope Fund on Tuesday.

DeSantis joined two nonprofit organizations – Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Commission 127 – to deliver bunk beds to a foster family in Central Florida and awarded $20,000 each to both organizations for their services to the Florida community.

Hope Florida’s program uses experts, called Hope Navigators, to help Floridians through community collaboration of “the private sector, faith-based communities, nonprofits and government entities.” Since its launch, Hope Florida says it has helped nearly 30,000 Floridians reduce their reliance on government assistance, and that it has helped to cut the next decade’s taxpayer expenses by $800 million.

The grant awards came from the Hope Florida Fund, which is fueled by contributions from the private sector, not tax dollars. It was created by Casey DeSantis in July 2022 to recognize deserving nonprofit organizations that support the Hope Florida initiative.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace was one of Hope Florida’s first partners and one of the first organizations to receive money from the fund.

“Floridians across the state dedicate their time, talent, and resources to help fulfill needs in their community,” DeSantis said. “As I joined two nonprofits working in the spirit of Hope Florida, it was heartwarming to see how an act of goodwill makes such a profound impact for a family in need. These additional dollars from the Hope Florida Fund will help them continue this mission.”

– Like, a metric ton of Hope … –

Earlier in the week, the Governor and First Lady awarded the top two need-meeting Hope Florida CarePortal churches with $50,000 grants and dished out a pile of $25,000 grants to other top churches in the program.

“We’re enabling churches to compete to meet the needs of Floridians through CarePortal,” Gov. DeSantis said. The government should incentivize charity and philanthropy, not supplant it. Hope Florida brings together private, nonprofit, and faith actors to serve others and enables the government to get out of the way for the good of our citizens.”

The First Lady added, “Through Hope Florida’s CarePortal, churches in every one of Florida’s 67 counties are meeting needs in real time. Hope Florida has a simple premise – we assist Floridians in need to find help in their community. We sincerely thank those churches that have stepped up to take advantage of the Hope Florida CarePortal and answer the call to serve.”

The recipients: Spanish River Church, Grace Family Church, RiverLife Church, Oasis Church, Radiant Church, South Shore Community Church, Grace Bible Church of Highlands County, Idlewild Baptist Church, North River Church, Action Church, Bayside Community Church North River Campus, University Carillon United Methodist Church, and Calvary Chapel of Fort Lauderdale.

This week’s grant awards were celebrated by some of Hope Florida’s top sponsors.

“Simply Healthcare has long maintained an unwavering commitment to meeting the greatest needs of Floridians by improving access to health care and addressing health-related social needs through a local empowerment approach,” said Dana Grynuik, president of Simply Healthcare Plans.

“We are proud to expand these efforts through Simply’s investment in the transformative Hope Florida initiative, equipping faith and community-based organizations with meaningful resources to help Florida families foster resilience and hope to achieve their fullest potential.”

Floridians in need of support can connect with Hope Florida by calling the Hope Line (850-300-HOPE). Churches interested in joining Hope Florida’s CarePortal can visit www.HopeFlorida.com.

–We want you! –

They just keep coming.

According to Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly, Florida has given 1,340 new law enforcement recruits $5,000 bonuses this year.

“This program continues to attract officers eager to pursue a career in law enforcement to our great state because we believe in supporting those who serve and protect our communities.”

To date, Florida has awarded 5,407 $5,000 bonuses through the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program. Republican officials like to tout that more than 400 of those recruits have come from California, Illinois and New York – states that the DeSantis administration describes as “anti-police jurisdictions.”

In 2022, DeSantis said the payments were a way to show Florida stood by cops after “riots” in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Recruits, both in-state and out-of-state, who receive the bonus checks must stay on the beat for two years, otherwise they will have to pay back at least some of the money.

– Ready, set, apply! –

Disney World and Universal, the beautiful beaches of Miami, the championships, and the famous beer of the Tampa/St. Pete area – those may be some of the things that pop into people’s heads when considering Florida.

Marshes, the beautiful creeks, rivers, and springs and the wide-open spaces may be what others conjure up.

Rural Florida offers tremendous beauty and is an important part of the Florida economy, too.

Lawmakers included $20 million in Rural Infrastructure Funds in the current year’s budget, and Florida Commerce will begin accepting applications for grants on Sept. 16.

Would-be applicants should plan to tune in to Florida Commerce’s Aug. 13 webinar, which will provide technical assistance and an overview of the application process. It begins at 10 a.m.

Of the $20 million set aside by the Legislature, $5 million is dedicated to Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties, which continue to recover from Hurricane Michael.

More than $87 million has been awarded through the Rural Infrastructure Fund to fund 121 projects since 2019.

– Swagging Wagon –

You don’t want to be in the back seat, but if you are, it’s a sweet ride.

The American Association of State Troopers says the Florida Highway Patrol has “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser.”

“This year, we took the competition to new heights and were able to showcase Florida’s Space Coast,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “I am proud of my team and grateful for the incredible support we have seen from our public safety partners, state leaders and, most importantly, our citizens. Thank you for backing the black and tan.”

The winning snapshot, taken April 18, features the black and tan at the Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex.

“This competition is very important to our troopers, who are truly ambassadors for Florida,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “Florida came together for the win, but the real winner is the public that benefits from cooperative law enforcement nationwide working toward public safety. I am incredibly proud of our FHP Family and our Florida law enforcement partners, who truly made it happen back-to-back.”

–Eradicating hunger –

Rep. Jervonte Edmonds’ Farm Share Food Drive-Thru event will take place today at Manifest Church in West Palm Beach.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, County Commissioner Mack Bernard, state Sen. Bobby Powell, and West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James will be on-site to help provide fresh and nutritious whole foods to those in need.

“Food insecurity is a significant issue in our community, and it is our responsibility to ensure that no family goes hungry,” said Edmonds. “This Farm Share Food Drive-Thru event is a testament to what we can achieve when we come together to support our neighbors.”

Farm Share is a nonprofit organization dedicated to alleviating hunger and malnutrition. Since its inception in 1991, Farm Share has been committed to distributing surplus food to those who need it most, ensuring no person goes hungry. The Farm Share Food Drive-Thru opportunity runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Partnering with local leaders and organizations amplifies our impact and brings much-needed resources to our community,” said Cherfilus-McCormick. “We are committed to addressing food insecurity and providing relief to families in Palm Beach County.”

Manifest Church is located at 2275 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, 33409.

–Bringing the power –

The Florida Municipal Electric Association announced this week the winners of its “Member of the Year” and “Associate Member of the Year” awards.

FMEA held its annual conference in Palm Beach, where it presented awards that recognized extraordinary service and dedication to FMEA and Florida public power services.

The “Member of the Year” award went to James Alexander, senior technical trainer for the Orlando Utilities Commission.

Alexander was recognized for his service in the Florida Lineman Competition, where public power lineworkers showcase their skills in a friendly competition with their peers. Alexander served as Master Judge for the competition and coordinated equipment donations, including an 18-foot trailer. Alexander has also participated in FMEA committees, roundtables and the annual Hurricane Forum and Energy Connections Conference.

The FMEA “Associate Member of the Year” award went to Liz Columbo, partner at Nixon Peabody. Columbo was recognized for her financing work for public power clients and counseling across the country. FMEA also recognized her for helping to guide more than $1 billion in transactions for Florida public power, saying that she helped save millions of dollars for public utilities.

“To be a part of the public power community is to be part of a strong network of support,” FMEA Executive Director Amy Zubaly said. “The FMEA Member of the Year and Associate Member of the Year exemplify this support system and are integral to the services and programs we are able to provide our members. Congratulations to this year’s recipients and thank you for all you do for Florida public power.”

–For the kids –

How can Florida make innovative improvements for child and family well-being?

More than 600 people met in Ponte Vedra for The Florida Coalition for Children Foundation and the FCC Learning Community, which had the theme “Rise and Thrive.”

The keynote address was delivered by Jack Brewer of the Brewer Foundation, an ordained minister with expertise in global economic development, sports and finance. The White House appointed Brewer to the U.S. Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys.

And what’s a conference without awards?

Ten were bestowed at the event:

– Schuyler Siefker, executive director, St. Augustine Youth Services, received the 2024 Collective Impact Leadership Award;

– Moraima Montano-Cruz, professional house parent, St. Augustine Youth Services received the Nurturing Well-being Award;

– Fawn Collins, peer advocate, St. Augustine Youth Services received the Parent/Caregiver with Lived Experience Leadership Award;

– Kathryn and Gilbert Melendez, foster parents, Children’s Network of Hillsborough County and Camelot Community Care received the Foster and/or Adoptive Parents of the Year Award;

– Dylan Chandler, young adult leader, Camelot Community Care received the Youth/Young Adult Leadership Award;

– Mike Watkins, president and CEO of Northwest Florida Health Network, received the Innovator of the Year Award;

– T. Delores Dunn, CEO/president, Center for Family and Child Enrichment Champion for Children Award;

– Tiffany DaSilva, Chair of the FCC System Operations Committee and vice president of Florida Programs, Neighbor to Family, received the FCC Foundation Chair Award.

– Karin Flositz, CEO of Community Partnership for Children, received the FCC Chairman’s Award.

– Julie Smythe, vice president, Child Welfare Specialty Plan, Sunshine Health, received the 2024 FCC President’s Award.

–Madam President –

Julie Morris of New Smyrna Beach has been elected president of the Florida Health Care Association, the state’s largest nursing home association.

In that capacity, Morris will lead the FHCA’s 30-member Board of Directors and will focus her term on strengthening partnerships across the continuum of care and bolstering the next generation of long-term care professionals.

“The success of our Association for the past 70 years is a result of an actively engaged membership that recognizes the fact that our people drive progress and quality,” said Morris. “My goal is to continue finding innovative ways for the Association to further invest in our caregivers – from leadership development, mentorships, scholarship opportunities and grassroots advocacy. The future is bright for Florida and our long-term care community, and I’m thrilled to lead this Board through the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Morris is vice president of Operations for Aston Health, which manages 47 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities across Florida. She has worked in long-term care for over 30 years, both in nursing home administration and regional operations.

While it’s her first term as president, Morris has experience on the FHCA’s executive team, previously serving as the FHCA senior vice president, treasurer and secretary. She also has served on the Board of Directors as both a region vice president and district president and has also chaired the association’s Workforce and Annual Conference committees.

Also elected to the FHCA Board of Directors were: Senior Vice President Joshua Wagoner of North Campus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Leesburg; Treasurer Patricia Spears of Topaz Fiscal Services in Jacksonville; Secretary Isis Fernandez of Hialeah Shores Nursing & Rehabilitation in Miami; Independent Owner Vice President Neil Sutton of NuVision Management in Ft. Lauderdale; Not-for-Profit Vice President Mike Ward of Pines of Sarasota; and Member at large Mel Beal of Facility Support Company in West Palm Beach. Anita Faulmann of Excelsior Care Group in Tierra Verde is the immediate past president.

Additional officers of the Board include Multifacility Vice President Vernon Zeger of The Lilac Health Group in Lake Mary; Assisted Living Facility Vice President Lonnie Steckler of The Pointe of North Gables in West Miami; Associate Member Vice President Stephen Lomonico of Thrive Behavioral Sciences in Trinity; Region I Vice President Monica Calonge of Palmetto Subacute Care Center in Miami; Region II Vice President Brittney Traill of Orlando Health and Rehabilitation Center; Region III Vice President Daniel Frenden of Balanced Healthcare in Kenneth City; and Region IV Vice President Melinda Gay of Washington Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Chipley.

– Welcome to the Board –

Five new members have also been elected to the LeadingAge Southeast Board of Trustees. Four of the members are from Florida nursing homes, and the fifth represents a facility in Louisiana, reflecting the association’s broader footprint.

The new Board members are Brad Bodie, Kendall Bryan, Scott Crabtree, Troy Churchill, and Susan George.

Bodie serves as the executive director at Abbey Delray South Delray South, in Delray Beach. Bryan is the executive director at Vicar’s Landing in Ponte Vedra Beach. Crabtree is the president and CEO of Lambeth House, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Churchill is the president and CEO of Cypress Living in Fort Myers. George is the executive director at the Edgewater at Boca Pointe, Boca Raton.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brad, Kendall, Scott, Troy, and Susan to the LeadingAge Southeast Board of Trustees,” said Steve Bahmer, president and CEO of LeadingAge Southeast.

“Each of them brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that is invaluable as we navigate the rapidly changing landscape of senior living. Their diverse backgrounds, expansive visions, and commitment to embracing advanced technologies will ensure that we remain at the forefront of innovation as we continue to advocate for and serve the aging population in our region.”

– Be aware –

It’s August, and that means it’s Amblyopia Awareness Month.

If you didn’t know that, you’re not alone. That’s why the Florida Society of Ophthalmology and the For Eye Care Foundation have launched an educational campaign to raise awareness of the importance and need for early vision screenings, which can detect serious vision problems such as amblyopia or lazy eye.

More than 80% of Florida students do not receive vision screenings before enrolling in preschool. Yet early vision screenings are critical in detecting amblyopia and other vision-threatening disorders like retinoblastoma tumors, cataracts and strabismus.

And screenings improve treatment outcomes, especially if the disorder is detected before a child reaches 5 years of age.

“Early detection of vision disorders like amblyopia is key in preventing permanent visual loss. We are committed to shining a light on the importance of early vision screening to ensure every child gets the best start in life,” said FSO President Raquel Goldhardt, M.D., FACS.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) recommends vision screenings conducted by a pediatrician or ophthalmologist starting at 12 months. Additionally, the AAO has released an age-appropriate schedule of screenings that parents and guardians can follow.

“Early childhood is a critical period in a child’s development, with sight being one of the most important senses children utilize to see and experience their world. I encourage all parents and guardians to have their child’s eyes screened for vision disorders, particularly as we approach the new school year,” said Laura B. Sims, M.D., Chair of the For Eye Care Foundation.

– Top-tier academy –

The Florida Department of Education recognized Tallahassee Collegiate Academy as an “A” school in its first year.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the Florida Department of Education,” TCA Principal Jessica Chapman said. “It is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our students, teachers, staff and Governing Board. We strive to provide a high-quality education that prepares our students for a bright future.”

TCA is a tuition-free STEM public charter high school located on the campus of Tallahassee State College. It offers a rigorous college-preparatory curriculum that focuses on academic achievement, character development and community engagement. The school’s mission is to provide a nurturing and challenging learning environment that prepares students for success in college and beyond.

“It is absolutely extraordinary for a first-year school to achieve an ‘A’ grade by the Florida Department of Education,” said Karen Moore, founder and chair of TCA. “A special thank you is in order to Gov. DeSantis, Commissioner Manny Diaz, and all of our state leaders who had the vision of a STEM-focused charter school with direct dual enrollment pathways. Our outstanding team was able to take that vision and turn it into a reality that has far exceeded expectations. I think we have created a model for the rest of the country.”

The “A” school designation is based on a comprehensive assessment of various factors, including student performance on standardized tests and college readiness.

“I applaud the entire TCA team for earning an ‘A’ grade in their first year,” said Dr. Jim Murdaugh, president of TSC. “I want to personally thank Karen Moore for seeing the potential of what TCA could be and stepping forward to establish this first-of-its-kind public charter school in the state of Florida sponsored by a Florida College System institution. We are proud to sponsor the school and continue to support its mission of providing STEM-based college acceleration pathways.”

TSC Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Calandra Stringer added, “TCA’s commitment to academic rigor and student success aligns with our mission at Tallahassee State College. We are so proud of the entire team at the Academy for their hard work in preparing students for Associate of Science degree pathways.”

– Capitol Directions –

Ron & Casey DeSantis – Down arrow – Not a single post congratulating the many Floridians who’ve medaled at the Olympics?

Johnny Theo Patronis – Up arrow – Without him, there wouldn’t be a Cap’t Andersons. Much loved. Rest in peace.

Wilton Simpson – Up arrow – The cattle industry would give him a gold medal if it could.

DCF – Double down arrow – We’re sorry. The number you have dialed has been disconnected or is no longer in service.

FHSMV – Up arrow – The Black & Tan is the slickest cruiser in the nation. Again.

Lauren Book – Up arrow – Say no more; we’re signing the petition.

Joe Gruters – Up arrow – We’re not saying we agree or disagree with him, but kudos to the Sarasota Republican for avoiding the groupthink on Amendment 3.

Shev Jones – Up arrow – Kamala is watching, and she likes what she sees.

Ryan Chamberlin – Down arrow – This dude’s shadow Speaker campaign won’t even make the podium.

Mori Hosseini – Crossway arrow – So, if it was really a gift to the state, are we all allowed to take a swing?

Joe Saunders – Up arrow – No mo Moe!

Duke Energy – Crossways arrow – Clearwater won’t know what it had until it’s gone.

The Glades – Up arrow – Deep breaths, that’s some good air.

Cat Fund – Up arrow – At least someone has money to burn.

Gary Guzzo – Up arrow – Floridian Partners’ dean of insurance lobbyists snagged the Florida Insurance Council’s Mark Trafton award.

Jackie Pons – Up arrow – He brought Jefferson County High School Principal from an F to a B. The next principal just needs to take it the last mile.

Chris Dorworth – Up arrow – Too bad the same judge wasn’t on the River Cross case, but this is the more important W.

Aspiring lawyers – Crossways arrow – The exam is over. Now comes the agonizing wait.

T-Pain – Up arrow – 20 years in and he’s still selling out shows. Whacha think ‘bout that?