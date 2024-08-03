HD 13 Dems throw haymakers at Jacksonville church forum

A forum this week that included two Democrats running for the party’s nomination in House District 13 saw personal attacks and policy criticisms abound.

Rep. Angie Nixon and her challenger Brenda Priestly Jackson made the most of their limited time, with sharp attacks on each other at the Ministerial Alliance event.

Among the topics: how both would deal with the reality of Gov. Ron DeSantis in Tallahassee.

Priestly Jackson said that while the Republican chief executive was “unconscionable and unfair,” he has “veto authority” and the “role of the legislator is to advance legislation and get appropriations” all the same.

“Do I let my personal disdain for him cause HD 13 voters to suffer? You have to subvert yourself to serve,” the challenger said.

Nixon fired back, saying that a leader “cannot play respectability politics with people who not only do not like you but don’t want your communities to exist.”

“To say I don’t know my role and don’t know my place, my place ain’t in the fields. My place is helping my people get transformative change,” Nixon continued, going on to attack Priestly Jackson’s service on the Duval County School Board and saying there were still “failing schools” in her district after her tenure wrapped.

“Truth should be spoken in a house of faith and it’s not being spoken,” the challenger counted, citing her “long road of success” and work on a “majority Republican Jacksonville City Council” as evidence.

Nixon called attention to GOP support from “extremist Republicans” for her opponent, citing City Councilman Rory Diamond and lobbyist Jordan Elsbury as examples of Priestly Jackson playing “both sides.”

Priestly Jackson countered that the Jacksonville Chamber and Fraternal Order of Police are among those who back her because of her “record,” as opposed to the incumbent who chooses to “protest and posture” rather than legislate effectively.

The forum offered candidates an opportunity to participate on an even field, though there is a cash disparity between them as the campaign heads toward the final days.

Nixon appears better positioned for the stretch run in the western Duval County district, with roughly $35,000 on hand between her campaign account and her Helping Florida Families Flourish political committee.

Priestly Jackson has roughly $5,000 to spend between her campaign account and her ECO, Priestly Jackson for Neighbors.