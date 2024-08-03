Debbie Mucarsel-Powell lands more union support with AFSCME nod

Democratic Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has landed the endorsement of a top union for public workers. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) is backing the former Congresswoman as she challenges Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has proven time and again that she is a true champion for working families and public service workers both in Florida and across the country,” said Lee Saunders, President of AFSCME.

“Unlike Rick Scott, Debbie has been a pro-worker champion throughout her time in Congress, and her commitment to fighting for fair wages, protecting health care, and investing in our communities directly aligns with the core values of our union. AFSCME is proud to endorse her candidacy for U.S. Senate, and we look forward to working together to advocate for working families across Florida.”

The union support comes as Mucarsel-Powell remains in a Democratic Primary, where union endorsements play a key role.

Of note, the Florida chapter of the AFL-CIO endorsed businessman Stanley Campbell.

But Mucarsel-Powell has the support of the SEIU Florida, the Communications Workers of America and the American Federation of Government Employees.

“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of AFSCME, a group that shares my commitment to ensuring fairness in the workplace and opportunity for all working families,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been proud to stand alongside working families in the fight for fair wages, safe workplaces, and access to high-quality health care. With AFSCME’s support, I am more determined than ever to be a voice for Florida’s workers in the U.S. Senate and to ensure that all working Floridians have the same opportunities and freedoms as corporate CEOs and millionaires. Together, we will build a future where no Floridian is left behind.”

The Democratic Primary will determine a nominee on Aug. 20, and Mucarsel-Powell has a strong edge in fundraising.