August 3, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell lands more union support with AFSCME nod

Jacob OglesAugust 3, 20243min0

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

9/11 conspirators’ plea deals pulled back

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Kamala Harris interviews VP picks

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida flooding emergency declared as tropical threat draws near

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell
'Together, we will build a future where no Floridian is left behind.'

Democratic Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has landed the endorsement of a top union for public workers. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) is backing the former Congresswoman as she challenges Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has proven time and again that she is a true champion for working families and public service workers both in Florida and across the country,” said Lee Saunders, President of AFSCME.

“Unlike Rick Scott, Debbie has been a pro-worker champion throughout her time in Congress, and her commitment to fighting for fair wages, protecting health care, and investing in our communities directly aligns with the core values of our union. AFSCME is proud to endorse her candidacy for U.S. Senate, and we look forward to working together to advocate for working families across Florida.”

The union support comes as Mucarsel-Powell remains in a Democratic Primary, where union endorsements play a key role.

Of note, the Florida chapter of the AFL-CIO endorsed businessman Stanley Campbell.

But Mucarsel-Powell has the support of the SEIU Florida, the Communications Workers of America and the American Federation of Government Employees.

“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of AFSCME, a group that shares my commitment to ensuring fairness in the workplace and opportunity for all working families,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been proud to stand alongside working families in the fight for fair wages, safe workplaces, and access to high-quality health care. With AFSCME’s support, I am more determined than ever to be a voice for Florida’s workers in the U.S. Senate and to ensure that all working Floridians have the same opportunities and freedoms as corporate CEOs and millionaires. Together, we will build a future where no Floridian is left behind.”

The Democratic Primary will determine a nominee on Aug. 20, and Mucarsel-Powell has a strong edge in fundraising.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHD 13 Dems throw haymakers at Jacksonville church forum

nextRoger Stone heads to Palatka to support Judson Sapp at Beef O'Brady's

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories