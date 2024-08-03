Roger Stone heads to Palatka to support Judson Sapp at Beef O’Brady’s

Palatka residents looking for a hot meal this afternoon may get a side of politics on the right with their burgers and fries.
HD 20 Republican candidate Judson Sapp will be joined by Donald Trump-aligned political operative Roger Stone at the town’s Beef O’Bradys starting at noon Saturday.
Beef O’Brady’s has hosted at least one important event in Florida political history: the first date of Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis, as documented by the Governor in his book that came out last year.
While a love connection isn’t likely to be struck Saturday by any of the attendees at the Sapp-Stone symposium, Stone’s sojourn to Palatka is the latest sign that Sapp is likely to win the HD 20 race.
He has roughly $260,000 banked for the stretch run of the Primary, while opponent Jamie Watts has roughly $4,000 on hand.
The Primary winner will face Democrat Tony Connolly, who has a little more than $2,000 cash on hand in a district with a massive GOP registration advantage.
2 comments
Silly Wabbit
August 3, 2024 at 10:38 am
Stone kwazy.
Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)
August 3, 2024 at 10:49 am
THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST.
Roger Stone should definitely be heard, if only to remind us of what will happen to us if we stay active after our shelf-life has expired.