August 3, 2024
Roger Stone heads to Palatka to support Judson Sapp at Beef O’Brady’s
Donald Trump commuted Roger Stone's sentence for crimes related to the Russia investigation. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 3, 20242min2

1000
Bring your appetite.

Palatka residents looking for a hot meal this afternoon may get a side of politics on the right with their burgers and fries.

HD 20 Republican candidate Judson Sapp will be joined by Donald Trump-aligned political operative Roger Stone at the town’s Beef O’Bradys starting at noon Saturday.

Beef O’Brady’s has hosted at least one important event in Florida political history: the first date of Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis, as documented by the Governor in his book that came out last year.

While a love connection isn’t likely to be struck Saturday by any of the attendees at the Sapp-Stone symposium, Stone’s sojourn to Palatka is the latest sign that Sapp is likely to win the HD 20 race.

He has roughly $260,000 banked for the stretch run of the Primary, while opponent Jamie Watts has roughly $4,000 on hand.

The Primary winner will face Democrat Tony Connolly, who has a little more than $2,000 cash on hand in a district with a massive GOP registration advantage.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • Silly Wabbit

    August 3, 2024 at 10:38 am

    Stone kwazy.

    Reply

  • Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)

    August 3, 2024 at 10:49 am

    THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST.
    Roger Stone should definitely be heard, if only to remind us of what will happen to us if we stay active after our shelf-life has expired.

    Reply

Categories