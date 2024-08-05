August 5, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Duke Energy working to fully restore power to Pinellas and Pasco customers
Stock image via Adobe

Staff ReportsAugust 5, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesUniversities

After Debby passes, UF to resume classes, normal operations Tuesday

FederalHeadlines

Kat Cammack, Jared Moskowitz lead Florida request to Joe Biden to expand Debby emergency declaration

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Hospitality workers’ union endorses Kamala Harris, dismissing Donald Trump’s pledge of tax-free tips

line worker power outage restoration
Customers experiencing extensive flooding or damage may take additional time to restore power.

Duke Energy Florida has 3,000 workers responding to power outages statewide, including in the Tampa Bay area, the company said Monday.

As of 1:45 p.m., about 93,000 people were without power throughout the company’s coverage areas in Florida, including about 21,000 remaining without power in the Tampa Bay area.

Duke said it expected to have about 95% of power outages in Pinellas and Pasco counties restored by noon. The company had already restored power to 171,000 customers across the state.

Customers experiencing extensive flooding or damage may take additional time to restore power.

“While areas of the state continue to experience the impacts of Hurricane Debby, Duke Energy remains committed to restoring power as quickly as it is safe to do so,” said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. “We thank our customers for their patience, our first responders for their hard work and our neighboring utilities for their continued support in the hours and days ahead.”

Beyond Tampa Bay, about 30,000 Duke customers are without power in the Big Bend area and more than 40,000 in Central Florida.

Crews will continue working until all power has been restored. The company is asking for patients as crews complete work. Line technicians cannot perform elevated work in bucket trucks in excessive winds, defined as 40 miles per hour or more.

Duke Energy advises customers to stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. They should consider any lines energized, as well as any trees, limbs or other objects in contact with the lines.

Downed lines can be hard to spot in rain or standing water. Individuals who encounter standing water should avoid it and instead choose another path.

Those without power who are utilizing generators should follow all manufacturer instructions, including not using generators indoors. Generators should be turned off when crews are in the area.

Customers can remain up-to-date on restoration efforts by signing up for phone and text alerts by signing up online or texting REG to 57801. Duke Energy also has an outage map on its website that is regularly updated. A mobile app is also available for updates.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll shows Kristen Arrington as a heavy favorite in SD 25 Democratic Primary

nextTropical Storm Debby could prove just as dangerous as a major hurricane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories