Duke Energy working to fully restore power to Pinellas and Pasco customers

Duke Energy Florida has 3,000 workers responding to power outages statewide, including in the Tampa Bay area, the company said Monday.

As of 1:45 p.m., about 93,000 people were without power throughout the company’s coverage areas in Florida, including about 21,000 remaining without power in the Tampa Bay area.

Duke said it expected to have about 95% of power outages in Pinellas and Pasco counties restored by noon. The company had already restored power to 171,000 customers across the state.

Customers experiencing extensive flooding or damage may take additional time to restore power.

“While areas of the state continue to experience the impacts of Hurricane Debby, Duke Energy remains committed to restoring power as quickly as it is safe to do so,” said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. “We thank our customers for their patience, our first responders for their hard work and our neighboring utilities for their continued support in the hours and days ahead.”

Beyond Tampa Bay, about 30,000 Duke customers are without power in the Big Bend area and more than 40,000 in Central Florida.

Crews will continue working until all power has been restored. The company is asking for patients as crews complete work. Line technicians cannot perform elevated work in bucket trucks in excessive winds, defined as 40 miles per hour or more.

Duke Energy advises customers to stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. They should consider any lines energized, as well as any trees, limbs or other objects in contact with the lines.

Downed lines can be hard to spot in rain or standing water. Individuals who encounter standing water should avoid it and instead choose another path.

Those without power who are utilizing generators should follow all manufacturer instructions, including not using generators indoors. Generators should be turned off when crews are in the area.

Customers can remain up-to-date on restoration efforts by signing up for phone and text alerts by signing up online or texting REG to 57801. Duke Energy also has an outage map on its website that is regularly updated. A mobile app is also available for updates.