Rick Scott rips Democratic presidential ticket as ‘most radical’ in American history

With Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris reportedly selecting Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, the negative reviews keep coming in from Florida Republicans.
“Today’s pick of Tim Walz as the Democrat Vice President nominee solidifies the most radical ticket in U.S. history,” warned U.S. Sen. Rick Scott minutes after the selection was reported.
“Kamala Harris and Walz believe in a Green New Deal, open border, defunding the police, letting children change their gender without their parents knowing, and destroying the middle class,” the first-term Senator from Naples charged.
He then pivoted into economic issues, including Monday’s dip in stock market valuations.
“This week’s economic Kamala Crash is a warning of what is to come with a Harris/Walz ticket. Four years in and Kamala Harris has shown no ability to address the problems plaguing the American people, like the Harris Price Hikes on gas and groceries,” Scott added.
After blaming the Vice President for the economy, Scott moved on to the immigration crisis.
“She failed to close the border and now at least 99 illegal aliens on the FBI terror watchlist have been released into the U.S. after being arrested by Border Patrol at the southern border,” Scott asserted, before bringing it home.
“Today’s VP pick shows that Democrats are hellbent on bringing California socialism to every state. Here in Florida, we’ll fight like hell to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
Andy
August 6, 2024 at 10:22 am
It’s radical to think a ‘Prosecutor’ can hold a ‘Medicare fraudster’ and ‘Felon’ accountable under the premise of the Constitution and ‘Rule of Law’?
Michael K
August 6, 2024 at 10:31 am
I’d say a convcted felon, adjudicated sexual predator, pathological liar and insurrectionist – and those who support him – are the radical clear and present dangers to America and the world.
The financial markets are rebounding on this news. .
Ocean Joe
August 6, 2024 at 10:48 am
Destroying the middle class has been a Republican specialty since the 1930’s. Hey, let’s have another tax cut for the wealthy, let’s repeal the Affordable care Act, let’s allow insurance companies to refuse to cover pre-existing conditions and cap payments while doing nothing about medical costs. Let’s repeal the new caps on insulin and inhalers. Let’s sunset medicare and social security while we increase the military budget. Let’s fight a living wage so folks at the bottom can live like indentured servants. Right, Ricky?
Ocean Joe
August 6, 2024 at 10:49 am
Unions built much of the middle class, and who has always tried to squelch them?