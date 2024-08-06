Rick Scott rips Democratic presidential ticket as ‘most radical’ in American history

With Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris reportedly selecting Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, the negative reviews keep coming in from Florida Republicans.

“Today’s pick of Tim Walz as the Democrat Vice President nominee solidifies the most radical ticket in U.S. history,” warned U.S. Sen. Rick Scott minutes after the selection was reported.

“Kamala Harris and Walz believe in a Green New Deal, open border, defunding the police, letting children change their gender without their parents knowing, and destroying the middle class,” the first-term Senator from Naples charged.

He then pivoted into economic issues, including Monday’s dip in stock market valuations.

“This week’s economic Kamala Crash is a warning of what is to come with a Harris/Walz ticket. Four years in and Kamala Harris has shown no ability to address the problems plaguing the American people, like the Harris Price Hikes on gas and groceries,” Scott added.

After blaming the Vice President for the economy, Scott moved on to the immigration crisis.

“She failed to close the border and now at least 99 illegal aliens on the FBI terror watchlist have been released into the U.S. after being arrested by Border Patrol at the southern border,” Scott asserted, before bringing it home.

“Today’s VP pick shows that Democrats are hellbent on bringing California socialism to every state. Here in Florida, we’ll fight like hell to make sure that doesn’t happen.”