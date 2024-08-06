Byron Donalds blames Dems’ ‘massive antisemitism problem’ for Kamala Harris VP pick

A Congressman from Southwest Florida is fuming about the ramifications of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

The contention Byron Donalds made Tuesday morning on Fox News: that Harris rejected Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro because he was Jewish and would have lost her votes in a Democratic Party driven by “antisemitism.”

“The reason why Josh Shapiro is not the pick, and don’t believe me, all you’ve got to do is look at the tweet of Jared Moskowitz, Democrat member of the House from Florida, is that the Democrat Party has a massive antisemitism problem,” Donalds claimed.

As reported by “The Hill,” Moskowitz believes Shapiro was being held to a “double and triple standard” to “try and kill his chance at becoming the Vice President.”

Donalds believes Democrats “did not pick Shapiro because it probably would have cost them Michigan and Minnesota,” two states where President Joe Biden got resistance for his position on the ongoing Israeli War with Hamas since the October 2023 terror attacks.

“So Jewish voters in our country need to look at this very, very clearly. They picked another radical left-wing Democrat who will cater to Hamas and will not actually be supportive of Israel, especially when Israel is facing a very real threat right now in the Middle East,” he said.