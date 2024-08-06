Ron DeSantis rips Kamala Harris-Tim Walz pairing as ‘most left-wing ticket in U.S. history’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is not “feeling Minnesota” when it comes to the Democratic presidential ticket.
First, he took to social media to condemn presidential nominee Kamala Harris and reported running mate Tim Walz, the Governor of Minnesota, as the “most left-wing ticket in American history.”
“Minnesota was ground zero for the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020. Harris egged it on and Walz sat by and let Minneapolis burn,” DeSantis posted on Tuesday.
Then he amplified the same themes at a press availability in Steinhatchee, saying Minneapolis “has been gutted as a result of those riots” and the Democratic ticket “really represents the spirit of those 2020 (Black Lives Matter) riots.”
He said Walz was an “Ilhan Omar-style leftist,” contending America shouldn’t embrace “the failed policies of San Francisco or the failed policies of Minneapolis” with “poop on the street and cities burning down.”
DeSantis previously has been outspoken about the riots in Minneapolis, saying last year they were Donald Trump’s fault as well.
“As the President, you absolutely have the right to prevent this type of rioting,” DeSantis said in Ankeny, Iowa, in January, suggesting that Trump should have invoked the Insurrection Act and mobilized federal law enforcement and military backups in 2020.
“You know, Bush 41 (George H.W. Bush) sent people to L.A. in 92. So Trump could have done it. He refused to do it. I think he was worried that the press would attack him. He was concerned about, you know, re-election and everything.”
Last month, when Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was in the mix to be Harris’ pick, DeSantis speculated that the so-called “Hamas Caucus” would spike that selection.
“You have this Governor in Pennsylvania,” DeSantis said in St. Petersburg, as reported by the Miami Herald. “People are saying in the media and on the Left, ‘Well, she can’t pick him because he’s Jewish. … If you have to virtue signal to the Hamas caucus to win an election, you should not win that election.”
___
This is a developing story and will be updated. The Governor has a press conference Tuesday morning and we expect further comments there.
14 comments
Michael K
August 6, 2024 at 9:32 am
Somebody is jealous and bitter.
PeterH
August 6, 2024 at 9:46 am
DeSantis’s inflammatory remark is why independent voters, Gen Z, women, fiscally responsible Republicans have abandoned the Republican Party. DeSantis will never win an election on the National stage. What a crybaby!
Speed Chialtas
August 6, 2024 at 9:50 am
Sound to me that DeSantis is upset that Kamala is building a successful team that can win the election.
Tjb
August 6, 2024 at 9:53 am
DeSantis is just pissed off because Trump dump hm as a VP candidate. Should someone tell Ron that he no longer relevant in politics.
Yrral
August 6, 2024 at 9:55 am
Desantis cannot even beat a convict from the state of Florida,he supports Trump and his sex offense crimes
Tjb
August 6, 2024 at 10:08 am
DeSantis is just pissed off because Trump dumped himas a VP candidate. Should someone tell Ron that he is no longer relevant in politics
Ocean Joe
August 6, 2024 at 10:14 am
Shapiro might have cost her Michigan, and Waltz may cost her Pennsylvania. She needs both to win. She probably could have won Minnesota on her own. Desantis is correct that Arab-American voters and progressives were placated. The genocide is horrendous but whatever you call Oct 7 is not to be mentioned. Her problem, like Hubert Humphrey’s, is she’ll be tied to whatever the incumbent does to help Israel against Iran, and failure to end the Gaza conflict will be on her plate and we will get stuck with Demento and a giant tax cut for the wealthy and corporations/trickle down which never works.
Michael K
August 6, 2024 at 10:49 am
I don’t think so. Shapiro is 100% behind Harris – that’s why the rally is being held there.
After seeing DeSantis’ massive $160 million Iowa failure, I would not rely on him for accurate presidential political analysis. Obviously, he has a deficient skill in this arena. Fox “news” wouldn;t even take him.
ScienceBLVR
August 6, 2024 at 11:21 am
And if it couldn’t be Mayor Pete, this was probably the best option. Just don’t think enough Americans have evolved far enough yet for that to happen, though we’re getting there. Still liking Andy Beshear and Gretchen for cabinet positions lots of good up and comers. Heck, I’ll even throw in a Cheney or Kinzinger for a position where they can’t go too far astray…
Michael K
August 6, 2024 at 11:37 am
I’ll bet we hear from Cheney, Kinzinger, and others during the convention in a few weeks.
The momentum is building. And yes, there are some excellent cabinet picks to look forward to from the Harris – Walz administration.
Darren
August 6, 2024 at 11:19 am
Ron is the best! Keep doing what you are doing!
Cheesy Floridian
August 6, 2024 at 11:37 am
Yuck. Why do people keep kissing this guys ass?
D. Iffurins
August 6, 2024 at 11:57 am
“Expect more commentary along these lines from the Governor.”
I’ll expect more commentary along these lines from you, A.G. Difference is, DeSantis doesn’t claim to be a journalist.
Tom
August 6, 2024 at 11:57 am
I’m not sure I’d put any stock in comments from a man who ran to the right of trump and got demolished in the process after which he immediately went crawling back to kiss the ring. As an aside, the markets are coming back. What happened to the imminent recession? Asking for a friend 🤣