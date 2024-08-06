Ron DeSantis rips Kamala Harris-Tim Walz pairing as ‘most left-wing ticket in U.S. history’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is not “feeling Minnesota” when it comes to the Democratic presidential ticket.

First, he took to social media to condemn presidential nominee Kamala Harris and reported running mate Tim Walz, the Governor of Minnesota, as the “most left-wing ticket in American history.”

“Minnesota was ground zero for the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020. Harris egged it on and Walz sat by and let Minneapolis burn,” DeSantis posted on Tuesday.

Then he amplified the same themes at a press availability in Steinhatchee, saying Minneapolis “has been gutted as a result of those riots” and the Democratic ticket “really represents the spirit of those 2020 (Black Lives Matter) riots.”

He said Walz was an “Ilhan Omar-style leftist,” contending America shouldn’t embrace “the failed policies of San Francisco or the failed policies of Minneapolis” with “poop on the street and cities burning down.”

DeSantis previously has been outspoken about the riots in Minneapolis, saying last year they were Donald Trump’s fault as well.

“As the President, you absolutely have the right to prevent this type of rioting,” DeSantis said in Ankeny, Iowa, in January, suggesting that Trump should have invoked the Insurrection Act and mobilized federal law enforcement and military backups in 2020.

“You know, Bush 41 (George H.W. Bush) sent people to L.A. in 92. So Trump could have done it. He refused to do it. I think he was worried that the press would attack him. He was concerned about, you know, re-election and everything.”

Last month, when Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was in the mix to be Harris’ pick, DeSantis speculated that the so-called “Hamas Caucus” would spike that selection.

“You have this Governor in Pennsylvania,” DeSantis said in St. Petersburg, as reported by the Miami Herald. “People are saying in the media and on the Left, ‘Well, she can’t pick him because he’s Jewish. … If you have to virtue signal to the Hamas caucus to win an election, you should not win that election.”

___

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Governor has a press conference Tuesday morning and we expect further comments there.