Florida farmers will be able to apply for financial relief due to Debby

As Debby skirts up the Atlantic Coast into the Carolinas, Florida is beginning recovery programs for agricultural and aquacultural interests impacted by the tropical blast.

Farmers, ranchers and growers in the Sunshine State can begin applying for low-interest or no-interest loans beginning next week to help pay for damage sustained by Debby as the system plowed through the Florida peninsula.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is helping to organize the Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers Natural Disaster Recovery Program. The program offers loans to eligible producers to repair or replace properties that were damaged from winds and rains caused by Debby.

That financial relief could include fences, equipment, greenhouses and other buildings, along with removal of vegetative debris.

“Based on reports of significant agricultural damage and flooding from Hurricane Debby, we will launch next week the Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program to immediately support impacted farmers, ranchers, growers and producers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

“Florida’s agriculture community works day in and day out to feed our state and nation — and this state-run recovery program, as opposed to federal programs that can take years to provide resources, can quickly and efficiently support our impacted farmers.”

Agriculture and aquaculture business owners can help the application process by taking photos of property that was damaged by the storm and submit those when they file for financial relief.

The Florida disaster loan program includes low-interest or interest-free loans up to $500,000 for eligible agriculture and aquaculture producers that have experienced damage or destruction from Hurricane Debby. Loans can be used to restore, repair or replace essential physical property, including fences, equipment, greenhouses and other buildings, or to remove vegetative debris.

Interested producers can learn more or apply here.

The relief program was established by the Legislature in November to provide an estimated $75 million to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Additional information can be found at the FDACS website.