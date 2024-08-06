August 6, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida farmers will be able to apply for financial relief due to Debby
Cedar Key sees waves crash on the sea wall from Hurricane Debby. Image via AP.

Drew DixonAugust 6, 20244min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Ron DeSantis endorses ‘proven conservative’ Nick Primrose in HD 18

FederalHeadlines

Pakistani man with ties to Iran is charged in plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will debut as the 2024 Democratic ticket at a Philadelphia rally

download - 2024-08-05T071633.040
Damage to facilities and buildings surrounding agricultural and aquacultural interests can get up to $500K in assistance.

As Debby skirts up the Atlantic Coast into the Carolinas, Florida is beginning recovery programs for agricultural and aquacultural interests impacted by the tropical blast.

Farmers, ranchers and growers in the Sunshine State can begin applying for low-interest or no-interest loans beginning next week to help pay for damage sustained by Debby as the system plowed through the Florida peninsula.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is helping to organize the Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers Natural Disaster Recovery Program. The program offers loans to eligible producers to repair or replace properties that were damaged from winds and rains caused by Debby.

That financial relief could include fences, equipment, greenhouses and other buildings, along with removal of vegetative debris.

“Based on reports of significant agricultural damage and flooding from Hurricane Debby, we will launch next week the Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program to immediately support impacted farmers, ranchers, growers and producers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

“Florida’s agriculture community works day in and day out to feed our state and nation — and this state-run recovery program, as opposed to federal programs that can take years to provide resources, can quickly and efficiently support our impacted farmers.”

Agriculture and aquaculture business owners can help the application process by taking photos of property that was damaged by the storm and submit those when they file for financial relief.

The Florida disaster loan program includes low-interest or interest-free loans up to $500,000 for eligible agriculture and aquaculture producers that have experienced damage or destruction from Hurricane Debby. Loans can be used to restore, repair or replace essential physical property, including fences, equipment, greenhouses and other buildings, or to remove vegetative debris.

Interested producers can learn more or apply here.

The relief program was established by the Legislature in November to provide an estimated $75 million to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Additional information can be found at the FDACS website.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis endorses 'proven conservative' Nick Primrose in HD 18

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Axios layoffs might have been inevitable, or maybe they could have been avoided

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more