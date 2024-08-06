August 6, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis endorses ‘proven conservative’ Nick Primrose in HD 18
New role for Nick Primrose. Image via Twitter.

Robert HaughnAugust 6, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida farmers will be able to apply for financial relief due to Debby

FederalHeadlines

Pakistani man with ties to Iran is charged in plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will debut as the 2024 Democratic ticket at a Philadelphia rally

primrose
'I look forward to working with him again to keep Florida the freest state in the country.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is backing Republican candidate Nick Primrose as he campaigns for the House District 18 seat.

Primrose’s campaign released a statement announcing that DeSantis would be endorsing Primrose, giving the Republican candidate major support in the Northeastern Florida district. The announcement included a statement from DeSantis.

“I am pleased to endorse Nick Primrose, a proven conservative, for the Florida House in District 18,” DeSantis said. “Nick was a valuable member of my general counsel’s office when we fought federal COVID mandates and kept our schools and businesses open. I look forward to working with him again to keep Florida the freest state in the country when he represents St. Johns County in the State House.”

The endorsement also comes off of several other key endorsements for Primrose. This includes support from HD 18’s term-limited Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, as well as an endorsement former Gov. and current U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

Primrose, a lawyer, served as Deputy General Counsel under both Scott and DeSantis and worked as an attorney for DeSantis when he became Governor. Primrose also worked as the General Counsel for the Division of Emergency Management.

“Serving the people of Florida as a trusted member of Governor DeSantis’ administration was an incredible honor,” Primrose said in a statement. “We made Florida a beacon of hope and the envy of other states. I’m grateful for Governor DeSantis’ endorsement and look forward to working with him again to pass legislation that protects individual liberties and preserves the Florida Dream.”

Primrose, who entered the race in June 2023, faces fellow Republican Kim Kendall in the Primary race, with the winner facing unopposed Democrat Keith Matthews in the General Election. The district has showed strong Republican leaning, with 72% support for DeSantis and 70% support for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022.

Primrose and Kendall will face off in the Primary on Aug. 20, with the General Election taking place on Nov. 5.

Post Views: 0

Robert Haughn

Robert Haughn is a University of Central Florida student studying print journalism. He has covered UCF news for the school’s paper, NSM Today, since 2022, most recently as the beat reporter for campus government, covering affairs in Student Government, the Board of Trustees and the Office of the President, and won the NSM Editor’s award for News Editor’s Pick. You can reach Robert at [email protected] and at Twitter/X @rhaughn361.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPakistani man with ties to Iran is charged in plot to carry out political assassinations on U.S. soil

nextFlorida farmers will be able to apply for financial relief due to Debby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Axios layoffs might have been inevitable, or maybe they could have been avoided

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more