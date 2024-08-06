Ron DeSantis endorses ‘proven conservative’ Nick Primrose in HD 18

Gov. Ron DeSantis is backing Republican candidate Nick Primrose as he campaigns for the House District 18 seat.

Primrose’s campaign released a statement announcing that DeSantis would be endorsing Primrose, giving the Republican candidate major support in the Northeastern Florida district. The announcement included a statement from DeSantis.

“I am pleased to endorse Nick Primrose, a proven conservative, for the Florida House in District 18,” DeSantis said. “Nick was a valuable member of my general counsel’s office when we fought federal COVID mandates and kept our schools and businesses open. I look forward to working with him again to keep Florida the freest state in the country when he represents St. Johns County in the State House.”

The endorsement also comes off of several other key endorsements for Primrose. This includes support from HD 18’s term-limited Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, as well as an endorsement former Gov. and current U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

Primrose, a lawyer, served as Deputy General Counsel under both Scott and DeSantis and worked as an attorney for DeSantis when he became Governor. Primrose also worked as the General Counsel for the Division of Emergency Management.

“Serving the people of Florida as a trusted member of Governor DeSantis’ administration was an incredible honor,” Primrose said in a statement. “We made Florida a beacon of hope and the envy of other states. I’m grateful for Governor DeSantis’ endorsement and look forward to working with him again to pass legislation that protects individual liberties and preserves the Florida Dream.”

Primrose, who entered the race in June 2023, faces fellow Republican Kim Kendall in the Primary race, with the winner facing unopposed Democrat Keith Matthews in the General Election. The district has showed strong Republican leaning, with 72% support for DeSantis and 70% support for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022.

Primrose and Kendall will face off in the Primary on Aug. 20, with the General Election taking place on Nov. 5.