August 7, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Abortion rights campaign challenges financial impact statement’s validity
Abortion rights protesters. Image via AP.

Gabrielle RussonAugust 7, 20244min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Ads say Carmen Torres took money from Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump donors. But did she?

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Kyle Ulrich: Florida’s insurance market faces threat of destabilization

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

‘Maduro learned from Trump’: Lincoln Project ad likens Donald Trump to Venezuelan dictator

Abortion rights protesters
Amendment 4 responded in court Wednesday.

The group backing ballot language to limit restrictions on abortion is having its say in court over a controversial financial impact statement that will be printed on the November ballot under Amendment 4.

“The question before this Court is simple,” the abortion rights campaign argued in a court filing as it challenges the statement, which warns about publicly funded abortions and litigation costs.

“Does the Financial Impact Estimating Conference (FIEC) have the authority to perform a second analysis of a proposed constitutional amendment and adopt a new financial impact statement on the order of the Senate President and House Speaker? The answer is unequivocally no.”

Floridians Protecting Freedom, the group supporting Amendment 4, is asking the Florida Supreme Court to nullify the financial impact statement approved last month by a state panel.

In an unusual move, a representative from Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Heritage Foundation staffer joined the FIEC to approve the statement that addresses the uncertainty of Amendment 4 allowing Medicaid-funded abortions and the amendment potentially invalidating abortion laws on parent consent for minors’ abortions, as well as the possibility for legal costs to the state.

The statement also says, “An increase in abortions may negatively affect the growth of state and local revenues over time. Because the fiscal impact of increased abortions on state and local revenues and costs cannot be estimated with precision, the total impact of the proposed amendment is indeterminate.”

Amendment 4 supporters called the financial impact statement inaccurate and a dirty trick to mislead voters and defeat the amendment, which needs at least 60% of the vote to pass to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

The FIEC analyzed Amendment 4’s financial impact statement last year and said there would be cost savings if Amendment 4 was passed. The FIEC reconvened last month to meet again and craft a new statement after the state’s six-week abortion ban went into effect in May.

Attorney General Ashley Moody argued the FIEC “was well within its authority” to create a new financial impact statement and the 150-word statement was “a model of clarity” in her court filing last week.

But Wednesday, Amendment 4’s response argued, “Contrary to the State’s position, there is no legal basis for a Conference to adopt a ‘complete rewrite based on a new analysis’ or take multiple ‘crack(s)’ at analyzing an amendment.”

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDisney's legal strategy is 'absurd' in wrongful death case, attorney says

nextJacksonville Bold for 8.7.24: Congress cash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories