Takeaways from Tallahassee — Open season

Dogs, cats, birds, fish, rabbits, potbelly pigs and maybe even tarantulas pop into peoples’ minds when they hear the word “pet.”

Believe it or not, though, in the late 1980s and early 1990s, snakes, specifically Burmese pythons, gained popularity in the public eye and became a coveted family addition.

According to Business News CNN, the average American home was just under 2,100 square feet in 1993. A year later, the tiny baby python can grow to be 20 feet and 200 pounds and is not easy to keep in a bedroom.

Because this is Florida, the pythons were dumped in the Everglades.

And while this may be a best-case scenario for the Burmese Python living in Little Billy Jr.’s bedroom, it’s not ideal for Floridians who love their nature and the wildlife.

The first time a Burmese python was sighted in the Florida Everglades was in the 90s and now due to their high reproductive potential, flexible diet, and longevity, Burmese pythons are classified as an invasive species to the Florida Everglades as they threaten to destroy the balance of the predator-prey dynamic which could result in potential extinction for many species and the delicate structure of the Everglades ecosystem.

The “Florida Python Challenge” aims to handle this crisis and give Floridians a form of competition that helps the ecosystem and wildlife inhabiting it. The competition began Friday and runs through Aug. 18.

With a grand prize of $10,000 and other smaller monetary prizes for whoever can ethically kill the most Burmese pythons in that window, this is a big, competitive, annual tradition that brings hunters together to handle the notorious bully of the area.

Registration with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Committee is required to participate officially in the competition. Official guidelines and rules must be understood (e.g., how to spot a python, how to ethically remove one, and how to dispose of it), and competitors must pass an exam.

Then, it’s happy hunting and off to save the unique Florida ecosystem, hoping to pocket 10 bands.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Christine Jordan Sexton, Robert Haughn and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

— Take 5 —

Sideways shuffle: Former President Donald Trump declined to say if he would vote for two amendments that will be on the Florida ballot this November. When asked this week Trump said he would have a news conference “in the near future” to say whether or not he was in favor of the abortion access initiative. But he then added he expected the vote in his adopted home state to go “in a little more liberal way” than anticipated. Trump likewise also said he would reveal his stance on the recreational marijuana proposal at some later date.

Debby does parts of Florida: Hurricane Debby scraped Florida as a Category 1 storm, and although it did not cause widespread damage like recent hurricanes, it still brought flooding across the state and was responsible for at least four fatalities. Debby did initially plunge hundreds of thousands of residents into darkness, but crews worked quickly to get power on. The latest figures posted Friday showed that Debby had caused an estimated $89.5 million in insured losses.

Read all about it: Gov. Ron DeSantis’ memoir, released right ahead of his failed presidential run, made the summer reading list for an AP course at Chiles High School in Leon County. Students in the course had the option to choose from several memoirs including “The Courage to Be Free” by DeSantis. After the selection got noticed by Florida Politics the principal of the school — who is running for school superintendent — defended the selection to the Tallahassee Democrat and said that the Governor’s book was added to the list to give students options.

Mixing it up with Messi: DeSantis got to meet international soccer star Lionel Messi this week right after the Governor announced he was awarding a $8 million grant to Miami-Dade County to help construct a new road that will serve Miami Freedom Park. The sports entertainment complex is already under construction and is scheduled to open in time for Inter Miami CF’s 2026 season. DeSantis delivered the check at Inter Miami’s current stadium in Fort Lauderdale during a news conference that included some Inter Miami executives (but not David Beckham, boo hiss). Messi and DeSantis met in between the press event and Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup match against Toronto.

Condo conundrum: The calls to hold a Special Session to alter Florida’s condo law keep rising. This week former state Sen. Jeff Brandes warned that legislators had created “a catastrophic situation” and needed to fix the law they put in place in the aftermath of the Surfside condominium collapse that killed 98 people. The law put in new requirements for condos, including the funding of reserves for needed repairs that have triggered significant assessments to condo owners. One Palm Beach County commissioner also echoed Brandes and said they must avert what could be a “major disaster” in his county.

— Freedom bucks —

Miami Freedom Park is getting an $8 million infrastructure fusion from the Job Growth Grant Fund that will help expand business opportunities and create more than 1,800 jobs.

“This investment in roadway and transit infrastructure will ensure a greater capacity of people can travel efficiently through Miami as new projects like the Miami Freedom Park reach completion,” DeSantis said when he announced the award.

The Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by FloridaCommerce and are chosen by the Governor.

The JGGF will fund transit infrastructure to provide increased access and capacity to businesses wanting to move into the park.

Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly says JGGF has helped “communities unlock the best of their vision for job creation and potential to remain communities that continue to attract the envy of the world.”

— Patronis protecting rights —

Getting hit by a storm is bad but not knowing your rights is even worse. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis this week issued an Emergency Order to protect insurance policyholders following the impacts of Hurricane Debby, which made landfall in Steinhatchee with Category 1 wind strength. He promised residents he would ensure all expected federal funding arrived in the Big Bend quickly.

The order extends the revocation period of a public adjusters contract from 10 to 30 days, requires anyone working in the claims process on behalf of the carrier to respond to policyholders within seven days, and requires that all adjusters verbally identify themselves and who they work for before signing a contract with a policyholder.

“Following any disaster, fly-by-night contractors and so-called claims representatives will swoop into a storm-impacted area and try to come between you and your insurance policy. Most of the time, these bad actors give legitimate adjusters and contractors a bad name and are only in it to make a quick buck off vulnerable Floridians. It’s truly despicable,” Patronis said.

“This emergency order will allow consumers more time to get out of bad contracts, will require claims representatives to be more responsive to policyholders, and requires claims reps to identify themselves and who they work for. This order will help keep you in the driver’s seat when handling your claim and stop the door-to-door scam artists from using your claim as their meal ticket. If you need insurance assistance following Hurricane Debby, please call my office at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236) or visit us online at MyFloridaCFO.com.”

Read the CFO’s emergency order here.

— Nice going, Wilton —

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson this week announced a historic partnership between the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services he heads and Feeding Florida that will increase the amount of fresh Florida products provided to food banks across the state.

“This transformative partnership is a win-win-win for Florida,” said Commissioner Wilton Simpson. “It not only supports our food banks and helps Floridians in need, but it also provides a critical outlet for our farmers and ranchers, ensuring that their high-quality, Florida-grown products reach the tables of those who need them most. By working together, we are strengthening our food banks, supporting our farmers and ranchers and bolstering Florida’s food security.”

The initiative is made possible by a $6.5 million appropriation championed by Senate President-Designate Ben Albritton. The appropriation supports Feeding Florida, the only statewide network of food banks, and its efforts to source fresh Florida-grown foods and supplement any donated or recovered foods.

Albritton in a statement credited Simpson saying, “Florida has made great strides to bolster Florida’s agriculture industry and strengthen national security. This meaningful partnership between Florida agriculture and Feeding Florida not only furthers this priority, but also directs locally sourced, protein-rich foods to strengthen Florida families in need.”

Under the partnership, the funding available to Florida food banks is increased to secure the most challenging and expensive commodities for food banks to source: beef, eggs and dairy products.

Florida’s agriculture community provides surplus food commodities to food banks through donations, recovery programs and at less-than-market prices.

The $6 million allows Feeding Florida to increase the reimbursement the agriculture community can receive for Florida beef, eggs and dairy products.

Farmers will still offer these commodities at a discount, but the increase in reimbursement more accurately reflects actual costs. This change will make more nutritious foods available to Floridians in need.

Nine Feeding Florida food banks provided more than 412 million pounds (51 million of which was Florida-produced) of food to the 2.9 million Floridians facing hunger, including more than 800,000 children.

Speaker-designate Daniel Perez also lauded Simpson, saying in a statement that he “has proven time and again the unbreakable link between our agriculture sector and the health and welfare of our state. Thanks to his leadership, Floridians who are suffering in difficult economic circumstances will be able to access much-needed relief and quality food. I want to thank everyone involved in making this partnership happen.”

“Commissioner Simpson and the Florida Legislature understand the connection between the state’s agriculture community and our food bank network’s ability to get their Florida-grown produce and proteins to the families that need it most. It’s an honor for our state leaders to recognize our critical work with Florida’s farmers and ranchers,” said Robin Safley, Feeding Florida CEO. “Nutrient-rich proteins are some of the most difficult products for our food banks to procure, yet they are critical for the health of Florida’s families, especially children.”

— Instagram of the week —

— The week in appointments —

Early Learning Coalition of the Emerald Coast — The Governor appointed Amanda Grandy as Chair and Gretta Barrett and Sarah Davis to the Early Learning Coalition of the Emerald Coast. Grandy is a Realtor at Amanda Grandy, PLLC. Grandy earned her bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Phoenix. Barrett is a real estate agent for Realty ONE Group Emerald Coast. She is preschool ministry coordinator for Church on Bayshore and a member of the Niceville Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce. Barrett attended North Georgia Technical College. Davis is a military and family life counselor at Magellan Federal. Davis earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Auburn University and her master’s degree in social work from the University of West Florida.

South Florida State College District Board of Trustees — DeSantis announced the appointment of Denise Grimsley and Alison Hancock to the South Florida State College District Board of Trustees. Grimsley is the chief executive officer of The Development Group. Grimsley received her Licensed Practical Nurse Certification from South Florida State College and her bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Warner University. Hancock is a commercial relationship manager for SouthState Bank. Active in her community, she is a current member of the United Way of Central Florida Board of Directors and is a former member of the Sebring Noon Rotary. Hancock earned her bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Florida.

Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County — DeSantis appointed Adam Mohammadbhoy as Chair, Denise Marzullo and Christina Riggio to the Early Learning Coalition of Manatee County. Mohammadbhoy is a partner at Harllee & Bald, P.A. Mohammadbhoy earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his Juris Doctor from Stetson University. Marzullo is the chief executive officer of the All-Star Children’s Foundation. Marzullo earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Clemson University, her master’s degree in counseling psychology from the University of North Florida, and her master’s degree in business administration from Saint Leo University. Riggio is the national account manager for Gilead Sciences. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing from the University of South Florida.

—Total recall —

The Department of Children and Families this week announced two Florida companies have had products recalled.

Hallandale-based North Fish USA is recalling the imported 9-ounce packages of “Cold Smoked Capelin” because they could potentially contain Clostridium botulinum spores, a bacterium that can cause botulism, a life-threatening illness.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension, and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The recalled product was originally distributed in New York and Georgia to be distributed further to retail stores on the East Coast.

Consumers who have purchased affected items are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (954) 251-2021, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DCF also announced that Fort Walton Beach-based G.S. Gelato & Desserts is recalling a limited amount of its pint-size Full Circle Market Coconut Milk Chocolate Almond Crunch Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert because it contains undeclared cashews.

The product was distributed to distribution centers carrying the Full Circle Market brand in Georgia, Massachusetts and New York. It was also sent to retail stores located in New York, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The product was shipped between April 18 and July 11.

No adverse reactions have been reported to date. Consumers may contact Ginger Moss for disposition of the product at (850) 243-5455 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. central or via email at [email protected].

Both recalls were made in conjunction with the Food and Drug Administration.

Meanwhile, Florida consumers should be wary of a product distributed by Edison, New Jersey-based Yummy Foods. The company’s Yummy Swirly Ices line may contain traces of milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The products were distributed through retail supermarkets in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, Chicago, Florida and California. The recall was initiated after an allergen-sensitive consumer complained about discomfort after consuming the Swirly Ices. The reason for the cross-contamination is still under investigation.

— Upgrade U —

Florida Commerce Secretary Kelly announced this week there’s $20 million in the Rural Infrastructure Fund for infrastructure upgrades.

The state budget includes $15 million for statewide RIF funding and an additional $5 million for Panhandle counties still recovering from Hurricane Michael, specifically Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington.

A seminar will be held Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. (ET) for those who want to learn about the application process. The RIF application cycle runs from Aug. 1 to Sept. 16.

RIF supports infrastructure projects aimed at fostering job creation, capital investment, and economic growth in rural areas, including public infrastructure improvements for industrial or commercial sites and public tourism infrastructure upgrades.

Since 2019, $87 million in RIF funding has been awarded for 121 projects.

RIF funding can be used to improve public infrastructure for industrial and commercial sites and upgrade or develop public tourism infrastructure. It can also be used to improve inadequate infrastructure that has resulted in regulatory action. Authorized infrastructure includes stormwater systems, telecommunications facilities, roads or other remedies to transportation impediments, nature-based tourism facilities, and Other physical requirements to facilitate tourism, trade, and economic development activities in the community.

— Low-interest loans available —

The Division of Emergency Management is promoting the availability of low-interest federal disaster loans to Florida businesses and residents affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes that occurred on May 10.

U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzma made the funds available to businesses in Baker, Columbia, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Liberty, Santa Rosa and Suwannee counties after DEM Director Kevin Guthrie, acting on behalf of the Governor, made the request earlier this month.

Interest rates are as low as 4% for businesses, 3.25% for nonprofit organizations and 2.688% for homeowners and renters, with terms of up to 30 years. Interest does not begin to accrue, and monthly payments are not due until 12 months from the date of the initial disbursement. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Florida’s small businesses and residents impacted by the severe storms and tornadoes,” said Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

The SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations to help meet working capital needs caused by disasters. EIDL assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

Disaster loans up to $500,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including personal vehicles.

SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvement to protect, prevent or minimize future disaster damage. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain, or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage.

To apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information visit sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email [email protected] for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Oct. 7, 2024, and the deadline to return economic injury applications is May 6, 2025.

—We salute you —

State Sen. Jay Collins and state Rep. Danny Alvarez have been appointed as ex officio members of the Veterans Florida Board of Directors.

Their appointments resulted from a mandate in HB 1329, which required two nonvoting positions to be added to the board, one appointed by the Senate President and the other appointed by the House Speaker.

“Sen. Collins and Rep. Alvarez are true champions for veterans, their families and Florida,” said Joe Marino, executive director of Veterans Florida. “Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner made wise appointments that will benefit our team and our state.”

Collins was first elected to the Senate in 2022. An Army Special Forces combat veteran, he received the Purple Heart after his leg was amputated due to a battlefield injury. He served as an active-duty Green Beret after the amputation.

Alvarez was also first elected in 2022. While attending the University of Florida, he served in the Florida National Guard. After graduating, he was commissioned as a U.S. Army Infantry Officer and deployed to South Korea as a line platoon leader.

“These two men embody the concept of public service; sacrificing their time to serve America in the military and Floridians in the Legislature,” said Robert Kirila, Chair of the Veterans Florida Board of Directors. “They will contribute greatly to our mission of ensuring veterans and separating service members begin their civilian careers or their own businesses in our great state.”

— Medical clearance —

The Florida Medical Association PAC (FMA PAC) has made a bevy of endorsements to candidates it deems pro-medicine this week. They are:

Mitch Rosenwald for House District 98. Oakland Park Mayor Rosenwald earned graduate degrees from the University of Maryland and Syracuse University. Currently, he serves as Director of Doctoral Studies and Professor of Social Work at Barry University. As a licensed social worker, he has worked with clients who have needs in mental health, child welfare, oncology, LGBTQ, homelessness and geriatric care systems. HD 98 is a seat currently held by State Rep. Patricia Williams, a Ft. Lauderdale Democrat who is term-limited.

Meg Weinberger for House District 94. For 10 years Weinberger has been the driving force behind Rescue Life, an animal sanctuary that provides second chances for abused animals. She is an active supporter of the Place of Hope and Special Olympic Hometown Foundation and is a former VP and Board Member of the Big Dog Ranch. Florida’s House District 94 includes part of Palm Beach County. This is an open seat currently held by State Rep. Rick Roth, who is term-limited.

Sam Greco for House District 19. Greco serves in the United States Navy Reserves. He was a JAG officer in the United States Navy from 2019-2024 and was most recently based at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida’s House District 19 includes Flagler and part of St. Johns County. This is an open seat currently held by Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, who is term-limited.

State Rep. Ashley Gantt in her re-election for House District 109. Gantt is an attorney and educator running to represent Miami-Dade She is the founder and managing partner of Gantt Legacy Law, P.A. Florida’s House District 109 includes part of Miami-Dade County.

The FMA PAC was established in 1974 to elect candidates to state office who will support our mission of making Florida the best state to practice medicine. The FMA PAC President is Charles Chase, D.O.

— Come together —

The Florida Democratic Party and the Leon County Democratic Party are partnering with Team Harris-Walz on Sunday at 2 p.m. for an organizing event to reach and energize voters across Tallahassee.

The goal of the event is to “underscore the threat a second Donald Trump term would pose to women and our freedoms in Florida and beyond.”

The event will feature opportunities to volunteer for Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz’s campaigns. State Sen. Rosalind Osgood and State Rep. Allison Tant, along with other Democratic leaders, will attend.

The press announcement notes: “Vice President Harris has been an unequivocal champion for reproductive freedom, from her time as California Attorney General to U.S. Senator and now as Vice President. She is helping lead the Biden-Harris administration’s response to Trump’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. In stark contrast, Donald Trump says he is “proud” that he was able to “kill Roe v. Wade” and calls the extreme abortion bans with no exceptions he unleashed “a beautiful thing to watch.” His Project 2025 agenda includes banning abortion and prosecuting doctors for mailing medication for abortion — something Vance has called for.

Sorry, the location had not been announced at press time, so stay tuned.

— FAMU lends a hand —

During the recovery from Hurricane Debby, Florida A&M University hosted Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 8.

The rescue team was stranded in Perry, Florida, on Monday while they were undergoing recovery operations after Hurricane Debby, which heavily impacted multiple Florida communities.

FAMU’s Emergency Management executive director Ashley Davis got a call from the City of Tallahassee Emergency Management to help find the team somewhere to rest for the night. FAMU administration offered up the gymnasium.

“This rapid response underscores our commitment to supporting our community and state during times of need,” Davis said.

The 115-member team is part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System, which organizes federal, state and local emergency response teams into disaster response task forces, which can be deployed to aid and relief in response to emergencies such as Hurricane Debby.

The chief of Task Force 8, Robert Graff, thanked FAMU for their assistance.

“The men and women of the Urban Search and Rescue system appreciate the solid partnerships gained through the response to Hurricane Debby,” Graff said. “Our partner, FAMU, made us feel welcome and provided much-needed shelter to rest after performing those rescue efforts.”

— Surplus educational opportunities —

Now is the time to expose college students studying risk management and insurance programs to the idea of surplus lines insurance.

To that end, the Florida Surplus Lines Association (FSLA) announced at its convention this week in Tampa that it was partnering with the Florida Surplus Lines Service Office (FSLSO) to launch the “Florida Surplus Lines Speaker Series” at Florida State University’s renowned. Risk Management/Insurance (RMI) program

“It’s important we equip the next generation of insurance professionals with an understanding of the fuller market,” said Mark Shealy, executive director of the FSLSO created in law as a not-for-profit entity responsible for one of the largest surplus lines markets in the nation.

“By integrating surplus lines into the curriculum, we ensure students have a well-rounded experience and are prepared for the complexities of a dynamic industry.”

The series will feature events twice a year, in both fall and spring, to engage with students and industry professionals.

“Attracting talent is imperative for tackling the critical risk management challenges that demand innovative solutions,” said David DeMott, president of the FSLA. “FSLA is proud to support the opportunities growing for students, the future of our profession.”

This is not FSLA’s first partnership with FSU students in the RMI program. FSLA has partnered with FSU before sponsoring “insurance days” career fairs and student speaking engagements.

Charles Nyce, the FSU RMI program’s Department Chair and associate professor with Dr. William T. Hold/The Alliance’s Program in Risk Management and Insurance said surplus lines are vital to Florida’s insurance market.

We are looking forward to this collaboration with professionals to educate the next generation entering this ever-evolving field,” he said ”It is an exciting time to be part of the surplus lines industry, and we are eager to see the positive impact our graduates will make in the years to come.”

With a total premium of $15.4 billion in 2023, marking a 27.83% increase from the previous year, surplus lines play a vital role in Florida’s economy. Understanding surplus lines insurance across various industry sectors, including accounting, finance, actuarial science, HR, investment services, legal, loss prevention, and marketing, is crucial.

“In our dynamic industry, the pursuit of knowledge and the recruitment of forward-thinking problem solvers must continue,” DeMott said. “We encourage our peers in the profession to engage with student programs fostering an environment where learning and innovation thrive.”

— FSU scholars —

Three Florida State University researchers were elected to the Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine of Florida (ASEMFL).

Nursing professor Lisa Hightow-Weidman, physics professor Stephen Hill and physics professor Laura Reina are set to be inducted into ASEMFL’s 2024 class this year.

Hightow-Weidman is an associate dean for research at FSU’s nursing college and specializes in implementing digital health interventions for HIV care for young adults and adolescents and has been pivotal in bringing evidence-based science into digital applications.

Hill, a physicist, has contributed to magneto-optical spectroscopy, with his research focusing on quantum phenomena. He has won several awards for his research, including the FSU Distinguished Research Professor award in 2022. He was also selected to serve on the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine Committee on Identifying Opportunities and the Interface of Chemistry and Quantum Information Science.

Reina is also a physicist specializing in theoretical particle physics, with her research contributing to understanding elementary particle physics. She serves as a member of the European Organization for Nuclear Research Large Hadron Collider Higgs Working Group, serving in the Theory Advisory Committee.

The academy, founded in 2018, aims to address challenges related to science, engineering and medicine while keeping Floridians informed on the developments and advancements of such topics. It aims to provide expertise for issues that help scientific interactions and the state.

The three professors will be inducted at the ASEMFL’s annual meeting in Orlando on Nov. 1.

— Won’t you be my neighbor? —

The city of Tallahassee has announced applications are open for their 2024 Neighborhood Awards program.

The annual award that dates back 40 years aims to recognize residents who have “gone above and beyond to further enhance and enrich their communities.” The theme for this year’s celebration is called the Tallahassee 200 to celebrate the bicentennial anniversary of the city.

The celebration includes multiple awards, including the Outstanding Neighbor of the Year award. The award is given to two people based on the categories of “neighborhood advocacy” and “neighborliness.”

The Outstanding Neighborhood of the Year award is given to the neighborhood that has helped to bring improvements to their community and kept neighbors engaged in community activities and projects. There are two awards for this category, Small Neighborhood of the Year and Large Neighborhood of the Year, each of which receives $500 toward a neighborhood project

The Best Neighborhood Program of the Year is given to neighborhoods that have pushed projects that improve the social or physical aspects of their neighborhoods. This category has three awards: Best Physical Neighborhood Improvement, Best Social Neighborhood Improvement and Best Neighborhood Communication.

Neighborhoods located within Tallahassee city limits are eligible for the awards program. Applications for the competition must be submitted by Sep. 9, 2024, at 5 p.m.

— Capitol Directions —

Florida electeds — Down arrow — Criticizing the Olympics for political points … Geez, you guys.

Donald Trump — Up arrow — Florida has something coming up, indeed. And we have a good idea where he stands on it.

Ron DeSantis — Up arrow — His Olympic spirit is lacking, but he still gets a gold medal for his Debby response.

Ashley Moody — Up arrow — She’s made peace with the ACC … for now.

Wilton Simpson — Up arrow — He’s putting food on the table … like, really good food.

Smokey Bear — Up arrow — Fighting fires keeps you young. You don’t look a day over 30. Here’s to 80 more years!

Kevin Guthrie — Up arrow — One down, probably a few more to go.

Joe Gruters — Up arrow — For seeing legal pot writing on the wall, and apparently bringing Trump on the high with him.

UF — Up arrow — Even the Nole Nation can respect the Gators’ Olympic dominance.

Duke Energy — Up arrow — They kept the lights on and helped the American Red Cross keep trucking.

FMEA — Up arrow — Debby did her worst, and public power didn’t flinch.

Line workers — Up arrow — It’s shocking how good they are.

Nick Primrose, Sam Greco and Erika Booth — Up arrow — DeSantis’ endorsement carries votes … and dollars.

Yvette Benarroch — Up arrow — Not one, but two U.S. Senate endorsements. Quite a week for a state House candidate.

FAMU — Down arrow — We’ve got some penny stocks; can we get the royal treatment, too?

Chiles High — Down arrow — Ah, so there’s where all the unsold copies of The Courage to Be Free went!

Killearn Club — Crossways arrow — It has a top-tier membership price, but will it offer an experience to match?