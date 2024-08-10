Historic Orlando middle school might not open on first day of school

Monday’s first day of school brings an inevitable excitement for students and pressing rhetorical questions, such as “What do I wear? Will I like my teacher?”

But for students at Orlando’s Howard Middle School, the question is more existential: “Will my school even be open?”

The historic building located near Lake Eola is in the midst of a $36.6 million construction project that’s down to the wire before the new school year begins.

School officials told Florida Politics Friday they haven’t determined if the middle school will be ready to open Monday with the rest of Orange County Public Schools.

The project involves renovating the building’s roofs, gym, media center and performance areas.

“No decisions have been made yet as crews are working around the clock and we are hopeful that the needed certificates of occupancy will be received in order to open on Monday,” the district said in a statement Friday to Florida Politics. “Delays have been due to conditions associated with renovations on a 100-year old school and contractor performance issues related to deadlines.”

No immediate update was available Saturday when Florida Politics asked the district.

Principal John McHale told parents the school needs to complete the required safety inspections, according to WESH channel 2. Parents have been notified daily about the progress this past week.

“We understand that they’re working as hard as they can and the administrators have been doing a good job trying to stay in touch with us to keep us posted, but it seems like they don’t really know what’s happening,” one parent told Spectrum News 13.

Howard Middle is located on Robinson Avenue which has been partially shut down for a road construction, but that is not affecting the delays, the district said.

Built in 1926, Howard Middle has famous alumni, like astronaut John Young, and is an arts-focused magnet school.

Luminary Middle School, a new school opening in Lake Nona, also hadn’t been cleared to open yet.

“Luminary Middle School is also awaiting their temporary certificate of occupancy. Major progress is being made on this site as well,” the district said, according to WFTV 9.