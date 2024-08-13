Delegation for 8.13.24: Florida gold — Debby — Cuba — cheap labor — Sasse

Team Florida

If the state of Florida were a country, it would have finished tied for the eighth-most gold medals in the world at the Paris Games and would have tied for sixth with 34 overall medals. That is if we stretch the boundaries of which athletes the Sunshine State can claim.

Including all athletes from the state who compete collegiately for a Florida school or train in Florida, 21 athletes combined to win 13 gold medals, 10 silvers and 11 bronze medals. Some, like Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh, who trains in Sarasota, earned medals for other countries.

For those Floridians who left the 2024 Olympics in Paris with a medal around their neck, America will greet them not only with a sense of pride but a wad of cash (at least if they were part of Team USA).

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee will award each American medalist a cash prize for representing America successfully on the world stage.

That means gold medalists like Clearwater swimmer Bobby Finke will receive $37,500. Like the one slinging around Bolles High graduate Ryan Murphy’s shoulders, a silver medal earns athletes $22,500. A bronze medal puts $15,000 in the bank accounts of third-place finishers like pommel horse specialist Stephen Nedoroscik of Sarasota.

This could be excellent news for the Gainesville economy. The University of Florida noted that 11 current and former Florida Gators won medals, with about 3% of all hardware handed out at The Games becoming the property of university athletes and alums.

Those weren’t all Americans — Gators were part of 21 national Olympic teams — but a fair share prompted the raising of the stars and stripes at medal ceremonies. That includes swimmer Caeleb Dressel, who brought home three gold medals and one silver ($127,500 in prize money for anyone who finds themselves splitting a tab).

Of course, the international celebration held the attention of plenty of members of the delegation as well.

Democratic Rep. Darren Soto called “B-boy” Victor Montalvo a “favorite son of Kissimmee” in a web video before the Gateway High graduate won the first-ever bronze medal in breaking. Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel offered online congratulations to Palm Beach equestrian Laura Kraut for winning a jumping silver riding Baloutinue. Republican Rep. Greg Steube said Emma Weyant “represents the Suncoast well” as the Sarasota swimmer won her first Olympic gold.

“Team USA, you’ve made us proud!” said Frankel of West Palm Beach. “The Olympics culminated yesterday with outstanding performances from our athletes. Your dedication and spirit have inspired the nation. Congratulations on a job well done!”

A complete list of Florida medalists includes: Dressel of Green Cove Spring, swimming (gold 4×100-meter free relay and mixed 4×100-meter medley, silver men’s 4×100-meter medley relay); Finke of Clearwater, swimming (gold men’s 1500-meter free, silver men’s 800-meter free); Vincent Hancock of Port Charlotte, shooting (gold men’s skeet, silver mixed skeet team); Grant Holloway of Gainesville, track and field (gold men’s 110-meter hurdles); Omari Jones of Orlando, boxing (bronze welterweight); Kraut of Wellington, equestrian (silver team jumping); Austin Krajicek of Brandon, tennis (silver men’s doubles); Katie Ledecky of Gainesville, swimming (gold women’s 1500-meter free and 800-meter free, silver women’s 4×200-meter free relay, bronze women’s 400 m free); Joshua Liendo of Gainesville, swimming (silver 100-meter fly, for Canada); Noah Lyles of Gainesville, track and field (gold men’s 100-meter, bronze men’s 200-meter); Brody Malone of Sarasota, gymnastics (bronze men’s artistic team all-around); Caroline Marks of Melbourne Beach, surfing (gold women’s shortboard); McIntosh of Sarasota, swimming (gold women’s 200-meter fly, women’s 200-meter IM and women’s 400-meter IM, silver women’s 400-meter free, for Canada); Montalvo of Kissimmee, breaking (bronze); Jasmine Moore of Gainesville, track and field (bronze women’s triple jump and long jump); Murphy of Ponte Vedra Beach, swimming (gold mixed 4×100-meter medley relay, silver men’s 4×100-meter medley relay, bronze men’s 100-meter backstroke); Nedoroscik of Sarasota, gymnastics (bronze men’s artistic team all-around and men’s pommel horse); Viktorija Senkute of Orlando, rowing (bronze women’s singles, for Lithuania); Kieran Smith of Gainesville, swimming (silver men’s 4×200-meter free relay); and Weyant of Sarasota, swimming (bronze women’s 400-meter IM).

Debby update

As Hurricane Debby’s enduring damage became clear, members of the Florida delegation asked President Joe Biden to upgrade the state’s status.

Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott led a letter asking the President for a Major Disaster Declaration. Reps. Vern Buchanan, Kat Cammack and Steube co-signed the message.

“Unfortunately, this hurricane will continue to impact the state for some time, and the full extent of flooding will not be known for a couple of weeks as Debby continues to produce rain to the north,” the letter reads.

“These rains will deluge the estuaries and watersheds that feed into Florida’s rivers. Promptly approving this declaration request will allow Floridians to be better prepared for the recovery phase. As such, we urge you to approve the state of Florida’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration.”

It’s the next natural step after lawmakers last week sought a higher level of categorization for an already declared emergency, in that case, to allow reimbursement for debris removal. The shift to recognizing a major disaster will streamline more relief for communities impacted by the storm.

Separately, Rep. Neal Dunn sent a letter to the President asking him to extend individual assistance to Madison and Jefferson counties. He voiced frustration that Panhandle counties were left out of declarations already issued for neighbors to the east.

“Federal assistance is absolutely essential to ensure every community impacted by Hurricane Debby makes a full recovery,” Dunn said in a statement. “However, the administration’s relief plan has left many Floridians behind. Today, I am requesting that the administration extend individual assistance to the people of Madison and Jefferson counties in addition to those already designated to ensure everyone has the resources they need to make a full recovery.”

Curbing Cuba

Florida’s delegation also kept an eye on growing unrest in Cuba. Rubio and Scott, both Republicans, filed a Senate resolution seeking to condemn the communist government 90 miles off Florida’s shore.

That came weeks after Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel defended state control of commerce despite criticism of Cuba’s recent economic struggles in an interview with sympathetic French journalist Inacio Ramonet.

“The greatest weight of the economy is in the state sector,” Díaz-Canel said.

However, the Senators said the failures on the island, along with the government’s alliances with hostile foreign powers, increasingly pose a threat to U.S. security.

“The world is bearing witness to the multiple ways the Castro/Díaz-Canel regime has served as a puppet for Communist China, Iran and most recently Russia,” Rubio said. “America has a moral duty to defend our nation’s interests and we must continue to uphold democratic order and justice in our hemisphere.”

Scott similarly criticized Cuba.

“The illegitimate communist Cuban regime is a destabilizing force in the Western Hemisphere, a safe harbor to terrorists, a friend to America’s enemies, an oppressor of the Cuban people and a violator of human rights,” he said, tossing a slight as well at the Democratic White House.

“That hasn’t stopped the Biden-(Kamala) Harris administration from chasing the same weak appeasement policies prioritized by (Barack) Obama for this State Sponsor of Terrorism, which have done nothing but strengthen the Castro/Díaz-Canel regime. As we speak, Cuban military thugs are being used to prop up puppets like Maduro and repress the Venezuelan people. The United States must take a stand, and I’m proud to join my colleagues in this resolution to make clear we will not condone the illegitimate communist Cuban regime’s human rights abuses and will use the full force of our government to hold them accountable. I stand with the brave Cuban people and will never forget their fight.”

Czar war

A surprising amount of debate has raged since Vice President Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee about her responsibility at the border.

Biden, in 2021, tasked Harris with leading responses to a migration crisis at the border, taking over after a short stint by Roberta Jacobson as border czar. However, the administration has pushed back on characterizations of the Vice President as holding the job of “border czar” herself (that would be a demotion).

But Rep. Matt Gaetz said the administration plays games with words. He sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas demanding any internal communications in the administration that may have used the term “border czar” to refer to Harris’ work.

“Vice President Harris has, weirdly, recently denied this fact,” Gaetz’s letter states.

He specifically asks for all communications over the year after the immigration duties were announced that may include the words “czar,” “border,” “migration,” or “immigration.” He is specifically asking for any communications referencing Harris as any type of czar.

Cheap labor

Rep. Aaron Bean partnered with the U.S. Travel Association to hold a roundtable on the impacts of inflation on travel, specifically in Nassau County.

“Small businesses are the heart of our economy, and what they need right now is certainty for the future. The Biden-Harris administration’s inflation crisis has created a new tax on all Floridians, which is rising every month,” the Fernandina Beach Republican said.

“As a former small-business owner, I know firsthand the burdens small businesses face. In Congress, I’m working to ensure our unique travel and tourism industry has the support it needs to become more competitive, more productive and more innovative.”

Located in Florida’s 4th Congressional District, Nassau County is home to Amelia Island and some of the state’s most famous luxury resorts, including a Ritz-Carlton that has hosted Republican National Committee meetings.

Business owners in attendance discussed the importance of the H-2B worker visa program for small businesses to keep labor costs low for seasonal and temporary workers.

“Travel is a cornerstone for communities like Amelia Island, providing jobs for local workers and boosting the nation’s global competitiveness,” said Tori Emerson Barnes, U.S. Travel Executive Vice President for Public Affairs and Policy.

“We appreciate the opportunity to join Congressman Bean for a discussion on how Congress can further support the growth of travel to his district and throughout the United States, as well as the leadership of Visit Amelia Island, who were instrumental in bringing us together.”

Insulin attack

The Florida Democratic Party held a news conference to slam Scott for voting down legislation to reduce certain drug costs. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, headlined the presser.

“He voted against capping the price of insulin. He voted against allowing Medicare to negotiate fair prices. He has never been on the side of working people,” Castor said. “He’s put Medicare in his sights. Rick Scott always sides with Big Pharma and the big drug companies over the best interest of our neighbors, and it’s time for us to do something about it.”

State lawmakers and medical experts joined the call.

“My patients, along with 4 million Florida seniors on Medicare Part D, depend on this critical program to get medicine that would otherwise be too expensive to afford. That’s why I’m disgusted by Rick Scott’s attacks on seniors’ health care,” said Dr. Amber Williams-Bank.

Scott, for his part, called the insulin bill he and 42 other Republicans voted against a partisan ploy. He has also repeatedly said he opposes ending Medicare. Still, the attack persists over two years after he released a controversial Republican Midterm agenda that called for sunsetting and reviewing all federal programs after five years.

To watch a video of the news conference, please click the image below:

Duck hunting

While election season grips more of delegation members’ time, some are concerned about what happens after the election in Congress. Members of the House Freedom Caucus, including several representing the Sunshine State, say that budget action may be required this Fall.

“The House Freedom Caucus believes that House Republicans should return to Washington to continue the work of passing all 12 appropriations bills to cut spending and advance our policy priorities,” reads a statement from the caucus. “If unsuccessful, in the inevitability that Congress considers a Continuing Resolution, government funding should be extended into early 2025 to avoid a lame-duck omnibus that preserves Democrat spending and policies well into the next administration.”

Rep. Byron Donalds, a caucus member, endorsed the statement, saying it was important that should Donald Trump return to office, he would not be bound by budget and policy restraints negotiated before Biden left the White House.

“House GOP has the leverage and we must use it,” the Naples Republican posted on social media. “If you’re not a citizen of the United States, then you have no business voting in United States elections. Democrats should not be able to undermine President Donald Trump’s second term with a ‘lame-duck’ omnibus. This is common sense policy.”

Mr. Worldwide

Miami rapper Pitbull may have eschewed political engagement for years, but South Florida politicians still jump at the chance to appear with him. Rep. Carlos Giménez was among the Miami leaders who joined Mr. 305 at a dedication ceremony for the Florida International University (FIU) football stadium named after the musician.

“As the Panther Nation’s proud representative on Capitol Hill, I could not be more excited to watch the next FIU football game at Pitbull Stadium,” said Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican.

“Armando Christian Perez truly embodies the American dream. Beyond being an internationally acclaimed artist who has sold over 25 million studio albums, over 100 million singles, and winning over 25 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Pitbull has never forgotten his roots in Miami-Dade County. Even as Mr. Worldwide, he never misses the opportunity to make sure everyone knows that he is from the ‘305’ on the world stage. As his home community, we could not be prouder of all that Pitbull has and will continue to accomplish.”

Pitbull paid for the naming rights to the stadium at the state university, which means he will give FIU $1.2 million annually over the next five years, and his moniker will adorn the venue in the meantime.

“This partnership with FIU is a true honor and a testament to what we can achieve when we work hard,” Pitbull posted on social media. “With determination and a clear vision, anything is possible. We’re making history together and we’re just getting started. Daleeee.”

Swamp to Swamp

When Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse left Congress for the University of Florida, he didn’t forget much of his Senate team.

An investigation by the Independent Florida Alligator, UF’s student newspaper, found Sasse tripled the office budget for the university President in part because he hired former staffers for remote work on behalf of the school.

Former Senate Chief of Staff Raymond Sass worked as UF’s Vice President for Innovation and Partnerships, pulling a salary of $396,000. James Wegmann, Sasse’s Senate Communications Director, became UF Vice President of Communications, earning $432,000 annually. Both worked remotely from Washington.

Sasse’s former Senate Press Secretary, Taylor Sliva, also became UF’s Assistant Vice President of Presidential Communications and Public Affairs, earning $232,000. Three other Sasse Senate staffers — Raven Shirley, Kari Ridder and Kelicia Rice — came on as presidential advisers.

That’s a lot of people with Washington experience working directly for a university President. But since Sasse announced in July that he’s stepping down to address family health concerns, the massive budget has drawn scrutiny, and it will likely be reviewed whether the positions remain.

On this day

Aug. 13, 1942 — “Manhattan Project officially created” via the Atomic Heritage Foundation — The name itself is commonly considered a misnomer, but its first offices were in Manhattan on Broadway. Gen. Leslie R. Groves, appointed to head the project, followed the custom of naming Corps of Engineers districts for the city in which they are located. The atomic bomb project thus became known as the Manhattan Engineer District. Its first significant funding came in December when President Franklin Roosevelt ordered an initial allotment of $500 million. The project headquarters would soon be moved to Washington, D.C., while numerous project sites were scattered across the country.

Aug. 13, 1953 — “Dwight Eisenhower makes progress toward equal employment opportunity” via the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs — President Eisenhower made substantial progress toward the goal in the federal workplace by issuing an Executive Order, which created the President’s Committee on Government Contracts. In Eisenhower’s final report, Vice President Richard Nixon, in perhaps the first call by a U.S. administration for concrete, positive action to eliminate discrimination within the federal contractor workforce, stated that “the indifference of employers to establishing a positive policy of nondiscrimination hinders qualified applicants and employees from being hired on the basis of equality.”

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions by Cole Pepper.