August 13, 2024
Ron DeSantis says CD 15 voters should stick with Laurel Lee
Laurel Lee with Ron DeSantis. Image via Lee campaign.

Jacob Ogles August 13, 2024

LaurelLeeSeal
The Governor previously appointed the Thonotosassa Republican as his Secretary of State.

U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee was the only member of Florida’s congressional delegation to endorse Ron DeSantis for President this cycle. Now, the Governor is returning the favor.

DeSantis is backing Lee for re-election to Congress ahead of an Aug. 20 Republican Primary.

“I am happy to endorse Congresswoman Laurel Lee, our former Secretary of State in Florida, in her reelection campaign for Florida’s 15th Congressional District,” DeSantis said.

“Congresswoman Lee was a valued member of my administration and worked tirelessly to advance election integrity in our great state. She’s stood up for our families and small businesses and cares deeply about the people of Florida’s 15th Congressional District. We need Laurel Lee back in Congress so she can continue fighting for our conservative values and principles in the nation’s capital.”

Lee welcomed the support of her old boss, who named her as Secretary of State during his first year as Governor. She stayed in that office most of his first term, resigning in 2022 to run for a new congressional district, one created under a new redistricting map drafted by DeSantis’ staff.

“I am extremely grateful to have the endorsement of Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis,” Lee said.

“He has been a true leader for the great state of Florida, championing the conservative policies and freedoms that have made us a model for the nation. It has been an honor to do the same for the people of Congressional District 15 in Congress. If reelected, I will continue to fight to restore our shared values that will again put our nation and hardworking Americans first.”

Lee faces two Primary challengers, Jennifer Barbosa and James Judge.

Both jumped in the race after former President Donald Trump called for a Primary challenge to Lee after she endorsed DeSantis for President over him. But Trump has since made peace with Lee and endorsed her in June.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

