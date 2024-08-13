August 13, 2024
Wes Hodge wins Orange County Black Caucus support for Elections Supervisor bid
Wes Hodge

Gabrielle Russon August 13, 2024

Screenshot 2024-08-13 at 1.10.09 PM
'I am humbled by this solidification of support.'

Orange County of Elections Supervisor candidate Wes Hodge has won the support of the county’s Democratic Black Caucus in a straw poll.

Hodge’s campaign said the victory gives him momentum going into the Aug. 20 Primary for the open position as he wants to become the state’s first open LGBTQ+ constitutional officer. Hodge is gay and is married to his partner.

“First, Hodge won the straw poll with 51.3% of all votes cast in the race, which is the first time any of the four Democratic candidates was able to secure a majority vote during a straw poll event,” his campaign said in a press release.

“Second, this vote served as an official recommendation from the caucus to Orange County voters, clinching a clean sweep for Hodge with endorsements and recommendations from Democratic caucuses.”

Hodge said he already won endorsements from state-level caucus endorsements from the Democratic Disability, Hispanic, LGBTQ+, and Progressive Caucuses.

Longtime Elections Supervisor Bill Cowles retired abruptly before his term ended which set up a chain of events.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Glen Gilzean, now the Administrator at the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, to oversee the county’s elections. Gilzean decided against going before voters to seek a full term.

That left the position open and caused a crowded field of five candidates to compete for the Election Supervisor job that pays $205,081 a year.

Hodge’s biggest competition is Democrat Karen Castor Dentel, who declined to pursue another term on the Orange County School Board. Dentel has won the Orlando Sentinel’s endorsement and has raised the biggest war chest.

Also appearing in the Democratic Primary will be Sunshine Linda Marie Grund and Dan Helm. Cynthia Harris, who has no party affiliation and is likely a long-shot candidate, is the challenger awaiting in the November General Election.

Following the Orange County Democratic Black Caucus’ support, Hodge said in a statement, “I am humbled by this solidification of support and momentum building with a diverse representation of the Democratic Party, and I hope it sends a clear signal to voters about the best choice for Supervisor of Elections.”

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

Categories