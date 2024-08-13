Jesse Jackson endorses Stanley Campbell’s underdog Senate campaign

A week ahead of a Democratic Primary, Stanley Campbell landed the endorsement of a major civil rights leader. Rev. Jesse Jackson is endorsing the Liberty City Democrat for U.S. Senate over former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Jackson in a letter recounted a 40-year personal history with Campbell that dates back to the Navy veteran flying the Rainbow PUSH Coalition founder to events with the late John Lewis.

“I have watched you grow from your days as a Navy pilot running your flight business to your move back to the technology area,” Jackson wrote in a letter to Campbell. “Our long-standing relationship was built on mutual respect and admiration, and I am delighted to share my unequivocal support for this endeavor as you take on this run.”

Campbell remains the underdog in the race based on fundraising. Through the end of July, Mucarsel-Powell raised nearly $14.4 million for the Senate campaign to Campbell’s $1.1 million. The bulk of Campbell’s money comes from a candidate loan from the technology entrepreneur.

An Aug. 20 Primary will determine the Democratic nominee who likely challenges U.S. Sen. Rick Scott in November, though the incumbent faces a Republican Primary challenge himself from lawyer Keith Gross.

Scott over his first U.S. Senate term has raised more than $30 million for a run.

Campbell has made a late push for the Democratic nomination, using occasions like National Night Out to amplify his software company’s role in capturing the BTK Killer.

Now, he is devoting resources to get supporters out for early voting.

“Imagine the impact if we all show up early and vote together,” Campbell said. “Let’s make this a movement — a march to the polls. By casting our votes early, we can ensure that every voice is heard and that we are united in our fight for a better future.”

The Campbell campaign hopes the endorsement from a highly regarded figure like Jackson, who in 1984 ran a presidential campaign that defied expectations by becoming a contender for the Democratic nomination, will provide a boost to his own bid. Jackson in 1984 ultimately has the third-highest delegate count for the nomination, which went to Michael Dukakis.

He suggested in his letter that Campbell may also surprise pundits.

“I have no doubt that your leadership will bring positive and transformative change to Florida,” Jackson wrote. “I learned from our first meeting in the Howard Inn years ago to believe you when you say you will win. You are a man of action, principle, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of your community. I cannot wait to see you become the best Senator from the great state of Florida.”

Letter-Jesse Jackson Sr. Endorses Stanley Campbell for US Senate 08132024 by Jacob Ogles on Scribd