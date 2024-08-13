August 13, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Matt Gaetz to embark on 5-day Panhandle campaign tour

Robert HaughnAugust 13, 20243min1

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Naples named top American city to live in by U.S. News & World Report

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Ron DeSantis backs ‘fighter’ Anthony Aguirre over Donald Trump-endorsed opponent in HD 94

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Jesse Jackson endorses Stanley Campbell’s underdog Senate campaign

Matt-Gaetz
Gaetz will kick off a campaign tour across the Panhandle on Thursday.

Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz is holding a campaign tour where he will meet with several U.S. Congressmen, starting on Thursday.

The incumbent candidate for Florida’s 1st Congressional District announced that he will be holding his “Get Out the Vote” campaign rallies tour in the closing days of the Aug. 20 Primary. The tour will feature Gaetz making several stops across the Florida Panhandle while being joined by multiple House colleagues from different states.

Gaetz’s first stop will be at the Walton County GOP Headquarters in Santa Rosa Beach on Thursday. Here, he’ll be joined by Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee. Gaetz will then head to Pensacola on Saturday, where he will hold a rally alongside Republican U.S. Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona at the Palafox House.

Gaetz will then host back-to-back campaign rally events on Monday. For both, he will be joined by Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado. Gaetz and Boebert will first make an appearance in Milton at 11:00 a.m. and then head to another event at the Gator Cafe in Baker at 1 p.m.

Gaetz is currently running for re-election for CD 1. He has been re-elected to the Northwest Florida district, winning the seat for the first time in 2016. In 2022, he won his third term against Democratic opponent Rebekah Jones with nearly 70% voter support. Gaetz gained national attention in October 2023 after organizing the removal of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

This election, Gaetz will face Republican newcomer Aaron Dimmick, who announced his candidacy in May. Gaetz recently criticized Dimmock over holding a job with the Missouri Office of Administration while on the Florida campaign trail.

The winner of the Primary on Aug. 20 will then face the unopposed Democratic candidate, Gay Valimont, in the General Election on Nov. 5. CD 1 leans strongly Republican, with former President Donald Trump earning 65% support in the district in 2020 and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio earning 71% support in 2022.

Post Views: 0

Robert Haughn

Robert Haughn is a University of Central Florida student studying print journalism. He has covered UCF news for the school’s paper, NSM Today, since 2022, most recently as the beat reporter for campus government, covering affairs in Student Government, the Board of Trustees and the Office of the President, and won the NSM Editor’s award for News Editor’s Pick. You can reach Robert at [email protected] and at Twitter/X @rhaughn361.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump, Rick Scott hold strong leads in new General Election polling

nextJesse Jackson endorses Stanley Campbell's underdog Senate campaign

One comment

  • Joe

    August 13, 2024 at 4:49 pm

    Hide your daughters, Panhandle parents!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories