Sunburn – The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics – 8.15.24

Good Thursday morning.

Lawmakers will once again head into Session with some extra money to play with.

The latest outlook from the Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research estimates general revenues will outpace prior forecasts by about $934 million this budget year and by more than $1.1 billion for the 2025-26 budget year, which begins July 1.

The bulk of the 2025-26 boost will come from earnings on state investments ($478 million) and sales tax collections ($408 million), though several other revenue streams are expected to overperform EDR’s prior estimates.

Insurance premium tax revenues saw the only significant downgrade. EDR forecasts $1.46 billion in premium tax revenues next fiscal year, an $85 million downswing from the estimating conference’s last meeting.

The bottom line of EDR’s rundown puts overall GR just shy of $49.7 billion for the 2025-26 budget year. GR accounts for about $48.6 billion of the state’s $116.5 billion current-year budget. The increase in the revised 2024-25 collections will bolster the state’s reserve.

“Today’s estimate is good news for our state, demonstrating Florida’s economy is healthy and growing, and while there are always some economic uncertainties, we are a little stronger now than we were earlier this year,” Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said in a memo.

___

Sen. Joe Gruters may be among the Republicans vocally supporting legalization of marijuana in Florida. But that doesn’t mean he wants joints littering Sunshine State beaches— or anywhere else.

The Sarasota Republican will host a virtual news conference to unveil new legislation banning smoking in any public places in Florida.

“As we anticipate the passage of Amendment 3, it’s crucial to establish the necessary safeguards that protect everything we cherish about Florida,” Gruters said. “This drafted legislation is a continuation of our efforts to implement common-sense policies that benefit all Floridians.”

Gruters last month announced his support of Amendment 3, which, if passed with 60% support or greater, would allow responsible adult use of marijuana recreationally. That puts him at odds with Gov. Ron DeSantis and with the Republican Party of Florida, which he used to Chair. Gruters is the state’s Republican National Committee member but hasn’t endorsed the measure in his party capacity.

He also spent years championing legislation to restore local government’s ability to ban smoking in public parks, a measure he sold as necessary to keep unwanted butts off the beach. The law ultimately passed and went into effect in 2022.

Whatever people smoke, Gruters made clear already he doesn’t want it threatening the public health are large or compromising the state’s natural beauty or treasures.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

—@Redistrict: New @CookPolitical: w/ BSG and GS Strategy Group, our latest battleground polls show (Kamala) Harris erasing (Donald) Trump’s leads. AZ: Harris 48%-46% GA: Tied 48%-48% MI: Harris 49%-46% NV: Trump 48%-45% NC: Harris 48%-47% PA: Harris 49%-48% WI: Harris 49%-46%

—@GarrettHaake: Trump clearly not sold on the idea of doing a purely economic-focused event. “They say it’s the most important subject, but I’m not so sure,” he riffs – before going on a tangent about Tim Walz and tampons in boys’ bathrooms.

—@LEBassett: Of course RFK Jr. is peeling off 5% of the vote in Florida after admitting he has brain worms, eating a dog, spreading anti-vax conspiracy theories, being accused of sexual assault, and leaving a dead bear cub in Central Park to make it look like a cyclist killed it

—@NickJFuentes: Tonight, I declared a new Groyper War against the Trump campaign. We support Trump, but his campaign has been hijacked by the same consultants, lobbyists, & donors that he defeated in 2016 and they’re blowing it. Without serious changes, we are headed for a catastrophic loss.

—@realannapaulina: I have a confession to make since the TikTok Democrats are onto me: I wear bikinis to the beach and mineral sunscreen.

—@JimRosicaFL: A @1dca_flcourts panel says @AGAshleyMoody was wrong to box out certain School Boards & hospital districts from her ‘global settlement’ with opioid manufacturers, etc. (Who’s who of Florida law is listed as counsel)

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘Alien: Romulus’ premieres – 1; Democratic National Convention begins – 4; ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ begins streaming on Peacock – 4; Florida Primary – 5; FBHA’s annual conference, BHCon, begins – 6; second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins – 9; Florida Lineworker Appreciation Day — 11; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin – 11; UCF opens the season by hosting New Hampshire at FBC Mortgage Stadium – 13; Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday begins – 18; GOP Victory Dinner — 23; 2024 NFL season kicks off – 23; Packers will face Eagles in Brazil – 23; Trump/Harris debate – 26; ‘The Old Man’ season two debuts – 28; ‘The Penguin’ premieres – 35; the Laver Cup begins – 36; Vice-Presidential Debate – 42; Jason Reitman’s ‘Saturday Night’ premieres – 57; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s concept album based on the cult movie ‘The Warriors’ drops – 64; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami – 66; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum – 73; Florida TaxWatch’s 45th Annual Meeting – 81; 2024 Presidential Election – 82; second half of Yellowstone season five premieres – 86; Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ premieres – 94; Legislature’s 2025 Organizational Session – 98; Las Vegas Grand Prix – 96; ‘Moana 2’ premieres – 104; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit begins – 109; MLS Cup 2024 – 115; ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premieres – 127; College Football Playoff begins – 129; ‘Squid Game’ season 2 premieres – 133; Fiesta, Peach, Rose & Sugar Bowls – 139; Orange Bowl – 147; Sugar Bowl – 149; ‘Severance’ season two debuts – 155; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 183; the 2025 Oscars – 199; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 201; 2025 Session ends – 260; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 347; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 347; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres – 454; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 491; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 628; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 645; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 665; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match – 703; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 782; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 856; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 996; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,429; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,955; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,676.

—TOP STORY—

“With Kamala Harris in race, poll shows closer contest in Florida. Donald Trump now leads by 3 points.” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Florida Atlantic University poll shows Trump leading Harris 50% to 47% among likely voters in the state. Just 2% said they were undecided and 1% said they’d vote for another candidate. The 3-point Trump advantage is half the lead he had in June; the last time FAU polled in the state. Trump had a 6-point advantage among likely voters, 49% to 43%, when President Joe Biden was the Democratic candidate two months ago. The results of the Florida survey released Wednesday, which are similar to what’s been showing up in other national and state-specific polls, demonstrate how much the trajectory of the presidential race has been upended since July 21, when Biden ended his campaign for re-election.

—2024 — PRESIDENTIAL—

“‘Nothing short of barbaric’: Harris’ Florida campaign highlights abortion ban horror stories” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Harris’ campaign is highlighting women who say their health was harmed because of restrictive abortion bans, hoping to build momentum in Florida where a new poll shows her narrowing the gap with Trump. Harris supporters gathered Wednesday at Orlando City Hall in opposition to Florida’s six-week abortion ban, which DeSantis signed into law last year. Democrats are hoping to put abortion at the forefront when voters head to the polls in November, viewing it as an issue that will resonate. At the Orlando event, two women shared their stories of how abortion bans in other states affected their health. The women also spoke at an event in Tampa on Wednesday. “What I went through was nothing short of barbaric,” said Amanda Zurawski, a Texas resident, who said she spent three days in intensive care fighting for her life after being denied an abortion. “It did not need to happen, but it did because of Donald Trump and his allies.”

“A Florida referendum is putting Trump in a bind on abortion” via Natalie Allison and Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — Trump still doesn’t have an answer on how he’ll vote on Florida’s abortion measure. And it’s about to become a lot harder for him to avoid it. The looming referendum is threatening Trump’s efforts, as he put it in April, to “make both sides happy” with his position, and it’s giving Democrats an opening to continue hammering him. “It is clearly a massive narrative advantage for the Harris campaign to continue to make his life hell on this issue,” said Chuck Coughlin, a political strategist in Arizona who left the Republican Party after Trump’s election. Coughlin said if he were Trump facing the question, “I’d transition off this topic as quickly as I could.”

—“Trump votes early in Florida Primary” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice

“Trump shakes Tic Tacs in dig at Joe Biden three weeks after POTUS pulls out of race” via Yelena Mandenberg and Laura Colgan of The Mirror — Trump, 78, pulled out an extra-small container of TicTacs to represent ‘Bidenflation’ at the rally in Asheville, North Carolina, on Wednesday night. He held two different sizes of TicTac candy boxes to demonstrate the effects of inflation on groceries. “This is the greatest commercial they ever had,” Trump said, pulling the box of TicTacs from his front pocket. “This is inflation,” Trump continued, holding up the smaller-than-normal pack. Trump also lambasted Harris and ranted that she only made it into the race as “their fighter was losing.” He said: “You know why she hasn’t done an interview? She’s not smart. She’s not intelligent. And we’ve gone through enough of that with this guy, crooked Joe.” He added: “The American dream is dead. America isn’t great.”

“Former Trump aides claim Donald is in ‘meltdown’ and ‘feels the election is slipping from him’ …’ … so is ‘lighting up the campaign’” via Martha Williams of The Daily Mail — The former President’s reported meltdown comes from two staffers who worked in the White House under the former President and have since turned on him, as polls show the race with Harris is getting tighter by the day. ‘I think that he feels this election slipping away from him, and that’s where you’re beginning to see him spiral,’ Sarah Matthews, a former Trump representative told MSNBC. Republicans and top donors are worried about Trump’s flailing strategy as he continues to launch vicious personal attacks on Harris and obsess over her personality instead of core policy issues such as the border, the economy and crime. Anthony Scaramucci, who claims he maintains close ties with the ex-President’s inner circle after an 11-day spell as his communications director, revealed that Trump isn’t barnstorming across swing states because ‘he’s p*ssed’.

“Wilton Simpson to host pro-Trump fundraiser with JD Vance at family farm” via Owen Girard of Florida’s Voice — Simpson is set to host a fundraising event with Vance in support of Trump. The event will take place at his family farm in Pasco County on Aug. 29, according to an invitation circulating among donors. Simpson has been a longtime contributor to the Republican Party of Florida and has fought for many of its conservative policy positions both in the state Senate and as Agriculture Commissioner. On top of donating $100,000 to the Florida GOP in January, he hosted an event during the 2024 Republican National Convention featuring Big & Rich to celebrate Trump’s nomination for President.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

Breaking late Wednesday — “Mami Kisner latest to flee Stanley Campbell’s Senate campaign” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Kisner, a West Palm Beach faith leader, resigned her position. Campaign financial reports show she was being paid for faith-based and community outreach. But an email obtained by Florida Politics includes allegations the campaign had unpaid bills. “It is very disappointing that our agreement has not been honored by you, the candidate for a federal race in the State of Florida,” the email reads. “Yet, you have honored other agreements with outstanding fees due. To be very clear, at no time did you ever ask me to reduce my workload, and I was shocked at your untrue statement in a recent text. I have always completed every task you have requested and provided major outreach to voters across 67 counties.” Kisner, the First Lady at Historic Tabernacle Baptist Church in West Palm Beach, has done voter outreach work for federal campaigns. That includes Biden’s successful 2020 presidential campaign.

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell earns James Clyburn endorsement” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is the leader we desperately need representing Florida in the halls of the U.S. Senate,” said U.S. Rep. Clyburn of South Carolina. “During our time working together in Congress, I witnessed Debbie’s steadfast commitment to serving her constituents and protecting the very freedoms that Rick Scott wants to strip away. Extremist politicians like Rick Scott continue to threaten our democracy by pushing a national abortion ban and robbing seniors of Social Security and Medicare benefits. I am proud to endorse Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a true champion for freedom and prosperity, in her race for the U.S. Senate. Together, Floridians will elect a leader who will protect their values and fight for a brighter future for all.” Clyburn, first elected in 1992, has served in various leadership positions during his time in Washington. Accepting his endorsement, Mucarsel-Powell says she is “honored to have the support of a true American hero.”

“Rick Scott stops in Pensacola to talk veteran care, Harris, Ukraine and more” via Sarah Gail of WEAR News — U.S. Sen. Scott met with “Veterans of Northwest Florida” to highlight his “Veterans for Scott” coalition. Army and Navy veterans lead the group. The coalition aims to ensure that veterans and their families in Florida are well taken care of. Scott praised those who have served and are serving the country now. He also defended his recent ad attacking Harris. “What we do know is the country’s in trouble if Harris is the President,” Scott said. “A lot of people riot and nothing happens to them. They chant death to America — and not just in Iran, but on our streets. They burn our flags. The border is open, we’re giving money, health care, all this stuff to criminals that are coming across our border.”

“Florida poll finds abortion, marijuana amendments falling short of passage” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Majorities of Florida voters support referendums to restore abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana — but not necessarily enough to win passage of the proposals. A Florida Atlantic University poll found both falling short of the 60% required for passage. A Suffolk University poll also found the abortion amendment short of hitting the threshold, and the marijuana question with slightly more than it needs. FAU found 56% of voters surveyed support and 21% oppose Amendment 4, which would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. FAU found 56% support and 29% oppose Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for people aged 21 and older.

“Ron DeSantis paints Trulieve cannabis company as ‘Canadian’ amid recreational marijuana spat” via Douglas Soule of the USA Today Network-Florida — “How ridiculous is this, that we would let our Constitution basically be rent-seeking for some Canadian marijuana company?” DeSantis said during a breakfast speech last month at the Republican National Convention. “I mean, give me a break.” But the company he’s talking about is Trulieve, the largest medical marijuana operator in Florida, and its top officials contest that description. “The fact of the matter is that Trulieve is Florida-born, our products are Florida-grown, and we are headquartered in Florida with most of our nearly 4,000 employees living here as well,” said CEO Kim Rivers in a statement.

“Florida environmentalists decry wildlife foundation donation to pro-hunting measure” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — When longtime environmentalist Chuck O’Neal first bought a wildlife conservation license plate, he thought the extra $25 he paid yearly was going to an organization dedicated to preserving Florida wildlife, especially its dwindling black bear population. So, it seemed like a betrayal to O’Neal when he discovered that an organization he had supported for nine years donated $250,000 to the group pushing for voters to approve a ballot measure that would enshrine the right to kill bears and other wildlife in the state constitution.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT —

“Anna Paulina Luna’s response to video of her in a MAGA swimsuit sparking a social media meltdown” via Morgan Phillips of The Daily Mail — The clip showed the Florida Republican showing off her curves in a blue one-piece emblazoned with Trump’s campaign slogan ‘Make America Great Again’ She posed with the white knee-high socks as part of an ensemble that swept conservative social media during Summer 2016. ‘I’m confirming that I have indeed worn swimsuits, and you can tell I am biologically a woman. #MAGA,’ Luna wrote on X as the video resurfaced on Wednesday. ‘I was also featured by Sports Illustrated and MAXIM. Designed swimsuits and women’s shirts,’ she added in a follow-up tweet. The swimsuit video generated praise, some with X users deeming Luna the ‘hottest member of Congress,’ and some criticism. ‘[Luna] single-handedly bringing back Women Crush Wednesday,’ Rep. Matt Gaetz’s wife Ginger Gaetz wrote on X, along with two other beach shots of Luna.

—2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

“Ads from GOP operative, shadowy group target Democrats in heated Senate race” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — The GOP is playing a surprising role in a heated Democratic Senate Primary — with one candidate enduring dubious claims about alleged Republican ties, and another facing charges about his past stirred up by a Republican operative with ties to Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos. Senate District 25, in Osceola and southern Orange counties, features some of the biggest names in Central Florida Democratic politics, including Rep. Kristen Arrington, former Congressman Alan Grayson, and Carmen Torres, the wife of outgoing Democratic Sen. Victor Torres of Orlando. Mailers to Democratic voters from a shadowy group called the Consumer Rights Action Fund attempt to portray Torres as “Republican-backed.”

“Barbara Sharief’s SD 35 campaign is handing out misleading ‘voter guides’ at Broward polling sites” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — An erroneous “Voter Guide” that the Broward Democratic Party replaced last month with an improved, but still problematic, version is still being distributed at county polling sites, courtesy of ex-Commissioner Sharief’s campaign. Photos taken at a Miramar polling site this week show a Sharief campaign volunteer with the supposedly out-of-print guide, which features only Sharief as a candidate for Senate District 35. That’s despite the fact that Democrats Rodney Jacobs and Chad Klitzman are also running. Their exclusion from the list, first reported by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, was supposedly addressed last month after party members alerted the media and contacted Florida Democratic Chair Nikki Fried’s office.

“‘I’m going to kill you’: Records show House candidate Mike Levine arrested for domestic battery on girlfriend in 1998” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — House District 26 candidate Levine was arrested in 1998 for allegedly beating a live-in girlfriend and threatening to kill her. Osceola County court records show that a woman told county law enforcement that Levine punched her in the face before shouting, “I’m going to kill you bitch.” That’s according to a charging affidavit for the then-40-year-old Levine, who was booked on a charge of domestic battery. Prosecutors ultimately dropped the case. But the accusations have resurfaced as Levine, now 66, runs for the Legislature in HD 26. The former Lake County Republican Party Chair has added $150,000 in candidate loans to finance a campaign for the open seat.

“3 Republicans clash in expensive, no-holds-barred race for SD 7” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Republican voters in Senate District 7 have three distinct choices for a nominee who’s all but assured victory in November. In Tom Leek, they have an experienced lawmaker with eight years of leadership in the House, including two as the powerful Appropriations Chair. David Shoar is a lifelong law enforcement leader who concluded a 16-year run as St. Johns County Sheriff in 2020 and has earned Trump’s endorsement. In Gerry James, voters have a financial adviser and self-proclaimed “constitutional conservative Christian” who performed professionally in four sports: golf, weightlifting, wrestling and football. There has been no shortage of donors and influencers contributing to one of the most expensive legislative races in state history.

“Who’s running for HD 72?” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A crowded candidate field will compete to represent House District 72 in the Legislature. Five candidates — four Republicans and one Democrat — have filed for the race, according to the Division of Elections candidate database. Republicans Bill Conerly, Alyssa Gay, Richard Green and Rich Tatem and Democrat Lesa Miller are running to replace the seat left empty by former Rep. Tommy Gregory, a Bradenton Republican, who stepped down at the end of June to become President of the State College of Florida. HD 72 stretches across eastern Manatee County and into northeastern Sarasota County, from South Bradenton to Myakka City and Duette. Gregory won the 2022 Election for the seat against Robert Dameus with 66% of the vote.

— STATEWIDE —



Jimmy Patronis is on a mission to protect Floridians from a cycle of debt, but that’s not easy when the cost of living is through the roof — CFO Patronis fired a warning shot about unregulated short-term loans that might look like a quick fix but can actually sink families deeper into financial quicksand. Now, he’s not throwing shade at all lenders — only those who think they should be able to dodge Florida’s robust consumer protection laws, which cap loans at $1,000 and interest at 10%, with a database to prevent people from taking out new loans to pay off old ones. But Patronis is telling Floridians to stay sharp and steer clear of shady, out-of-state loan products on the internet. Bottom line: Don’t let these loan products pull the wool over your eyes.

“Florida Democrats make last-ditch appeal to convince the state to seek federal Summer food help” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida House Democrats are making a last-ditch effort to convince the DeSantis administration to sign up for $256 million in Summer lunches for poor kids next year before Thursday’s deadline. They sent a letter to DeSantis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Shevaun Harris, secretary for the Florida Department of Children and Families, late Tuesday urging them to notify the federal government that they intend to apply to the program. State officials passed up millions of dollars in new federal food assistance money this Summer. They have consistently said they have more than enough programs to feed Florida’s hungry children and that the federal program had unwelcome “strings” attached. But advocates for children and the hungry say one in five children in Florida go hungry during the Summer because their families cannot afford enough groceries to make up for the free meals they got at school during the academic year.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Inflation hits lowest level since Spring 2021, most likely teeing up rate cuts” via Rachel Siegel of The Washington Post — Inflation dropped in July to its lowest level in three years on an annual basis, setting up the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates soon to take pressure off the economy. The snapshot was the clearest indication, yet that inflation is heading back to normal levels from 40-year highs — without a recession. Central bankers won’t be caught celebrating, scarred by years of unexpected twists that repeatedly upended the Fed’s inflation fight. But officials will close out the Summer with the surest sense yet that it’s time to loosen up on the economic brakes, possibly starting next month. That would mean some breathing room for households and businesses trying to get mortgages or auto loans or grow their businesses. For two years, high interest rates have been an added strain for those also struggling under the weight of high prices, especially for basics like food and gas.

“Stephanie Murphy says she is ‘deeply concerned’ about potential for more election violence” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep Murphy wanted to find a place to hide during the Jan. 6 insurrection. “I thought I went to the safest place possible, which was the heart of the Capitol,” Murphy said. “I ended up about 40 feet from where all the severe violence occurred.” Murphy, the moderate Democrat who has since left Congress, voiced her fears about what could happen again after the Presidential Election between Harris and Trump. “I’m deeply concerned,” Murphy said Wednesday during a League of Women Voters of Orange County event. “I’m worried about the next election. It appears that this election, no matter which way it goes, is going to be very, very tight … and I spent a lot of time trying to understand how it got to be that average Americans found themselves in Washington trying to storm the Capitol, and some of these people genuinely believed that they were being patriotic because they believed that there was something amiss.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Palm Beach County sheriff candidate did not disclose $1 million in assets, ethics complaint says” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A complaint filed with the Florida Commission on Ethics accuses Lauro Diaz, a Republican Primary candidate for Palm Beach County sheriff, of either vastly overestimating his net worth or failing to report over $1 million in assets on the financial disclosure form he filed to qualify for the race. A Wellington resident named John Saroka filed the complaint on Aug. 9, asking that the Commission investigate Diaz less than two weeks away from the Primary. Diaz listed his net worth as $1,348,000 on his qualifying Form 6, the complaint points out. But the form lists his assets as totaling only $338,000: $138,000 in household goods and effects, $50,000 in cash and a $150,000 pension. All sheriff candidates are required to file Form 6 with the Florida Commission on Ethics by July 1 in order to qualify for office. “I do not believe Candidate Diaz was being fully candid with the citizens of Palm Beach County when he filed his Form 6,” Saroka wrote. “Therefore, I humbly request that the Commission on Ethics investigate this matter.”

“Miami Commissioner is pausing proposal to bring back pensions for elected officials” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — The latest attempt to bring back pensions for Miami City Commissioners is on hold for now, marking another roadblock in the effort to revive a program that once guaranteed lifelong monthly payments for the city’s former elected officials. The proposal to bring back the pension program, which was frozen in 2009 during the financial crisis, passed an initial vote in July and was slated to come back before the City Commission in September for final approval. But the item’s co-sponsor, District 1 Commissioner Miguel Angel Gabela, is now saying he wants to put the matter on hold. “For now, I’m retiring it, because I don’t want it to be a distraction,” Gabela told the Miami Herald.

“Will election jolt Miami-Dade police after nearly 60 years without a Sheriff?” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — When the votes are counted after Tuesday’s Primary, Miami-Dade voters will have made an important decision that is likely to affect how one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation does business behind closed doors and in the public for years to come. For the first time since 1966, registered voters will choose the Democrat and Republican they want to face off in November’s General Election for Miami-Dade County Sheriff. The winner would direct one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the United States, with a budget bigger than the city of Miami and a workforce larger than some small cities. And like many newly created bureaucracies, the transition comes with many unanswered questions.

“Fort Pierce City Manager Nick Mimms arrested on bid rigging, official misconduct charges” via Will Greenlee and Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — City Manager Mimms was arrested on one count each of bid rigging and official misconduct, State Attorney Tom Bakkedahl said. The investigation has been ongoing for two years, officials said. The charges specifically relate to Mimms’ role as City Manager, Bakkedahl confirmed. “Hence, the official misconduct designation,” he said. “They do involve aspects of his official position within the city of Fort Pierce.” The case started after FDLE received a complaint regarding “inappropriate conduct by a city official in connection with a request for proposal to develop surplus property in the Lincoln Park downtown corridor,” according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement news release.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orange voters to decide if county can veto rural annexations” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County voters will decide in November whether to give county leaders the power to veto attempts to annex rural lands into cities. County Commissioners unanimously approved the ballot measure, drawing cheers from advocates of the measure. It is one of a pair of sweeping growth control decisions voters will face, joining a measure to draw rural boundaries within which development projects will face higher hurdles. The newest proposed amendment to the county’s governing document would grant it the “authority to approve or deny voluntary annexations” and approval would require a supermajority of the Board of County Commissioners.

“‘Wildly inappropriate’: Book ban talk brings Brevard School Board meeting to explosive end” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — Brevard’s first School Board meeting of the 2024-25 year ended explosively, with Board members arguing over one another and Sheriff’s deputies surrounding the stage as audience members shouted. “Nazis!” audience member Rachele Jolley yelled toward the Board members and district Superintendent Mark Rendell. “Book banners!” It’s a new school year, but comes with an old question that’s been debated for at least the past two and a half years: Is Brevard Public Schools banning books? To hear the audience members at the first meeting of the 2024-25 school year tell it, yes. But as for School Board members? Most said no, with Board Chair Megan Wright and Matt Susin accusing commenters of spreading misinformation.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa police deputy chief and union leader clash over email to women officers” via Justin Garcia of the Tampa Bay Times — An email from a Tampa deputy police chief that aimed to show support for the department’s female officers has gotten blowback from the head of the union, who complained that the message was “unnecessarily divisive.” On Thursday, Deputy Chief Ruth Cate sent a mass email to female officers in the Tampa Police Department, citing a “challenging month” for women in law enforcement. Cate pointed to attacks by some right-wing media personalities and politicians that blamed women in the Secret Service for not doing their jobs well enough amid the assassination attempt of Trump last month.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“‘Far-Out Funk and Blues Fest’ organizer faces blowback over canceled publicly-funded show” via TaMaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat — Mounting questions surround a canceled concert funded by public dollars that was supposed to be a celebration of blues and funk music. The Indaba Theatre and Associates, a Tallahassee-based nonprofit headed by Donna Cotterell that provides performing arts programming and youth Summer camps, received $570,550 from revenue generated through the Tourist Development Tax, or hotel-bed tax. Of that, about $142,750 was intended to put on the “Far-Out Funk and Blues Fest.” From the start, however, the music fest was plagued with challenges. It was originally scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Adderley Amphitheater based on its grant application but was then postponed to July 26 and relocated to the Tucker Civic Center.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“District 1 race for Sarasota County Commission candidates disagree on development” via Derek Gilliam of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Voters in Sarasota County Commission District 1 will have vastly different options in this Republican Primary cycle, as an insider with deep ties to the development industry and experience in county government faces an outsider looking to change long-standing dynamics on the County Commission by putting the brakes on “overdevelopment.” Though there is a write-in candidate whose filing closed the Primary to more than half of registered voters in District 1, the winner of the Aug. 20 vote will nearly be guaranteed to represent District 1 voters after County Commissioner Mike Moran leaves office, given that the General Election ballot will pit either Alexandra Coe or Teresa Mast competing against a blank space in November.

“Republicans April Culbreath, Talha Siddique at odds in Manatee County District 3 Primary race” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Voters will decide which newcomer will fill the District 3 seat on the Manatee County Commission, but Republican party members will get the first bite of the apple on Aug. 20. Current District 3 Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge changed his candidacy to challenge fellow Commissioner George Kruse for the at-large District 7 seat, ensuring that District 3 will elect a newcomer to the County Commission. Republicans Culbreath and Siddique are vying for their chance to face Democrat Diana L. Shoemaker and write-in candidate Jeffrey Gray during the General Election in November. Culbreath leads the pack in funding, with $78,633 in funds raised reported to the election’s office so far.

“Developers support Raymond Turner in Manatee County Commission District 5 race” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Three candidates qualified to run for the District 5 seat on the Manatee County Commission that represents Lakewood Ranch, but current Commissioner Turner leads the pack in developer funding. DeSantis appointed Turner to the District 5 seat to replace longtime Commissioner Vanessa Baugh after her retirement in August 2023. He has raised $72,720 for his campaign for election to the seat. Turner will face fellow Republican Robert McCann, who has raised $30,813, during the August Primary. The winner will face no-party candidate Joseph Di Bartolomeo, who has raised $8,650, during the General Election. Developer funding has propelled Turner to a significant lead in fundraising over other candidates vying for the District 5 seat.

— TOP OPINION —

“Nikki Haley and letting Trump be Trump” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Yes, it’s probably correct to say the assassination attempt made Trump, in his personal moments, more introspective about life and how quickly it could have ended and the belief that God spared him for a reason. But that has not made a significant difference in how he campaigns. He is what he is. Yes, he is capable of tweaking his style when he needs to. But at his core, he just is what he is. The latest to voice frustration with Trump is the opponent he defeated in the Republican primaries, former South Carolina Gov. Haley. “This is a winnable election, but you need to focus,” Haley told Fox News’s Bret Baier. “And the one thing Republicans have to stop doing — quit whining about her.” The fact is, he will always say some things that make his supporters happy and other things that make some of them groan. Haley and others can offer all the advice in the world — and it is good advice! — but that will not change.

— OPINIONS —

“Olympian boxer Imane Khelif isn’t trans. DeSantis and Scott spouted transphobia anyway.” via The Palm Beach Post editorial board — Algerian boxer Khelif last week took home the gold medal in the women’s welterweight category. What an achievement to qualify for an Olympic competition at all, for any event. What devotion to excellence, what dedication to being one’s best self, beyond what anyone else in the world can be. But that wasn’t enough for our Sen. Scott, Gov. DeSantis and Casey DeSantis, the Governor’s wife. They saw, in Khelif’s presence at Paris 2024, an opportunity to score culture-war points at her expense. Problem is the Olympian is not trans. Khelif was female at birth, remains female, as verified by the International Olympic Committee, and carries a passport that identifies her as female. But that isn’t really the concern of the Florida officials, is it.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Summer isn’t over: Here comes ‘Alien: Romulus’, set to gobble up $75M around the world – box office preview” via Anthony D’Alessandro and Nancy Tartaglione of Deadline — Disney will continue their No. 1 2024 YTD domestic box office domination this weekend and show that’s there’s still flash in their inherited 20th Century Studios logo with the latest rendition of the Ridley Scott produced sci-fi franchise Alien: Romulus. That movie, per industry sources, is expected to do $40M in the U.S./Canada. Together with a $35M overseas outlook, Alien: Romulus could reach a $75M global start. No. 2 is bound to be the fourth frame of Disney/Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine with $30M; the pic crossed the half-billion mark yesterday ($506.9M) on its 19th day of release, becoming the fifth fastest MCU title to cross that mark after Avengers: Endgame (8 days), Spider-Man: No Way Home (12 days) Avengers: Infinity War (15 days), and Black Panther (17 days).

“Spain to investigate unauthorized Katy Perry music video in a protected natural area” via Teresa Medrano of The Associated Press — In her new music video, Perry pretends to be one of the thousands of tourists having the time of their lives on Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean. But some parts, filmed in a protected natural enclave, could get her into trouble. The regional government is investigating the video for her latest song, “Lifetimes,” for the clips in which the 39-year-old American singer and songwriter appears jumping and running across dunes of the Ses Salines Natural Park, a protected area on the islands of Ibiza and Formentera, apparently without permission. The images taken on the dunes of the private islet of S’Espalmador, “one of the most ecologically valuable sites on the islands” and in an area cordoned off from the public with sticks and ropes, sparked the controversy.

“Rocked by cancellation of Vienna concerts, Swifties shake it off and flock to London” via Danica Kirka of The Associated Press — For Herve Tram, being a Taylor Swift fan isn’t just about the music. The 28-year-old computer network engineer from Paris sees himself as part of a community, one of the Swifties as they are known. So when the pop superstar’s shows in Vienna were canceled last week because of a terror threat, Tram took a small personal step: He gave away two extra tickets to her upcoming concerts in London to two fans who missed the chance to see their guiding light in the Austrian capital. “That’s the power of this fandom,’’ Tram said. “We look (out) for each other.’’ The community of Swift fans, who have flocked to stadiums around the world to see the 3 1/2-hour shows on her Eras Tour and sing along with songs they know by heart, have been shaken in recent days.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to our friend, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch, as well as Aniqa Borachi, Ann Duncan Inman, former U.S. Rep. Tim Mahoney, Lane Stephens of SCG Governmental Affairs, and Courtney Whitney of Ballard Partners

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.