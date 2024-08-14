August 14, 2024
‘I’m going to kill you’: Records show House candidate Mike Levine arrested for domestic battery on girlfriend in 1998
Mike Levine. Image via Facebook.

Jacob OglesAugust 14, 20245min3

Levine
Records show an altercation that led to his arrest wasn't the first disturbance reported at his Kissimmee home.

House District 26 candidate Mike Levine was arrested in 1998 for allegedly beating a live-in girlfriend and threatening to kill her.

Osceola County court records show that a woman told county law enforcement that Levine has punched her in the face before shouting, “I’m going to kill you bitch.” That’s according to a charging affidavit for the then-40-year-old Levine, who was booked on a charge of domestic battery.

Prosecutors ultimately dropped the case. But the accusations have resurfaced as Levine, now 66, runs for the Legislature in HD 26. The former Lake County Republican Party Chair has added $150,000 in candidate loans to finance a campaign for the open seat.

But more than a quarter century ago, his interaction with the state of Florida was as a defendant.

On Sept. 4, 1998, Levine’s girlfriend called 911 and said an argument turned physical.

According to a charging affidavit, members of law enforcement were called to Levine’s Kissimmee home and found the woman upset and crying. She told officers Levine had started arguing with her for not going to work that day. She said when the two were in their bedroom, Levine punched her in the face, grabbed her around her neck with his hands and pulled her off the bed.

After he made the threat on her life, the woman said she called 911.

Officer James Sauls wrote that when he arrived on scene, the woman had red marks on both sides of her neck. Those were the only visible injuries. Levine, meanwhile, didn’t have a mark on him.

Dispatchers had a record of a prior disturbance call at Levine’s Hawk Drive home a couple months prior the same year, in April 1998. Sauls wrote there was no evidence of alcohol or drug use.

When Florida Politics contacted Levine, he hung up the phone immediately when asked about the incident.

The incident happened about two years after Levine founded The Kissimmee Real Estate Company. That business still serves as Levine’s primary source of income today, according to financial disclosures. State business records show the business in 1998 operated out of the same Kissimmee home where Levine lived at the time of the arrest. Osceola County property records show he sold the home in 2001.

After the arrest, courts appointed a public defender for Levine. A bail bonds company posted a $2,500 bond on Sept. 9, five days after the arrest.

Prosecutors, though, on Oct. 13 notified the court that the case was being abandoned, and on Oct. 19 said the information in the case was not suitable for prosecution.

According to Levine’s candidate biography, he served the next year as President of the Osceola County Association of Realtors.

Levine filed last year to succeed Rep. Keith Truenow, a Tavares Republican running for Senate this year. He faces former Eustis City Commissioner Nan Cobb, conservative activist Keither Farner and Lake County Realtor Addie Owens in an Aug. 20 Republican Primary. The winner will face Mount Dora Democrat Jackie Arndt in the General Election.

LEVINE ARREST 8 3

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

3 comments

  • Yrral

    August 14, 2024 at 11:27 am

    Hit a woman never helped you politically,which no man should ever do

    Reply

  • Ocean Joe

    August 14, 2024 at 11:40 am

    Hey it was 26 years ago, if you’re going to give Trump, the Zieglars, Scott, and Gaetz a pass, then dont be so hard on this guy. He sounds exactly like the scoundrels you guys always go for anyway.

    Reply

    • Ocean Joe

      August 14, 2024 at 11:49 am

      Plus he’s from Brooklyn, NY just like Donald.

      Reply

Categories