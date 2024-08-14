Poll: Kamala Harris gains with Hispanics extend to Florida

New multistate polling of Latino voters shows that the substitution of Kamala Harris for Joe Biden atop the Democratic ticket plays well nationwide and in Florida.

Equis Research conducted surveys of 2,183 registered voters who identify as Hispanic or Latino in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas. The group says the polling between July 22 and Aug. 4 suggests a “Latino reset.”

And that reset extends to the Sunshine State, according to Carlos Odio and Maria Di Franco Quiñonez. Harris is running 9 points ahead of Biden in Florida among Latino voters, who will play an important role in this election.

And the trend plays out throughout the battleground map.

“Harris does nine points better in Pennsylvania than Biden was doing, 10 points better in Arizona, 12 points in Nevada, and 13 points better in Texas,” the analysis noted.

Across the map, Harris enjoys 60% support with Hispanics under the age of 40, while Biden was mired at 43%. She’s at 59% with women, and 51% with men, gains of 10 points and 9 points, respectively.

Additionally, and worryingly for Trump, the Vice President is picking up support across the political spectrum.

“While liberals have moved the most, with Harris doing 16 points better with them than Biden was, she is also doing 12 points better among moderate Latinos and seven points better among conservative Latinos,” the analysis added.

And among those “double haters” who have disdain for both major party candidates, Harris has the edge over the man who has dominated political discourse for close to a decade, with 65% support among that group, 11% saying they back Trump and the others not verbally committing to either side.

All told, Equis asserted that “the strong start from Harris appears to have forestalled some of the most outlandish scenarios for the Latino vote,” which included Trump driving a historic realignment.

“Out the gate, the Vice President has quickly amassed the support of a wide swath of discontented Hispanic voters, and she still has running room. What those last Latino voters do could determine the overall result in hotly contested states.”