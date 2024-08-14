Poll: Kamala Harris gains with Hispanics extend to Florida

New multistate polling of Latino voters shows that the substitution of Kamala Harris for Joe Biden atop the Democratic ticket plays well nationwide and in Florida.
Equis Research conducted surveys of 2,183 registered voters who identify as Hispanic or Latino in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas. The group says the polling between July 22 and Aug. 4 suggests a “Latino reset.”
And that reset extends to the Sunshine State, according to Carlos Odio and Maria Di Franco Quiñonez. Harris is running 9 points ahead of Biden in Florida among Latino voters, who will play an important role in this election.
And the trend plays out throughout the battleground map.
“Harris does nine points better in Pennsylvania than Biden was doing, 10 points better in Arizona, 12 points in Nevada, and 13 points better in Texas,” the analysis noted.
Across the map, Harris enjoys 60% support with Hispanics under the age of 40, while Biden was mired at 43%. She’s at 59% with women, and 51% with men, gains of 10 points and 9 points, respectively.
Additionally, and worryingly for Trump, the Vice President is picking up support across the political spectrum.
“While liberals have moved the most, with Harris doing 16 points better with them than Biden was, she is also doing 12 points better among moderate Latinos and seven points better among conservative Latinos,” the analysis added.
And among those “double haters” who have disdain for both major party candidates, Harris has the edge over the man who has dominated political discourse for close to a decade, with 65% support among that group, 11% saying they back Trump and the others not verbally committing to either side.
All told, Equis asserted that “the strong start from Harris appears to have forestalled some of the most outlandish scenarios for the Latino vote,” which included Trump driving a historic realignment.
“Out the gate, the Vice President has quickly amassed the support of a wide swath of discontented Hispanic voters, and she still has running room. What those last Latino voters do could determine the overall result in hotly contested states.”
6 comments
cassandra was right
August 14, 2024 at 11:38 am
After 95 years, LULAC, the oldest Latin civil rights group in America, broke its tradition and made its first endorsement for Harris/Walz.
Day 24
August 14, 2024 at 11:38 am
Might as well declare Kammy the winner. As Nancy Pelosi said with the ACA “we have to vote it in and then read what it says”. What the people are saying here is basically the same thing. She has no positions on anything so let’s vote her in and see what happens.
Yrral
August 14, 2024 at 12:07 pm
She has a position on criminal like Trump,she has a voting record Google Trump Judge Merchan
Michael K
August 14, 2024 at 12:19 pm
It’s not just the message. It’s the messenger.
There is genuine enthusiasm and support for passing the torch to a new, dynamic, younger generation of inclusive leaders who look more like America. It’s a movement unlike any in modern history. And it is being led swiftly, decisively, and joyously by Vice-President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz.
Trump is the grumpy, angry, lying old rambling man in the race. He’s a tired has-been, a convicted criminal, and a loser. Both the candidate and his message are out of touch and out of sync. The world has changed significantly since Trump rode down that tacky gold escalator. He’s a relic of the past. And his running mate is a very cynical, poor choice.
Harris / Walz are the future. That’s why people are excited. Democratic priorities are pretty well known – and next week we’ll learn even more. Stay tuned!
cassandra was right
August 14, 2024 at 12:22 pm
Harris has positions (Google). But it will be more appropriate for her to provide detailed policy at her party’s convention.
Unlike Trump, Harris is not following a 900 page policy manual dictated by powerful, Christian Nationalists, so expect it to look a little different from what we’ve seen of Project 2025!
Ps, You appear to be as confused as DonOLD. It’s Kamala Harris — not Nancy Pelosi — that Trump will be calling Madam President next January!
cassandra was right
August 14, 2024 at 12:26 pm
* reply to Day 24