Scott Hebert, Jason Koon face off for Citrus County Superintendent of Schools

When Sandra “Sam” Himmel pondered whether to leave public office after 20 years as Citrus County Superintendent of Schools, she wondered who might follow her.

Five years earlier, Scott Hebert — a 1999 Florida Teacher of the Year, past principal at Homosassa Elementary School and district administrator on the rise — told Himmel he wanted her position one day.

And so, with that in mind, Himmel announced her retirement in February and fully backed Hebert to replace her.

But Hebert isn’t the only Himmel administrator on the Aug. 20 Primary ballot for Superintendent.

Enter Jason Koon, Lecanto High School principal.

While Hebert is Himmel’s hand-picked successor, and Koon declined opportunities to move up in administration to stay at the school level, each says he has the experience and know-how to get the job done.

They’ve both been neck-and-neck in fundraising. Koon collected $65,000 to Hebert’s $80,000, though $10,000 of that is Hebert’s own money added to the campaign in the last two weeks.

Both are longtime Citrus County educators.

Hebert, along with being the state’s top public school teacher 25 years ago, served as school principal, district chief academic officer and now is assistant superintendent of schools.

Himmel said she had lunch with Hebert a few years earlier and asked about his future plans. Hebert set his sights on Superintendent, she said.

Since then, Hebert has become a fixture in district administration. He regularly posts selfies with groups of children on field trips, or academic events.

“Citrus County has a great school district,” he said. “I wake up every morning thinking about the 16,000 students, and 2,400 teachers and staff. I want to make sure I do everything I can to help them be successful.”

Koon has kept his experience at the school level, as coach, band director, assistant principal and principal. He’s been principal at Lecanto High the last eight years.

Koon has declined opportunities to move into district administration. He said his experience at school sites has him better prepared for Superintendent than Hebert.

“A firm belief exists: Every student deserves a foundation to earn a diploma and pave the way for a successful future, whether in the workforce or higher education,” he said.

The race has divided district loyalties. The teacher’s union, Citrus County Educational Association, is backing Hebert, as is the Citrus County Chronicle and former Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart.

Since both candidates are Republican, this Primary race is open to all voters and the winner will be decided Tuesday.