NOW puts national organization’s support behind Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s Senate campaign

Jacob Ogles

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell
The Miami Democrat is the only woman seeking the major party nomination.

The National Organization for Women’s (NOW) political arm wants a woman holding one of Florida’s U.S. Senate seats.

The group is endorsing former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell as she runs against Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell has led efforts for women and working families, to bring real solutions, sound housing inequities, affordable childcare and a women’s right to choose,” said Christian F. Nunes, Chairwoman of NOW PAC. “She will work to bring an intersectional approach to providing real change for women and girls.”

The news of the group’s support comes days ahead of a Democratic Primary in Florida that most likely will formalize Mucarsel-Powell as the party nominee for the statewide office.

The Miami Democrat embraced the backing from one of the nation’s top women’s advocacy groups.

“I am deeply honored to have the support of NOW, an organization that has been at the forefront of advancing women’s rights for decades,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

“Their unwavering commitment to gender equality, racial and economic justice, reproductive freedoms, and ending violence against women inspires me every single day, and I know that together, we will continue to fight for a future where all women have the opportunity to thrive.”

Mucarsel-Powell on Tuesday will face tech entrepreneur Stanley Campbell, who has secured the support of groups like the AFL-CIO and influential leaders like Rainbow Push Coalition founder Jesse Jackson. Veteran Rod Joseph and former state Rep. Brian Rush also are vying for the Democratic nomination.

But Mucarsel-Powell has an extraordinary financial advantage. She has raised about $14.4 million and closed July with about $4.4 million in cash on hand. By comparison, Campbell has raised about $1.1 million, most of that through a candidate loan, and had more than $124,000 still in the bank at the end of the last month.

Scott, who also faces a largely ceremonial Republican Primary on Tuesday, has raised more than $30 million over his first term in the Senate, and had almost $3.4 million in cash on hand at the end of the last reporting period.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

  • Day 26

    August 16, 2024 at 6:24 am

    NOW is a sexist organization.🤣

