August 16, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Hakeem Jeffries backs former colleague Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in Senate race
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 16, 20244min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Seminole Elections Chief Chris Anderson accused of influencing early voting, lawsuit says

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Attack ad drags David Shoar over investigation following death of deputy’s girlfriend

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw releases new ad for re-election bid touting gang bust

800 (14)
The General Election is in sight, and DMP looks like the inevitable Democratic nominee.

The leader of House Democrats is weighing in on Florida’s U.S. Senate race.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York is endorsing former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, offering more evidence of the coalition behind the former one-term legislator from South Florida ahead of a Tuesday Primary.

“I proudly and strongly endorse my friend and former colleague Debbie Mucarsel-Powell,” Jeffries said.

“In the House, Debbie stood up for reproductive freedom, fought to strengthen Medicare and Social Security, and worked every day to lower costs for Floridians. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell will fight hard for Florida’s families in the Senate and continue to put people over politics in order to deliver real results for hardworking taxpayers. It’s time to turn the page on Rick Scott’s extreme far right agenda, and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is the one to do it.”

“I am honored to have the support of a former colleague and steadfast leader who has consistently fought for everyday Americans,” Mucarsel-Powell added.

“For two years, Leader Jeffries has led House Democrats in confronting the unending chaos and confusion caused by extreme House Republicans. He knows more than anyone how out-of-touch politicians like Rick Scott are failing American families, but he also knows we can do better. Standing together, we will defeat Rick Scott and protect freedom for all.”

The endorsement comes as the National Organization for Women PAC also is backing Mucarsel-Powell, amid positive polling for the challenger’s campaign. She trails by just 4 points, 47% to 43%, in the latest survey from Florida Atlantic University’s PolCom Lab.

Meanwhile, polling from Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) shows Scott ahead of Mucarsel-Powell by 10 points (52-42%) with 7% of voters undecided.

Questions remain, meanwhile, about Scott’s popularity after a USA Today survey released Monday. The R+8 poll showed him at just 35% approval, and suggested the Senator has issues across various demographics.

Scott and Mucarsel-Powell have Primaries Tuesday, but those are not expected to be competitive on either side.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousModerate Dems group backs Whitney Fox in CD 13

next5 Democrats are running for the shot to take on Anna Paulina Luna, and their campaigns show deep resolve

2 comments

  • Day 25

    August 16, 2024 at 9:46 am

    Yawn

    Reply

  • Yrral

    August 16, 2024 at 10:03 am

    Republican party is literally dying,they have new ideas and made up of a bunch people that will not be here for the next election cycle

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories