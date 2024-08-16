Attack ad drags David Shoar over investigation following death of deputy’s girlfriend

A television ad is slamming Republican Senate candidate David Shoar over a widely criticized death investigation during his time as St. Johns Sheriff.

The video spot recounts the 2010 death of Michelle O’Connell, a girlfriend of St. Johns Sheriff’s deputy Jeremy Banks.

“A cry for help. One gunshot. Then, a second. A young mother lay dead. Her boyfriend, David Shoar’s deputy,” a narrator states ominously as newspaper headlines from 2010. The ad goes on to accuse Shoar of interfering with the investigation.

The attack ad comes as Shoar, who now works for a private law firm in St. Johns County, runs for an open Senate District 7 seat.

According to WESH NBC 2, the attack ad was financed by the state Republican Party. The Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee earlier this year endorsed Rep. Tom Leek in the race.

The ad itself hits Shoar over his agency’s handling of the case. After the Sheriff’s Office ruled O’Connell’s death a suicide, family members demanded a closer look at the case, ultimately prompting a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigation. The state agency heavily criticized the Sheriff’s Office’s initial response.

“Shoar’s investigation? Mishandled from the start,” the ad states.

A WESH fact check of the ad said that framing checks out. The FDLE ultimately found deputies failed to canvass for witnesses, interview family or even interview Banks, who never faced questions until the FDLE investigation.

The incident at the time drew national media scrutiny, including an Investigation Discovery feature. That report noted that O’Connell died after breaking up with Banks. She died from a gunshot wound that came from Banks’ duty weapon.

Family members of O’Connell are still calling for justice and appear to be on board with the attacks on Shoar.

“David Shoar does NOT care about us! That’s a FACT!” reads a post on the Justice for Michelle O’Connell Facebook page.

Shoar provided a statement to WESH noting that outside investigations still reached the same conclusion as his own agency.

“Ultimately, 3 independent Florida Medical Examiners and two independent investigations by the State Attorneys of the 5th and 9th Judicial Circuits ordered by two Republican Governors all came to the same conclusion that this death was the result of suicide,” the statement reads.

“Tom Leek should be ashamed of himself for exploiting this tragedy for political gain. Leek should stop spending millions in false attacks against President (Donald) Trump’s endorsed candidate, David Shoar.”

Leek, Shoar and Gerry James are running in an Aug. 20 Republican Primary. The winner will face George “T” Hill in the General Election.