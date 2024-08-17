Judge tells Seminole Elections Chief to stay away from voters inside the polls

A judge is issuing an emergency injunction to keep Seminole County Supervisor Elections Chris Anderson away from people in the polls after he is accused of shaking hands with early voters as they turned in their ballots.

“It is in the best interest of the public to restrain the Defendant from interfering with the election process in any way,” Seminole Circuit Judge Donna Goerner wrote Friday in her order granting the temporary injunction which also added, “Specifically, the inside of any voting booth must be free and clear of any and all signage.”

Anderson is an incumbent candidate himself running in a competitive Republican Primary Tuesday against Seminole County School Board Member Amy Pennock.

“From the record, it appears that SOE has intermingled the official actions of the Supervisor with that of an incumbent candidate in a manner which is likely to be confusing to the voters and which has already been interpreted by voters as actively campaigning within the polling locations by engaging directly with voters within the 150 Foot No Solicitation Zone and the polling locations,” Goerner wrote.

A new lawsuit filed this week by Anderson’s adversary that raised the allegations also said signs with the supervisor of election’s name in large font appear both inside and outside the polls.

The judge said Anderson’s name appearing inside the voting booth seems to violate state law. The other signs and materials baring Anderson’s name don’t appear to break any rules, she said.

The court ruling ordered Anderson not to engage with people who are voting at the polls unless he is dealing with official business that cannot be handled by one of his staff members.

The temporary injunction went into effect Friday and extends until after the November General Election.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday.

The lawsuit is filed by Longwood businessman Michael Towers who donated to Anderson’s opponent’s campaign. Towers is represented by Phil Kaprow, Anderson’s former general counsel who is suing Anderson over a Facebook Live video he made disparaging him.

“As anticipated, the Court recognizes the impropriety of any candidate, including the sitting Supervisor, interacting with voters both actively and passively once they cross into the 150 foot No Solicitation Zone and in the poll site itself,” Kaprow said in a statement Saturday. “We look forward to Monday’s hearing and the opportunity to present evidence to the judge why the signage within the 150 Foot No Solicitation Zone is equally problematic.”

Anderson did not respond immediately to comment Saturday morning.

Pennock, Anderson’s opponent, had previously said in a statement, “It is unfortunate that the incumbent who is responsible for enforcing the campaigning laws at poll sites does not feel obligated to follow those same laws. No one is above the law.”