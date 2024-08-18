6 Republicans vie for the chance to challenge Jared Moskowitz in CD 23

Florida’s 23rd Congressional District has typically been a safe Democratic district. But after Republican Joe Budd shockingly came within 5 points of defeating now-Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz last cycle, Republicans believe the seat might be in play.

That would explain why a whopping six candidates are competing Tuesday in the CD 23 Republican Primary. All feel as though they could give Moskowitz an even stronger challenge this cycle, especially given that Budd’s performance came with little institutional support.

Democrats, however, will point to 2022 being a historically strong year for Republicans in Florida, as statewide candidates won by nearly 20 points. With 2024 being a Presidential Election cycle, and voters set to weigh in on multiple high-profile ballot initiatives, Democrats hope a reversion to the mean will take CD 23 out of play.

Don’t tell that to the six Republicans running: former Liberty University student Gary Barve, nonprofit executive Joe Kaufman, insurance executive and former CD 23 candidate Darlene Cerezo Swaffar, former congressional candidate and U.S. Navy veteran Carla Spalding, Royal Palm Beach pastor Joe Thelusca and former Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth.

Spalding and Weinroth have arguably stood out among the Republican field during the Primary campaign. Spalding has hauled in nearly $709,000 this cycle, though much of that was from out-of-state donors. That allowed her to spend nearly $695,000 through the end of July, per the latest numbers from the Federal Election Commission.

Spalding previously mounted multiple unsuccessful campaigns against Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in a different district. Spalding lost by more than 10 points in 2022 and by more than 16 points in 2020.

Her lack of luck there led to her swapping districts this cycle.

Weinroth, meanwhile, initiated a swap of his own after 2022. The former Democrat changed parties after losing his County Commission seat, as Republicans rode their red wave in the state to outperform Palm Beach County’s traditional blue lean.

In a discussion with Florida Politics, Weinroth said he had been struggling to fit in with the party prior to his loss, and decided to fully break ranks following the 2022 election.

“I kept my mouth shut, but I always felt like a square peg in a round hole as a Democrat,” he said. “Most people looked at me and winked, like, ‘Yeah, we know you’re a Republican under the skin.’”

Given his previous party affiliation, he actually endorsed Moskowitz in 2022. Now, Weinroth wants to unseat him.

Weinroth, who said immigration reform and border security were his top issues, raised more than $216,000 in outside donations and tacked on a $150,000 candidate loan. He spent nearly $296,000 through July 31.

That’s more than triple the next biggest spender, Cerezo Swaffar, who lost in the Republican Primary last cycle to Budd, placing third out of seven candidates. Cerezo Swaffar brought in more than $98,000 this cycle — including an $11,000 loan — and spent just under $86,000.

Kaufman raised more, at nearly $110,000, but spent just under $65,000 during the Primary. Thelusca added just over $78,000, including more than $55,000 in loans, spending nearly $76,000. Barve brought up the rear with less than $24,000 in donations, spending just under $23,000.

CD 23 runs from Broward County to Palm Beach County, stretching from Fort Lauderdale to Boca Raton.

None of the Republican candidates even bothered to speak to the Palm Beach Post editorial board, leading to the paper refusing to endorse in the GOP Primary. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel, meanwhile, backed Thelusca, noting only he, Barve and Kaufman bothered to answer its questionnaire.

Now, voters will have their say on Tuesday.

___

Ryan Nicol and Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.