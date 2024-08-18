August 18, 2024
Greg Folley campaign makes six-figure blast in last weeks of HD 81 race

Jacob Ogles

folley copy
Will the mass spending pay off in the Aug. 20 Republican Primary results.

In the last two weeks of his campaign for House District 81, Greg Folley made a near-$104,000 advertising blast, which stepped up his campaign’s already substantial spending by more than 20% as the clock winds down before Tuesday’s Aug. 20 Primary.

That means the Marco Island City Council member’s state House campaign spent more than $588,000, as of Aug. 15.

By comparison, Republican opponent Yvette Benarroch’s campaign spent just over $168,000. That includes $7,800 in the Aug. 3 to Aug. 15 period.

Both Republican candidates vying to succeed state Rep. Bob Rommel in the Naples-Marco Island district control political committees that have also increased spending.

Friends of Yvette Benarroch spent a total of more than $17,000 to benefit the Moms For Liberty chapter chair, nearly $14,000 of that in the last two weeks before Aug. 15.

Meanwhile, Friends of Greg Folley burned through $63,000 in the last fundraising period.

The Folley friends ultimately spent upward of $438,000 on his behalf, bringing the total pro-Folley spending to nearly $1.3 million. The bulk of that came from the retired Caterpillar executive’s own pockets. He provided candidate loans valued at nearly $446,000 to his campaign and $210,000 in loans to the committee. That includes $130,000 in new personal funding pumped into the race in the last couple of weeks.

Benarroch also has some skin in the game, with a $77,000 candidate loan backing her campaign. In the last reporting period, she also saw an infusion of more than $20,000 in last-minute donations to her campaign. Much of that came from HCA, a hospital chain previously run by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican who has endorsed her campaign.

Folley’s late spending primarily went to Front Line Strategies for a round of campaign shirts and calls, printing and advertising expenses, and a round of text messages. His Friends committee spent $50,000 on media with the Tallahassee-based firm, while his campaign spent about $65,000 with the firm. Nebraska-based Fox Bryant also spent about $39,000 on canvassing.

Benarroch’s last round of spending was fueled chiefly by funded Ross Consulting services. Her Friends organization sent $10,000 to The Committee For Justice, Transportation and Business, controlled by David Ramba, while another $5,000 went to the Latino Alliance, controlled by Alex Alvarado.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg.

