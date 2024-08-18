August 18, 2024
Central Florida Democrats hold Get Out The Vote rally in Orlando Sunday

Drew DixonAugust 18, 20244min2

Maxwell Alejandro Frost
Democrats believe rally in Central Florida will swing the state back into play for upcoming elections.

Two Central Florida Democrats on the federal and state level are leading a Get-Out-The-Vote rally for local political candidates Sunday afternoon ahead of the Primary Election set for Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, an Orlando Democrat, and Florida State Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, a Democrat also from Orlando, are hosting the rally beginning at 2 p.m. at the Credo Conduit, 1001 Orange Ave., in Orlando.

The point of the rally is to get volunteers to canvass Central Florida neighborhoods while encouraging local voters to hit the polls on Tuesday in key primary races. Early voting has already been taking place in most Florida counties for about two weeks already.

The Democrats say they are trying to capitalize on momentum from the announcement in late July that Vice President Kamala Harris would take over as the Democratic Nominee for President after current President Joe Biden announced he would bow out of the campaign and endorsed Harris. The Democratic ticket gained more momentum after Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz would be her running mate seeking the position of Vice President in the November election.

“As Florida sees record numbers of volunteers and a shift in momentum for the Harris-Walz campaign, many of these volunteers are building coalitions to rally for federal and state Democratic candidates and candidates in non-partisan local elections,” a news release for Sunday’s event said.

Harris is preparing for the Democratic National Convention which begins Monday in Chicago, Illinois.

Many Democrats believe the shift from Biden to Harris has put Florida, which has 1 million more registered Republican voters than Democrats, back in play. But Republican nominee for President, Donald Trump, has dominated voting in Florida in both 2016 and when he vied unsuccessfully for reelection in 2020.

Other Democrats to attend Sunday afternoon’s rally include, U.S. Senate Candidate and Former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Orange County Commissioner Nicole Wilson, Florida State Sen. Geraldine Thompson, Florida State Rep. Rita Harris and Orange County School Board Candidate for District 6 Stephanie Vanos.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

2 comments

  • Super Elvis

    August 18, 2024 at 11:48 am

    Good Morn ‘Ting Florida,
    I, SUPER ELVIS, recomend everyone Relax their Political Sphincters as while there are a few pockets of “DOOK 4 BRAINS LEFTISM & HOMETTESTICALISM” in Florida, such as Orange County, it will make no difference on election day as we Sage Patriots will carry the day in a Big Red Wave.
    SUPER ELVIS

    Reply

    • Super Elvis

      August 18, 2024 at 11:49 am

      Correction: homertesticalism.
      ELVIS

      Reply

Categories