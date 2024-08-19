Personnel note: Judy Clayton Sanchez retiring from U.S. Sugar

Judy Clayton Sanchez, U.S. Sugar’s longtime Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, will retire at the end of October.

“For more than 30 years, Judy Sanchez has done an extraordinary job in managing U.S. Sugar’s Communications efforts and has acted as corporate spokesperson with integrity and grace,” said President and CEO Kenneth W. McDuffie. “Her talent, expertise, and experience have earned the respect of our community, the media and the entire sugar industry, from Clewiston to Washington, D.C. and beyond.”

“As a valued member of our management team, Sanchez has been actively engaged in strategic issues involving our business, from the environment and community engagement to national farm bill and trade for more than three decades,” McDuffie said. “Her ability to effectively communicate on a wide range of issues as well as represent our Company with dignity and respect has been greatly appreciated by the senior management team, CEO and our board of directors.”

Clewiston resident and current Director of Corporate Communications Ryan Duffy, who has been working alongside Sanchez for the past seven years, will assume her role and responsibilities in Corporate Communications, including taking on the role of company spokesman.

“Being part of the U.S. Sugar family has been an honor and a truly incredible, fun, brilliantly challenging experience,” Sanchez said. “Having worked with Ryan Duffy for nearly a decade, I am confident that his talent, abilities and passion for our business and our community will continue to serve our Company well.”

Sanchez first joined U.S. Sugar in 1992 as part of South Bay Growers, developing and marketing its fledgling retail salad products — moving over to U.S. Sugar’s executive offices in 1994. She was promoted to Director of Communications in 1996 and Senior Director, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs in 2011.

She has been responsible for developing and overseeing the company’s corporate communications and community relations departments, including U.S. Sugar’s charitable giving programs as well as numerous community and employee-relations activities. She holds a bachelor’s in communications from Florida Atlantic University.