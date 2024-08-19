Sunburn – The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics – 8.19.24

Good Monday morning.

Judy Clayton Sanchez, U.S. Sugar’s longtime Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, will retire at the end of October.

“For more than 30 years, Judy Sanchez has done an extraordinary job in managing U.S. Sugar’s Communications efforts and has acted as corporate spokesperson with integrity and grace,” said President and CEO Kenneth W. McDuffie. “Her talent, expertise and experience have earned the respect of our community, the media, and the entire sugar industry, from Clewiston to Washington, D.C. and beyond.”

“As a valued member of our management team, Sanchez has been actively engaged in strategic issues involving our business, from the environment and community engagement to national farm bill and trade for more than three decades,” McDuffie said. “Her ability to effectively communicate on a wide range of issues as well as represent our Company with dignity and respect has been greatly appreciated by the senior management team, CEO and our Board of Directors.”

Clewiston resident and current Director of Corporate Communications Ryan Duffy, who has been working alongside Sanchez for the past seven years, will assume her role and responsibilities in Corporate Communications, including taking on the role of company spokesman.

“Being part of the U.S. Sugar family has been an honor and a truly incredible, fun, brilliantly challenging experience,” Sanchez said. “Having worked with Ryan Duffy for nearly a decade, I am confident that his talent, abilities and passion for our business and our community will continue to serve our Company well.”

___

Winner, winner — Congratulations to Florida Politics’ own ace Pasco reporter Mike Wright, who was recognized in the “Hyperlocal Reporting” category by the Society for Professional Journalism’s 2024 Sunshine State Awards, held over the weekend at the Central Performing Arts Center in Hollywood. Of course, we knew Mike was the best all along. Good job!

___

Spectrum Bay News 9 and Spectrum News 13 will air special live programming for the Florida Primary, beginning with an hour-long special edition of Political Connections tonight at 7 p.m.

The statewide show will be hosted by Political Connections anchors Holly Gregory and Ybeth Bruzual. They will preview the election, including the races and issues on the ballot and what voters should know before heading to the polls.

On Tuesday, the networks will feature their Election Night coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

Spectrum Bay News 9’s Election Night coverage will be hosted by Gregory and anchors Rick Elmhorst and Jeff Butera. Spectrum News 13’s coverage will feature Bruzual as well as anchors Greg Angel and Tammie Fields.

The evening’s coverage will include live reports from the Senate and other local races, up-to-the-minute reporting on results, and acceptance and concession speeches from key candidates.

Spectrum Bay News 9 is available on channel 9 in Tampa Bay, Spectrum News 13 is available on channel 13 in Central Florida, and both are available on the Spectrum News App on mobile, Xumo Stream Box, and Roku and Apple devices.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@AshleyMoodFL: Every time I watch a speech by Kamala Harris I think it’s an SNL skit. She started the fires and now she’s asking us to make her President to put them out.

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

Florida Primaries – 1; FBHA’s annual conference, BHCon, begins – 2; second Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins – 5; Florida Lineworker Appreciation Day — 7; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin – 7; UCF opens the season by hosting New Hampshire at FBC Mortgage Stadium – 9; Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday begins – 14; GOP Victory Dinner — 19; 2024 NFL season kicks off – 19; Packers will face Eagles in Brazil – 19; Donald Trump/Harris debate – 22; ‘The Old Man’ season two debuts – 24; ‘The Penguin’ premieres – 31; the Laver Cup begins – 32; JD Vance/Tim Walz Vice-Presidential Debate – 43; Jason Reitman’s ‘Saturday Night’ premieres – 53; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s concept album based on the cult movie ‘The Warriors’ drops – 60; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami – 62; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum – 69; Florida TaxWatch’s 45th Annual Meeting – 77; 2024 Presidential Election – 78; second half of Yellowstone season five premieres – 82; Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ premieres – 90; Legislature’s 2025 Organizational Session – 94; Las Vegas Grand Prix – 94; ‘Moana 2’ premieres – 100; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit begins – 105; MLS Cup 2024 – 111; ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ premieres – 123; College Football Playoff begins – 125; ‘Squid Game’ season 2 premieres – 129; Fiesta, Peach, Rose & Sugar Bowls – 135; Orange Bowl – 143; Sugar Bowl – 145; ‘Severance’ season two debuts – 151; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres – 179; the 2025 Oscars – 195; Florida’s 2025 Legislative Session begins – 197; 2025 Session ends – 256; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres – 343; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres – 343; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres – 450; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres – 487; ‘Avengers 5’ premieres – 624; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 641; FIFA World Cup 26™ final – 661; FIFA World Cup 26™ final match – 699; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres – 778; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres – 852; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres – 992; 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1,425; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres – 1,951; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres – 2,672.

—TOP STORY—

“A condo crisis is brewing in Florida. Lawmakers won’t take action soon.” via Rebecca Liebson and Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — In a letter to state Senators on Friday, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo rejected calls to reconvene the Legislature before March to amend new condo safety laws passed in the wake of the Champlain Towers collapse that killed 98 people.

Condominium associations across Florida have a Jan. 1 deadline to have an engineer inspect their buildings for safety and determine how much they need to set aside for repairs.

The repairs could cost the associations millions of dollars. Unit owners would be forced to shoulder the burden with hefty special assessments and higher monthly fees.

Passidomo wrote that she understood owners’ frustration, but that the issue has been “ripe with misconceptions and inaccuracies” about the new laws, which were passed two years ago.

Lawmakers can wait until after the November election to take up the issue, she told Senators.

“I have no intention at the present time of utilizing my authority as Senate President to convene a Special Session,” she wrote.

Condo associations with buildings three stories and higher must now review their reserves and figure out how much to set aside for maintenance. If those buildings are 30 years or older, they’ll have to undergo a structural inspection, too.

If buildings haven’t been kept in good shape, associations could be forced to pay millions to bring them up to standard. And unlike before, the Boards of those associations can no longer waive or underfund reserves for critical repairs.

Current lawmakers are questioning whether their solution was passed too hastily.

“We really didn’t think of what the financing mechanism would be to help these people.,” said state Sen. Ileana Garcia. “Making them homeless is not going to make them safer.”

—2024 — PRESIDENTIAL—

“Kamala Harris puts four Sun Belt states back in play, Times/Siena polls find” via Shane Goldmacher and Ruth Igielnik of The New York Times — Harris has stormed into contention in the fast-growing and diverse states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina, not long after Trump had seemed on the verge of running away with those states when Joe Biden was still the Democratic nominee. The new polls from The New York Times and Siena College show how quickly Harris has reshaped the terrain of 2024 and thrust the Sun Belt back to the center of the battleground state map. Harris is now leading Trump among likely voters in Arizona, 50% to 45%, and has even edged ahead of Trump in North Carolina — a state Trump won four years ago — while narrowing his lead significantly in Georgia and Nevada.

—“Harris holds slight national lead over Donald Trump, Post-ABC-Ipsos poll finds” via Dan Balz, Scott Clement and Emily Guskin of The Washinton Post

—“CBS News poll: Gender gap, enthusiasm, economy make for tight Harris-Trump race on Democratic convention eve” via Anthony Salvanto, Jennifer De Pinto, Fred Backus and Kabir Khanna of CBS News

“Harris breaks from ‘Bidenomics’ in North Carolina” via Myah Ward, Adam Cancryn and Meridith McGraw of POLITICO — Don’t call it “Bidenomics.” Harris used a speech on her economic platform to try to distinguish herself as a candidate from Biden, casting her agenda as more ambitious and forward-looking. From her rhetoric to the phrases plastered around the room, Harris was sending that message loud and clear. “Now is the time to chart a new way forward,” Harris said to a crowd in the closely divided state, as people chanted the words back. “To build an America where everyone’s work is rewarded and talents are valued, where we work with labor and business to strengthen the American economy, and where everyone has the opportunity not to just get by, but to get ahead.”

—”The 47 seconds that saved Harris’ political career” via Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times

“Trump campaign attempts to reset with candidate who sometimes has his own plans” via Michael Scherer and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post — Most presidential candidates rely on their campaign teams to advise them on what to say, where to say it and how to shift course when trouble arises. But Trump’s 2024 campaign operation, much like his 2016 and 2020 operations, runs on the opposite assumption: The candidate follows his instincts, while the campaign tries to keep up — offering suggestions along the way and adapting on the fly. That dynamic has challenged his team as it seeks to regain momentum after Harris replaced Biden in the race, with the addition this past week of new advisers to his team and a broadening network of people kibitzing in his ear. Trump campaign officials are barreling forward with their plan, focused on Harris and her record while well aware that there are limits to their control.

“Trump sees opening in battleground Pennsylvania: Courting disaffected Democrats” via Siobhan Hughes and Aaron Zitner of The Wall Street Journal — Anyone who doubts that the road to the White House runs through this blue-collar city can just ask Trump. He has been here repeatedly as a candidate since 2016, holding raucous rallies at the spacious Mohegan Sun Arena. Or ask the fans who started lining up in the early morning hours Saturday for his fifth rally at the arena. Trump’s repeated visits are a clear sign he still believes the key to winning Pennsylvania, the nation’s largest battleground state, is to boost support among voters unhappy over how the Democratic Party has led the country over the past four years. And in the process, he hopes to turn formerly Democratic counties, such as this one, into GOP strongholds.

“JD Vance is now the least popular VP candidate in modern history – even below Sarah Palin,” via Alicja Hagopian of The Independent — Vance has a net approval rating of -9%, with 33% of voters viewing him favorably and 42% unfavorably. This is even lower than 2008’s Republican Palin, whose popularity dropped to -2%. Palin had a catastrophic fall in popularity when running alongside John McCain, peaking at +21 favorability in August 2008, before ultimately plummeting by 23%.

“Far-right influencers turn against Trump campaign” via Drew Harwell of The Washington Post — Some of the internet’s most influential far-right figures are turning against Trump’s campaign, threatening a digital “war” against the Republican candidate’s aides and allies that could complicate the party’s calls for unity in the final weeks of the presidential race. Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist and podcaster, said on X that Trump’s campaign was “blowing it” by not positioning itself more to the right and was “headed for a catastrophic loss,” in a post that by Wednesday had been viewed 2.6 million times. Laura Loomer, a far-right activist whom Trump last year called “very special,” said his “weak” surrogates had unraveled his momentum and that his approach “needs to change FAST because we can’t talk about a stolen election for another 4 years,” in an X post that was “liked” more than 8,000 times.

And who is doing the polling? — “Strategist who ran Ron DeSantis’ ill-fated bid is working with Elon Musk to help organize voters for Trump” via The Associated Press — DeSantis’ senior political aides were gathered last year at his campaign headquarters, an office across the street from a Red Lobster on Tallahassee’s north side, planning the announcement of his candidacy for President. Campaign Manager Generra Peck supported a different idea — one she had quietly been working on for weeks with Musk. Peck, who was demoted three months into DeSantis’ candidacy, and Musk are now working together again, this time on a super political action committee, America PAC, dedicated to electing Trump, who beat DeSantis on his way to winning this year’s Republican nomination. Trump’s campaign is largely leaving paid canvassing and get-out-the-vote efforts to outside groups such as America PAC, relying on new guidance from the Federal Election Commission that allows campaigns to coordinate with outside groups in ways that were previously not allowed. But in doing so, the campaign has outsourced a core function to a coterie of untested groups that operate independently.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Florida’s Democratic National Convention delegates fired up for Harris. ‘We’re going to win.’” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Charles Horowitz, a 21-year-old from Weston who’s never voted in a Presidential Election, is Chicago-bound, along with thousands of the nation’s most engaged, influential and plugged-in Democrats. So is Rand Hoch, 69, a West Palm Beach activist who’s been to seven national party conventions. Horowitz and Hoch have never met, but they’re on the same path, with the same mission: heading to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where they’re expecting a burst of energy and momentum, they hope will help propel Harris to the presidency. “I’m really excited because we’re going to win. The party is united around Kamala Harris and (vice-presidential nominee) Tim Walz,” Hoch said.

“Florida Democrats hope to convince Harris, donors at DNC that state is still in play” via Max Greenwood of the Miami Herald — Florida Democrats heading to Chicago for their party’s national convention are hoping to convince top Democratic donors and officials that the Sunshine State is still in play in this year’s Presidential Election despite serious doubts among some national operatives. They say they have a case to make. In the less than four weeks since Harris established herself as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, some polling suggests that the Vice President is closing the gap with Trump in Florida. Her campaign has also enlisted the help of tens of thousands of new volunteers — more than any other state — who have begun making phone calls and knocking on doors across the state.

“Rick Scott doesn’t believe polls showing close race versus Debbie Mucarsel-Powell” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “We’re going to have a big win. If you look at all my races, the polls have generally been way off,” Scott said Saturday in Jacksonville. “In all three of my races, polls said I was going to lose … because they’re not accurate.” Scott noted he has been to all counties in Florida, where he has talked “about the issues that people care about,” including inflation, getting national debt “under control,” the importance of a “strong military” (rather than a “woke” one), and getting “out of these wars” overseas. The latest survey from Florida Atlantic University’s PolCom Lab shows Scott with a marginal 47% to 43% lead over his Democratic opponent. Polling from Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) shows Scott ahead of Mucarsel-Powell by 10 points (52-42%) with 7% of voters undecided. Other Florida Atlantic University polls showed a 16-point race and a two-point difference, and a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll that showed a 15-point gap earlier this Summer.

“As Primary nears, Stanley Campbell lays out his case for Senate Dem nomination” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix — Tech entrepreneur and former Naval pilot Campbell campaigned in South St. Petersburg, telling a group of Baptist ministers that he intends to stun the Florida political world and capture the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. “I am a real solid candidate. I’m going to win the nomination, and I’m going to beat Rick Scott like he stole something,” Campbell said while speaking at the Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church. The Miami native and Florida A&M graduate is the decided underdog in the Aug. 20 Democratic Party Primary to former South Florida U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell., who has outraised him and received the lion’s share of endorsements in Florida and nationally.

“Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan backs recreational pot initiative” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “I support Amendment 3. People shouldn’t be jailed and caught up in the system for small amounts that are for personal consumption. There should still be laws in place that regulate the time, place and manner for appropriate usage. All in all, people should be free from government interference if they aren’t putting the public in danger or disrupting the community,” Deegan said. Deegan’s affirmation of the amendment follows Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters expressing opposition. “I’m dead set against it,” he said, per WJXT. “I don’t want drugs legal in our city. I don’t want drugs legal in our state. I don’t want drugs legal in our country. It’s not good for us. It’s not good for our community.”

“Florida abortion Amendment 4 means ‘end of the pro-life movement’” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — The opposition to Amendment 4 is getting organized, and DeSantis is leading the resistance. At an event at Jesuit High School on Thursday, DeSantis galvanized opposition to the amendment, which would end most abortion restrictions in Florida. In front of a packed auditorium crowd of a few hundred, Florida’s Republican Governor laid out what he said are the stakes in November. “If you care about building a culture of life in this state or this country, them winning in Florida, I think, really represents the end of the pro-life movement,” DeSantis said.

“Florida Republicans outraised Democrats 7-to-1” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Over the last four and a half months, Florida Republicans have outraised Democrats by a considerable 7-to-1 margin. Division of Elections reports showed the state GOP collected more than $15.6 million between April 1 and Aug. 15. Meanwhile, state Democrats in the same period raised just under $2.25 million. That leaves the Florida Democratic Party with just under $18 million in cash on hand heading into the Presidential Election. But the Republican Party of Florida has close to $32.3 million in the bank. The Republican Party slammed their Democratic counterparts for filing reports quietly without any public announcement.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT —

“Round 2 of Matt Gaetz vs. Kevin McCarthy plays out in Florida GOP Primary” via Brendan Farrington of The Associated Press — The Republican Primary for Florida’s 1st Congressional District is like a rematch between Gaetz and the man he toppled, McCarthy. No, McCarthy isn’t on the ballot. But a political committee he controls has spent about $3 million attacking Gaetz with claims he paid a minor for sex and used illicit drugs while also promoting Gaetz’s opponent, former Navy pilot Aaron Dimmock. It might not be money well spent this election cycle — Gaetz has easily fought off Primary opponents since his election to Congress from one of Florida’s most conservative districts. But Gaetz, ahead of Tuesday’s Primary, is getting a taste of what he’ll face if he runs for Governor in two years.

—“Challenge to Gaetz among races to watch in Florida Primaries” via Niels Lesniewski of Roll Call

“5 Democrats are running for the shot to take on Anna Paulina Luna, and their campaigns show deep resolve” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Five Pinellas County Democrats are foes united in a common goal: defeating U.S. Rep. Luna in November, and making the Republican a one-term Congresswoman. Each candidate has plenty to say about Luna — most use the term “extremist” frequently — but none has uttered a negative comment about their Democratic opponents, a sign of party unity that can be easy to miss in this modern divisive political environment where name-calling and trading barbs is a daily occurrence. But being cordial doesn’t mean there isn’t a fight afoot. Democrats are eyeing Florida’s 13th Congressional District as one of its only U.S. House pickup opportunities this cycle.

Happening tonight:

—”Mike Haridopolos powers toward Primary vote while John Hearton tries to unite intraparty opposition” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Trump endorses Mario Díaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez, María Elvira Salazar for re-election” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Trump announced (and reiterated) a bunch of endorsements over the weekend, including a trio of nods for incumbent U.S. Reps. Díaz-Balart, Giménez and Salazar of Miami-Dade County. In back-to-back posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump gave his “Complete and Total Endorsement” to the three lawmakers, offering similar praise for each. He described Díaz-Balart, Miami-Dade’s senior Congressman, as “a tremendous Champion for the people of Florida’s 26th Congressional District (who) stands up against the wasteful spending in Washington and supports our Great Military and Veterans.”

—”Three Republicans battle for long-shot chance to oust Democrat Lois Frankel in CD 22” via Florida Politics

—”Six Republicans vie for the chance to challenge Jared Moskowitz in CD 23” via Florida Politics

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

“Committees tied to Tom Leek, David Shoar pour millions into testy SD 7 GOP Primary” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — More than $750,000 was spent over two weeks by Republican Senate candidate Leek and campaign committees under his control. But a group financed by trial attorneys burned through more than $1 million smearing him. The Truth Matters, a political committee that for months attacked Leek while occasionally promoting opponent Shoar, plunked down another $1.2 million in spending between Aug. 3 and 15. The bulk of that, more than $1 million, went toward TV advertising. The massive fundraising comes ahead of a Senate District 7 Republican Primary between Leek, a sitting state Representative, Shoar, a former St. Johns Sheriff, and Gerry James, a retired professional wrestler.

—“Attack ad drags Shoar over investigation following death of deputy’s girlfriend” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Bowen Kou, Keith Truenow burn through $1.2M each in pursuit of SD 13 nomination” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Both Kou and Truenow burned through more than $1 million seeking an open Senate seat. Within days, one will emerge as the Senate District 13 Republican nominee. Kou’s campaign account through Aug. 15 spent the most on the race directly, chugging through almost $1.2 million since he entered the race in March 2023. The grocery chain owner donated $1.2 million directly to his campaign. He collected more than $261,000 in outside contributions, including from many business associates from the Chinese American community across the country. That provided fodder for attack ads, prompting a defamation lawsuit and accusations of racism from Kou against the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee (FRSCC). The bulk of his money ultimately went to Texas-based Majority Strategies on mailers, digital media and media production and placements.

—”Term-limited SD 35 seat sees 3-way Democratic race” via Robert Haughn of Florida Politics

“New committee backing Alan Grayson spends $117K in two weeks” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The last two weeks saw massive spending by political committees on an open Senate District 25 campaign. That included more than $117,000 from the newly formed Friends of Alan Grayson. That group was formally launched on July 16 and supports former U.S. Rep. Grayson’s bid for the legislative office. But the group spent little before Aug. 5, meaning all but $88 of expenditures by the committee went unreported until days before an Aug. 20 Democratic Primary. Most of the spending went toward media production and buys by Iowa-based Main Street Communications. That group notably did no work for Grayson’s official campaign, which spent more than $180,000 through Aug. 15. Grayson’s official campaign relied on candidate self-financing, with less than $234 ever reported in outside contributions and the rest coming from a loan.

“Kim Kendall’s FAA career ended with medical disqualification” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — House candidate Kendall has long said her work as an air traffic controller prepared her for elected office. But documents obtained by Florida Politics show she was forced from that job amid concerns for her mental health. Kendall worked for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) from January 1990 until November 2000. Records show that came to an end in 2000 when she was “medically disqualified” from continuing her work with the agency. Communication within the agency shows Kendall received a copy of the paperwork to that effect before May 24, 2000. While a specific reason for disqualification was not given in that email, other FAA documents show interview sessions between Kendall just a day prior with FAA employees Chris Kleine and Irving Washington.

—”Richard Gentry, Stephen Shives, Beckie Sirolli fight for different conservative visions in HD 27” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Two Hillsborough legislative races feature long-shot challenges to incumbents on both sides of the aisle” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — If there are any surprises in the races for House Districts 65 and 67, they’ll likely come in the Primary, and even there the surprises might be lacking. Two Democrats are vying for the nomination in HD 65 to challenge incumbent Republican Karen Pittman Gonzalez. And in HD 67, two Republicans are running for the chance to take on incumbent Democrat Fentrice Driskell, who serves as House Democratic Leader. In HD 65, Ashley Brundage will square off against Nathan Kuipers. On paper, Brundage has the edge. Brundage is the founder, president and CEO of Empowering Differences, an organization that seeks to build leadership skills through embracing differences and cultivating unique skills.

—”Destinie Baker Sutton, Debra Tendrich battle for chance to succeed David Silvers in HD 89” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

—”HD 98 Democratic Primary field features four candidates seeking to succeed Patricia Hawkins-Williams” via Florida Politics

— STATEWIDE —



“DeSantis heading to Ireland, will cheer on FSU football in Dublin opener” via Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat — The sold-out crowd at Florida State football’s overseas opener in Ireland will include a high-profile guest: DeSantis. DeSantis and his family are scheduled to attend the No. 10 Seminoles’ game against Georgia Tech in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday, Aug. 24. Game organizers last week announced the game was sold-out (47,000 capacity), with more than 27,000 international fans expected to attend.

“DeSantis touts ‘freedom, and common-sense leadership’ while announcing record tourism numbers” via Kevin Accettulla of WFLA — DeSantis touted “freedom” and “common-sense leadership” while announcing record tourism numbers for the state in the second quarter of 2024. “Florida continues to set the standard as the top destination for tourists,” DeSantis said in a statement. “These impressive numbers reflect the success of our efforts to prioritize public safety, freedom, and common-sense leadership. These priorities make the Free State of Florida a most appealing place to visit.” Florida saw 34.2 million visitors in the second quarter, a 1.7% increase from 2023.

First on #FlaPol — “Lawsuit against House raises sexual battery allegation against Fabian Basabe” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Two former staffers for Rep. Basabe are suing the House for covering up sexual harassment. The latest complaint also raises a new allegation Basabe may have raped a male associate of one of the staffers. Nicolas Frevola and Jacob Cutbirth, two former employees of the Miami Beach Republican’s legislative office, filed an intent to sue the House in December. This week, they filed a complaint in Leon County Circuit Court. Much of the lawsuit repeats the same claims that prompted two internal House investigations. Both probes determined there was insufficient evidence to conclude that Basabe assaulted Frevola or sexually harassed Frevola or Cutbirth. But the latest lawsuit also includes newly public allegations involving a third man.

“All eyes on Florida’s 3rd District Court of Appeals as condo crisis mounts” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — In the wake of the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, which killed 98 people in 2022, Florida lawmakers passed a bill to strengthen the safety of aging buildings. Condos across the state of Florida will be required to meet new inspection and structural integrity requirements come Jan. 1, and this new law is already having a serious impact on the market. “They have to show their financial reserves are fully funded for maintenance for the inspections and potential future repairs,” Anita Goynes, a Board-certified Realtor, told News Channel 8 in Tampa. “A lot of the associations may face repair replacement costs in the millions.”

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden’s interrupted presidency” via Robert Draper of The New York Times — It was as if the Biden of the previous month — pugnacious, defensive, all but stricken blind by his own ambitions — had suddenly given way to an entirely different human being, one defined by selfless accommodation. But those two sides of the same man have always been present, and at times in conflict, throughout Biden’s 52 years in national political life, and the presidency brought out both sides of him: his best and, later, his worst. He reached the office by challenging Trump in a campaign that he would come to call a fight for the soul of the nation; in doing so, he created for himself a kind of self-mythology in which his own fate was entwined with that of the country’s. Biden, as the oldest chief executive to take office, took on the job having spent more time dreaming of it than any previous President. He reached the presidency with more governing expertise than any of his predecessors but also well behind his own schedule, in a sense, already running out of time.

“Supreme Court declines to lift blocks on Biden administration’s education anti-discrimination rule” via Josh Gerstein and Bianca Quilantan of POLITICO — The Supreme Court rejected the Biden administration’s plea to partially lift two injunctions barring the Education Department from enforcing most of its Title IX rule. The regulation, which took effect earlier this month, interprets the federal education law that bars sex-based discrimination to include protections based on gender identity, sexual orientation and pregnancy status. It also overhauls much of the Trump-era policy that mandates how schools must respond to sexual misconduct. Splitting 5-4 along an unusual divide, the high court said the Biden administration had “not provided this Court a sufficient basis to disturb the lower courts’” findings that the challenged gender identity and sex discrimination protections were “intertwined with and affect other provisions of the rule.”

“First, Gaetz took down Kevin McCarthy. Now he’s eyeing an even bigger win.” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Gaetz isn’t just counting on winning next week’s Republican Primary. The four-term member of Congress and firebrand extraordinaire is counting on winning big — the kind of victory that would likely enrage his detractors and maintain the constant whispers about a run for statewide office. There are lots of reasons that Gaetz, who helped topple House Speaker McCarthy last year, should be considered vulnerable. He’s still under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. He earned the everlasting enmity of McCarthy and many other Republicans — not just for his maneuvering to boot McCarthy but for stunts that regularly threatened to derail the razor-thin House majority. And he’s been bombarded by television ads and mailers over his conduct.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

Exclusive — “Among decided voters, Joe Sanchez leads Republican Primary for Miami-Dade Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida State Trooper Sanchez holds a not-insurmountable lead among decided voters ahead of Tuesday’s Republican Primary for Miami-Dade Sheriff. Among GOP voters who say they have already voted or plan to vote, 16% support Sanchez, a former Miami Commissioner and the second-biggest fundraiser in the 11-candidate Primary. The results were weighted for demographics of the county’s average Republican voter population. The poll had a 5.6-percentage-point margin of error and a 95% confidence level. Fourteen percent of respondents said they’ve voted or will vote for Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz, who carries several notable GOP endorsements, including one from Trump.

—”Eleven Republicans vie to be Miami-Dade’s first Sheriff in nearly 60 years. Who wins the Primary?” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

—”Race for District 3 seat on Miami-Dade Commission a rematch 12 years in the making” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

—”Raquel Regalado, Cindy Lerner run it back for District 7 seat on Miami-Dade Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

“Miami-Dade voters will soon have an elected District 11 Commissioner again. Will it be DeSantis’ appointee?” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rob Gonzalez has had almost two years to demonstrate his leadership and policymaking skills to voters who will soon choose between him and two opponents seeking his District 11 seat. He’s hoping to win a full, four-year term at County Hall. Teachers Bryan Paz-Hernandez and Claudia Rainville intend to derail him. Gonzalez, a 37-year-old lawyer, ran unsuccessfully for state office in 2022, placing second in a five-way Republican Primary for House District 119. Two months later, DeSantis tapped him to replace then-Commissioner Joe Martinez, who was booked on felony charges of improper compensation.

“Broward schools safety chief resigns, days after metal detector chaos” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Jaime Alberti resigned Friday as chief of safety and security for Broward schools, four days after a troubled rollout of high school metal detectors created chaos on the first day of school. Alberti, 53, wrote in a letter of resignation to Superintendent Howard Hepburn that his last day will be Nov. 4, although he will use accrued leave time until then, district spokesman John Sullivan told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “Thank you for the support and opportunities provided to me at Broward County Public Schools and I wish everyone continued success,” Alberti wrote. Hepburn said in a Friday afternoon email to School Board members that he was assigning district administrator Ernie Lozano to temporarily handle Alberti’s duties. “A national search will be conducted to fill the position. I thank Chief Alberti for his service to BCPS,” Hepburn wrote.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orange County judge blows up election supervisor race, kicking contest to November” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — A judge Friday bounced the lone non-Democrat out of the race to be the next Supervisor of Elections in Orange County — a move that nullifies the August Primary and forces the four Democrats to run again in the Fall. Chief Judge Lisa Munyon disqualified Cynthia Harris, a no-party-affiliation candidate, for failing to properly pay the candidate’s filing fee. With only Democrats now left in the race, all Orange County voters are eligible to choose among Karen Castor Dentel, Dan Helm, Wes Hodge and Sunshine Linda-Marie Grund. But with ballots already printed and early votes cast, the reconfigured contest cannot occur on Aug. 20. It was Helm who helped to upend the contest by suing over Harris’ candidacy in June.

“Judge dings Seminole elections chief for campaign activity” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — A Judge issued a temporary injunction against Seminole Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson for potentially violating campaign laws, the latest development in an already ugly Primary race that now sees an old foe return to haunt Anderson. Anderson, who is running for re-election as Supervisor in Tuesday’s Primary against School Board member Amy Pennock, was sued by a resident who donated to Pennock alleging his efforts to display his name and tout his candidacy at the Supervisor of Elections building and other polling locations violated Florida campaign laws. 18th Circuit Judge Donna Goerner ruled that some of Anderson’s signs appear to have violated statutes, while certain interactions with voters fall under the definition of soliciting.

—“A hotly contested Republican Primary is set for Seminole County Elections Supervisor” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics

“Citrus County Sheriff faces stiff challenge in re-election bid” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Citrus County has never seen a Sheriff’s race like this one. The incumbent, Mike Prendergast, is on the ballot for his third term. His challenger is David Vincent, the Citrus County School District Chief of Police. Both are Republican. The Primary is open to all voters and whoever wins is elected Sheriff. On a ballot with the County Commission, School Board, and Superintendent of Schools, it’s the Sheriff’s race that has captured the attention of Citrus County voters. Prendergast has been an enigma since first arriving in Citrus County in Spring 2016 to run for Sheriff.

“John Tobia faces allegations from property appraiser that he violated public records laws” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Brevard County Property Appraiser Dana Blickley has put county officials on notice that she intends to file a lawsuit against Brevard County Attorney Morris Richardson and County Commissioner Tobia related to Tobia’s use of the TruthFinder online database to look up information about individuals. Blickley contends that the county and Tobia did not properly retain records of his use of the TruthFinder program, a program he said he has used to vet applicants for county Advisory Board positions, current Advisory Board members and applicants for jobs in his Commission office. Blickley alleges that the records she received in response to a public records request were re-created long after the searches originally were made and that she was not provided the original documents she requested.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Hillsborough crime data shows complexity as state attorney candidates claim declines” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — The topic of crime is an age-old political football that gets tossed around every election season. This year’s race for Hillsborough state attorney is one that Democrat Andrew Warren has repeatedly hit as he campaigns to reclaim the office from which he was suspended in 2022. Specifically, Warren claims crime went down when he was in office, and that it has gone up since. “It is an indisputable fact that crime went down 32% in Hillsborough County over five years, making it the safest large county in Florida,” Warren told attendees at the Tiger Bay Club debate in May.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“A critical comment from Vance prompts cat-loving ladies in Tallahassee to work the phones for Harris/Tim Walz” via Tom Flanigan of WFSU — A critical remark by Vance has fired up cat-loving Democrats in many places, including Tallahassee. A local cat cafe became a get-out-the-vote phone bank for the Harris/Walz campaign on Saturday, August 17. Even though she said she’s allergic to cats, progressive advocate Barbara DeVane showed up to encourage the phone bank volunteers. “Pick up those phones, cat ladies and keep purring and keep this message going!” she exclaimed to laughter and cheers. Tally Cat Cafe owner Courtney Kendrick said Vance’s comment calling Harris supporters “childless cat ladies” was helping motivate Democrats.

“Bitter Tallahassee School Board race could become norm in Florida if Amendment 1 passes” via Alaijah Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat — Want to know what partisan School Board races could look like if Florida voters approve Amendment 1 in November? Look no further than the Leon County School Board District 4 race pitting incumbent and retired veteran educator Laurie Lawson Cox against firefighter, father and preschool owner Jeremy Rogers. District 4 in northwest Tallahassee encompasses the poorest ZIP code in the state as well as one of the most affluent ZIP codes in the county, and the race has drawn attention – and cash – from partisan warriors. Cox is the only Republican on the School Board and local Democrats are battling to flip the seat with Rogers, a newcomer to the political scene, in what has become one of the most bitter races this election cycle.

“‘Our super bowl’ FSU football equipment staff embracing challenge of team playing in Ireland” via Liam Rooney of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida State’s Jason Baisden has been a part of some of the biggest games in college football. The Seminoles assistant athletic director for equipment operations has spent time coordinating equipment needs for national championship games, bowl games and some of the fiercest rivalries in college sports while traveling all over the country. But Baisden said the upcoming trip to Dublin, Ireland for FSU’s game against Georgia Tech is at the top of his list. “This is kind of like our Super Bowl,” Baisden said. “To be overseas like that and to pull it off logistically with no issues and support the team and coaches with whatever they need with no issues, if we pull this off it will be up there with the best for me personally and my group.”

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Lee Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle admits to affair with former employee” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Doyle confirmed he had an affair with an employee approximately five years ago. The female employee later filed a sexual harassment complaint against the Republican elections boss. Revelations about the relationship are making headlines days before Doyle appears on a Republican Primary ballot seeking re-election. The Miami Independent broke the news based on records connected to an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) complaint the employee filed and later dropped. Records included a 2018 email from Doyle to the employee discussing the relationship and whether his wife was dead. “I hate to admit it, (but) occasionally I fantasize about (my wife) having a car accident or dying from some natural causes,” Doyle wrote.

“George Kruse, Kevin Van Ostenbridge battle in rare Commissioner-on-Commissioner Republican Primary” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The most expensive Manatee County Commission race in history should effectively wrap up this week. Manatee County Commissioner Van Ostenbridge, now a District 3 Commissioner, decided to challenge at-large County Commissioner Kruse this year instead of running again for his old seat. The two now face each other in an Aug. 20 Republican Primary. The Bradenton Republican said he made that decision after fundraising efforts for his re-election massively exceeded expectations. He broke all fundraising records for a county race in July of last year. Through Aug. 9, he had spent nearly $204,000 running countywide. “I was afforded the opportunity because I received such a tremendous amount of support,” he said.

”Tom Knight, Neil Rainford to settle bruising Sarasota Co. Commission contest” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — It surprised many observers when DeSantis appointed Planning Commissioner Rainford to a County Commission seat over former Sheriff Knight. Now, the voters of Sarasota County will decide whether they like that choice. Knight and Rainford face off in an Aug. 20 Republican Primary in Venice-centered District 3. The contest has become one of the most expensive in the region — and arguably the most personal. Rainford was appointed in June 2023 to serve out the term of late County Commissioner Nancy Detert. But Knight said he had discussed a potential run before Detert’s unexpected death. He argues the Board needs an experienced public servant, rather than yet another businessperson tied to the development community.

“Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s soul is on the line as Republican Primary nears” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sarasota’s Hospital Board elections once seemed like one of the lower-stake matters for a facility with a trauma center. But in the wake of the pandemic, many see upcoming contests as critical to the region’s high-performing institution. Four seats are up for grabs on the nine-person Sarasota County Public Hospital Board. The contests come two years after three candidates won seats on anti-vaccine platforms and vowed to meddle in the day-to-day affairs of medical professionals at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Health Care System. This year, a slate of so-called “medical freedom” candidates has run on a similar platform. Heading into an Aug. 20 Republican Primary, there are effectively two bundles of candidates.

— TOP OPINION —

“Ben Sasse, Richard Corcoran neck and neck in race to be Florida’s worst college president” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — Sasse was caught with his hand in the cookie jar, making him Florida’s main character for the first half of the week. Not to be outdone, Corcoran’s latest sin is having his underlings toss a truckload of books into the garbage, according to a report Thursday, combining the oafish meanness of Matilda’s parents with the imagery of dystopian fiction. In a response befitting this disinformation age, Corcoran’s flaks called the account “false” — a bold statement in light of the video and photo evidence available — before then, with no hint of irony, confirming the account: “The images seen online of a dumpster of library materials is related to the standard weeding process.” It’s been one controversy after the next with Corcoran, but that so often seems to be the point. The problem with useful idiots is that they happen to be… well, you know.

— OPINIONS —

“Trump is losing the humor war” via Leif Weatherby for The New York Times — Politics is about communication, and when Trump is on, his humor offers a clear outline of his worldview. These days, he looks lost. The fact that Trump is less sure-footed as a comedian may be a harbinger of more significant uncertainty — an inability to land the punchlines because he can no longer identify the right setups. Recently, though, you get a sense that the light has gone out. Sure, he’s out there doing his Bob Hope thing, vamping on various topics, bringing out the hits — his weird digressions about Hannibal Lecter; his incoherent rant about sharks; and other favorites that lie squarely on the border between humor and possible cognitive decline — but the electric energy that made him an internet sensation is absent.

“Democrats are lowering health care costs under law GOP wants to repeal” via Debbie Wasserman Schultz for the Orlando Sentinel — Without your health, little else matters, and if you can’t afford to fix it, the pain and financial weight can be unbearable. But Democrats are winning the battle for quality affordable health care. When I first ran for public office, I went door-to-door and told voters my No. 1 priority was to make health care a right, not a privilege. President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Democrats in Congress like me took on Big Pharma and we won. Now, we must fiercely defend these gains and continue our progress. These achievements face real threats, as clearly laid out in the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 blueprint, the playbook for a dangerous second Trump presidency.

“FSU legend Bobby Bowden would frown upon Deion Sanders’ conduct” via Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel — As a college football Hall-of-Famer at FSU and a pro football Hall-of-Famer who played for several NFL teams, Sanders certainly lived up to his self-chosen nickname of “Prime Time,” but as a big-time college football coach it’s becoming increasingly clear that he is not ready for prime time. The latest example came a few days ago at his preseason news conference in which Deion spent most of his time sparring with the media and making an absolute fool of himself. You’d think Deion, after the decades he spent in the sports spotlight, would realize that big-time coaches must have skin tougher and thicker than that of a rhino. Deion has skin thinner and more delicate than a sheet of single-ply toilet paper. “If somebody mistreats you, treat ’em good,” Bowden used to say. “That kills ’em.”

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“‘Alien: Romulus’ solidifies Disney’s box office rebound” via Brooks Barnes of The New York Times — “Alien: Romulus” was on pace to collect at least $42 million at theaters in the United States and Canada over the weekend, a strong total that solidified a turnaround at Disney’s movie division. Disney’s seven movie factories — Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, 20th Century, Searchlight Pictures, Disney Animation and Walt Disney Pictures — began to break down in 2021. They had been pushed too hard to make content for Disney’s streaming service. The pandemic added difficulties, resulting in a string of failures like “Jungle Cruise,” “Strange World,” “Lightyear,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Marvels” and “Wish.” Investors grew increasingly agitated, putting Robert A. Iger, Disney’s chief executive, and Alan Bergman, Disney’s top movie executive, under extreme pressure to deliver improved results.

“Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department’ hits 15th week atop Billboard 200” via Keith Caulfield of Billboard — Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department reaches a 15th week atop the Billboard 200 chart (dated Aug. 24) — tying Carole King’s Tapestry for the third-most weeks at No. 1 among albums by women. The latter spent 15 frames at No. 1 in 1971. Only Adele’s 21 (24 weeks in 2011-12) and the Whitney Houston-led soundtrack to The Bodyguard (20 weeks in 1992-93) have more weeks at No. 1 among women. Tortured Poets earned 85,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 15 (down 40%).

“Stephen Colbert spotted at Chicago hot dog stand ahead of DNC” via Cody King of Fox 32 Chicago — TV host and comedian Colbert was spotted enjoying a hot dog at The Wiener’s Circle on Saturday. The restaurant shared a photo of Colbert on social media. Despite the comedian reportedly throwing up in their old parking lot several years ago, they welcomed him and “The Late Show” back to town. “After throwing up in our old parking lot in 2019 (as told by @amysedaris on @smartless), @stephenathome redeemed himself today. Watch the @colbertlateshow Monday night to see wiener circle featured!” the post reads.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are Wadi Gaitan, Rheb Harbison, William Hatfield of the Tallahassee Democrat, Merritt Lindstrom, and Elnatan Rudolph of Converge Government Affairs.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.