Sunburn – The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics – 8.20.24

Breaking overnight — “Joe Biden gets a rousing ovation from Democrats as he gives Kamala Harris an enthusiastic endorsement” via Jonathan J. Cooper, Zeke Miller, Aamer Madhani and Darlene Superville — A visibly emotional Biden was greeted by a more than four-minute-long ovation and chants of “Thank you Joe.” “America, I love you,” he replied. Speaking clearly and energetically, Biden appeared to relish the chance to defend his record, advocate for his Vice President and go on the attack against Donald Trump. His delivery was more reminiscent of the Biden who won in 2020 than the mumbling and sometimes incoherent one-time candidate whose debate performance against Trump in June sparked the downfall of his re-election campaign. In his remarks, Biden repeated his 2020 theme that “we’re in a battle for the very soul of America,” and pressed the case for why Harris and her running mate Tim Walz were best prepared to wage it. “Because of you, we’ve had the most extraordinary four years of progress ever, period,” Biden declared. And then he interjected, “I say ‘we,’ I mean me and Kamala,’” sharing the credit for his most popular successes with the Vice President to whom he handed over his political operation.

Happy Primary Day!

First, please take a moment to look at “The County Election” by George Bingham.

George Caleb Bingham painted a series of canvasses celebrating elections in newly created states along the western frontier.

Here, gathered around the polling place, is a crowd of characters, including the happy drunk whose vote has been bought with liquor and the downcast loyalist whose candidate has lost and who bows his head with more than a hangover. The sole African American — excluded from the voting process — stands at the left edge of the canvas, serving hard cider. Women are notably absent from the scene.

Ballard Partners announced the formation of exclusive strategic alliances with KyodoPR in Japan and SABI Strategy Group in the United Kingdom.

“We are honored and excited to partner with KyodoPR and SABI Strategy Group, both of whom are impressive and leading firms in their countries,” said Brian Ballard, president and founder of Ballard Partners. “This collaboration further strengthens our ability to serve our clients by providing unparalleled service across the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.”

KyodoPR, a premier public affairs firm in Japan, offers strategic communication and government relations counsel to a distinguished roster of domestic and international clients. The firm is renowned for its deep understanding of the Japanese political landscape and ability to develop and execute effective communication campaigns.

“We are confident that this partnership will be instrumental in providing our clients with excellent insight and assistance in the U.S. market,” said Tetsuya Tani, president of KyodoPR. “By combining our expertise, we can offer our clients a truly comprehensive suite of services to support their business objectives.”

Founded in 2015, SABI Strategy Group is a leading strategic communications firm based in London. SABI provides public relations, campaign management, research and government advocacy services to a diverse clientele, including governments, political parties, multinational corporations, development organizations, and family offices.

“By joining forces with Ballard Partners, we are solidifying our commitment to delivering unparalleled strategic counsel and support to our clients as they navigate the complexities of the American market,” said Henry Sands, Founder and Managing Director of SABI Strategy Group. “By combining our expertise, we can offer our clients a truly comprehensive suite of services to support their business objectives and navigate the evolving geopolitical environment.”

These partnerships mark the launch of the Ballard Global Alliance, a network designed to provide unparalleled government relations and public affairs services in key international markets. Each firm will continue to operate independently under its existing management teams while sharing offices and facilities.

With every Primary (or any election, for that matter), there are clear winners and losers; others prove more elusive to pin down.

Once again, Florida Politics is assembling an (arguably) comprehensive look at the 2024 Florida Primaries’ winners and losers—who was up, down or somewhere between.

That said, we ask you — our loyal Sunburn readers — for input.

From candidates and campaigns to staff, issues — and maybe a reporter or two: Which person, group, or topic earned a coveted spot on the list of “Winners and Losers from the 2024 Florida Primary?”

We’ll cover the obvious ones, like the losing candidates. We are looking for a few off-the-beaten-path choices or out-of-the-box suggestions.

Please send suggestions to [email protected] for consideration.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@TrumpWarRoom: In the just released Democrat Party platform, “Biden’s second term” appears a grand total of 19 times. It’s hilarious incompetence, but it’s also the truth. Kamala’s presidency would be a Biden second term. A continuation of his broken economy, broken border and broken world.

—@RepGregSteube: …So @SpeakerJohnson….when are we voting to impeach Biden?

—@MichaelGWaltz: Kamala Harris can play the tough-on-crime prosecutor all she wants, but it doesn’t change the FACT that she opened our borders and is now backing the MOST RADICAL mass amnesty handout in history.

—@DannyBurgessFL: As the Democratic National Convention gets underway in Chicago, businesses have Boarded up in fear, thousands of pro-Palestine protestors have taken over streets and parks, and Planned Parenthood has set up shop to offer free abortions and vasectomies. Voters have a choice to make this November, and if this is what Democrats have to offer, Americans should ask themselves, is this what they want for our country? #DNC #DemocraticConvention

—@JacobOgles: Do you know I made it through this whole election between a farmer and baker without once making a joke about a candlestick maker? And Oldtown is in the district. So many regrets in this short life.

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“Florida Primary will set U.S. Senate race but largely focus on state and local races” via Brendan Farrington of The Associated Press — Compared with the wild twists and turns of the Presidential Election, Florida’s Primary Tuesday will be relatively tame. The only statewide race on the ballot is for the Senate seat held by Republican Rick Scott, who will learn who he’ll face in November.

Local races, including School Board seats, will be the main motivators for voters to go to the polls as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis pushes for conservatives to win seats in several districts.

While Scott technically has a Primary, he is expected to win easily over two minor candidates with little name identification or money. He has the power of incumbency along with the backing of his party and has already spent about $27 million on his re-election, including millions of his personal money.

The leading candidate in the Democratic Primary is former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. In 2018, she became the first Ecuadorian American and first South American-born woman elected to Congress. She lost her seat after one term.

Mucarsel-Powell has the backing of party leaders and has raised $12 million for the race. Scott is already campaigning as if she will be his opponent, but she first faces Navy veteran and businessperson Stanley Campbell, Army veteran and businessman Rod Joseph and Brian Rush, a former four-term Florida State Representative.

Incumbents are running for 27 of the state’s 28 House seats, and all should be safe in the Primary, barring any surprises. Republican Bill Posey now holds the one open seat in a conservative district along Florida’s central Atlantic coast.

Posey announced his retirement hours after former Senate President Mike Haridopolos qualified for the race. He immediately backed Haridopolos, who now faces tech businessman John Hearton. The winner of the GOP Primary will be the favorite to win in November. Democrats Sandy Kennedy and Daniel McDow are seeking the Democratic nomination.

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Joe Biden DNC speech will highlight his legacy — and his departure from the scene” via Matt Viser of The Washington Post — Biden, through a lifetime of triumph and tragedy, has learned, in his words, to become a respecter of fate. Four years ago, at this time, he felt like his biography had finally aligned with history: He was the right man at the right time in the right place. Now, as his party gathers to rally around a new nominee, he is no longer fate’s favorite. He will speak on the first day of the DNC on Monday, and then he plans to leave for a family vacation as a jubilant convention goes on without him. By the time the balloons drop on Thursday night before a rapturous crowd in Chicago, he will be long gone. And while he had hoped this week would be about rallying the party around his vision for a second term, he has now reoriented himself around bolstering Harris, a recognition that his legacy is deeply tied to whether she can win in November.

“Biden speech recaps White House accomplishments” via The Associated Press — Biden went through his White House highlights at the Democratic convention, trying to make a case for the lasting impact of his time in office. Many of his comments were familiar to those who have listened to past Biden remarks. He talked about more than 16 million jobs added under his watch, the investments in computer chip manufacturing, the bipartisan infrastructure law and the greater access to health care resources. Biden noted that investments in new computer chip factories would enable workers to make six-figure salaries without needing a college degree. His goal had been to reframe people’s perspectives of his presidency, but those achievements that were supposed to anchor his re-election campaign never fully resonated with voters.

“Democrats honor Biden while pivoting to Harris on first day of convention” via Steve Peoples, Farnoush Amiri, Zeke Miller and Bill Barrow of The Associated Press — A refreshed Democratic Party gathered Monday night for a valedictory speech from Biden, whose decision to end his re-election bid released newfound energy with Harris ′ rise to the top of the ticket. The Democratic National Convention that began Monday in Chicago holds exceptionally high stakes for the party one month after an unprecedented mid-campaign switch from Biden to Harris. The opening night was designed as a handoff from the incumbent to his hand-picked successor — albeit four years before he intended for her to follow him. Harris made an unannounced appearance onstage Monday evening to preview Biden’s speech later in the program. “Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation, and for all you’ll continue to do,” she said. “We are forever grateful to you.”

“Hillary Clinton: ‘When a barrier falls for one of us, it clears the way for all of us’” via Josh Boak of The Associated Press — “Together, we’ve put a lot of cracks in the highest, hardest glass ceiling,” Clinton said. “On the other side of that glass ceiling is Kamala Harris raising her hand and taking the oath of office as our 47th President of the United States. Folks, my friends, when a barrier falls for one of us, it clears the way for all of us.” The focus on the nature of Harris’ historic candidacy could be key for turning out more women in key states, which Democrats need if they hope to win in November. “Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial,” she said. “When he woke up, he’d made his own kind of history: the first person to run for President with 34 felony convictions.”

“Democratic National Committee projects ‘weird’ message on Chicago’s Trump Tower ahead of DNC” via Michael Bartiromo of The Hill — Trump’s name wasn’t the only thing shining from the façade of Chicago’s Trump International Hotel and Tower on Sunday night. The DNC — one day before kickoff of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago — projected anti-Trump messages on the city’s second-tallest building, accusing Trump and Vance of being “weird” and supportive of Project 2025. “As Democrats gather for the Democratic National Convention, we wanted to remind folks of the difference between the Harris-Walz and Trump-Vance tickets,” the Committee wrote.

“Here’s why the lines to get into the DNC are so long” via Shia Kapos of POLITICO — Hundreds of delegates, dignitaries and members of the media trying to clear security and check-in lines were still stuck outside over an hour after DNC programming began on Monday evening. Why were the lines so long? Security officials said a small group of pro-Palestinian protesters — unconnected to the main march, which moved peacefully through Chicago earlier today — pushed in a portion of fencing along the convention’s outer perimeter near the United Center. Officers in riot gear were called to the scene to contain the situation. “At no point was the inner perimeter breached, and there was no threat to any protectees,” according to the security officials’ statement.

“Some protesters tear down security fence as thousands march outside Democratic National Convention” via Sophia Tareen, Joey Cappelletti, and Lea Skene of The Associated Press — Dozens of protesters broke through a security fence near the site of the Democratic National Convention on its opening day Monday as thousands took to the streets to voice their opposition to the war in Gaza. Families with babies in strollers, students, elected leaders and others holding signs and flags joined the march to the United Center, where the convention is being held, to call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. As the larger group marched peacefully, a few dozen who broke away tore down pieces of the security fence. Several protesters who had managed to get through the fence were detained and handcuffed by the police. Officers put on gas masks as some protesters tried to bring down a second fence set up in front of police. Authorities said the inner security perimeter surrounding the convention site was not breached, and there was no threat to those attending the convention.

“United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain reveals ‘Trump is a scab’ T-shirt” via Josh Boak of The Associated Press — Fain called Harris a “fighter” for the working class and denounced Trump as a “scab,” a term that applies to workers who cross picket lines and defy union actions. Fain’s remarks led to chants of “Trump’s a scab” by the crowd at the Democratic convention. “It’s getting hot in here, folks,” Fain said, referencing a song by musician Nelly, before removing his suit jacket to show a T-shirt that read, “Trump is a scab. Vote Harris.” The backing of the UAW could be crucial for Democrats seeking to erode Trump’s superior margins among White voters without college degrees who identify as blue-collar.

“Conservative Republican endorses Harris, calls Donald Trump a threat to democracy” via Jamie Gangel and Gregory Krieg of CNN — Retired federal appeals court Judge J. Michael Luttig, a prominent conservative legal scholar put on the bench by President George H.W. Bush, is endorsing Vice President Harris over Trump, whose candidacy he describes as an existential threat to American democracy. It will be the first time Luttig, a veteran of two Republican administrations, has voted for a Democrat. “In the Presidential Election of 2024 there is only one political party and one candidate for the presidency that can claim the mantle of defender and protector of America’s Democracy, the Constitution and the Rule of Law,” Luttig wrote in a statement obtained exclusively by CNN. “As a result, I will unhesitatingly vote for the Democratic Party’s candidate for the Presidency of the United States, Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.”

“Trump’s unsettling new question: ‘Why are we having an election?’” via Steve Benen of MSNBC — By all appearances, Trump doesn’t like it when Democrats describe him as a threat to democracy. Yet, the Republican keeps saying things that reflect a degree of animosity toward the American system of government. Take the former President’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, for example. Trump said polls suggested he was at “93%,” although it was unclear what that number was referring to. The former President said he responded by saying: “So why are we having an election? They didn’t have an election. Why are we having an election?” The context for these off-the-cuff comments was a bit of a mess. The GOP candidate, holding a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre, was speaking about inflation when he had a thought.

“Inside Harris’ enormous fundraising drive” via Maggie Severns of The Wall Street Journal — Democratic donors have gone wild for Harris’ whirlwind bid for the Presidency despite her tepid polling for years, invigorated by what they think is an -esque opportunity to create generational change in the Democratic Party — and elect the first female President. While Biden’s fundraising efforts sagged for weeks amid questions about his age and fitness for office, his decision to leave the race jolted Democratic donors big and small into action; Harris later reported she had raised more than $200 million in her first week. Many big-money supporters will be piling into suites at the United Center and Chicago’s luxury hotels this week as Harris accepts her party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention.

“Harris is making one big strategic break from Hillary Clinton” via Elena Schneider and Holly Otterbein of POLITICO — Harris, if elected, would make history as the first woman President. And she’s letting that fact speak for itself. Harris — already the first Black woman and South Asian American person to lead a major party ticket — is not, so far, heavily promoting the history-making elements of her campaign in TV ads or her stump speech, focusing instead on her middle-class upbringing and prosecutorial track record. It’s a marked departure from Clinton, the first female Democratic presidential nominee, who highlighted her gender throughout her 2016 run, immortalized in white pantsuits, the Javits Center glass ceiling and the slogan: “I’m With Her.”

Happening today — On Day Two of the DNC, Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds will deliver remarks on Harris’ “pro-criminal policies that have made every American less safe.” 10 a.m. CDT, Trump Hotel & Tower Chicago – Grand Salon, 401 N. Wabash Ave., Chicago.

“Former GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock says she’ll vote for Harris” via Anumita Kaur of The Washington Post — Former Republican congresswoman Comstock endorsed Harris’ presidential bid Sunday, joining another former Virginia Representative in crossing party lines while the state’s GOP establishment remains firmly in Trump’s camp. “After Jan. 6, after Donald Trump has refused for four years to acknowledge that he lost and his threats against democracy, I think it’s important to turn the page,” Comstock said. “That’s why I will be voting for the Vice President.” This marks at least the second Republican from Virginia to break from the former GOP President in favor of Harris. Earlier this month, former Congressman Denver Riggleman, who ran twice with Trump’s backing but broke with him over the Jan. 6 insurrection, said he supported Harris for President.

“With false ‘coup’ claims, Trump primes supporters to challenge a Harris win” via Colby Itkowitz and Hannah Allam of The Washington Post — From the moment Harris emerged as the surprise Democratic presidential nominee, Trump began arguing that she was anointed through a “coup” rather than chosen by Primary voters. After barely mentioning election integrity at the Republican convention in July, Trump is casting the upcoming election as “rigged” against him and baselessly labeling any hurdle in his path as election interference. “This was an overthrow of a President. This was an overthrow,” Trump said at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, referring to Harris replacing Biden on the ticket. He later added: “They deposed a President. It was a coup of a President. This was a coup.”

“Trump promotes AI images to falsely suggest Taylor Swift endorsed him” via Neil Vigdor of The New York Times — Trump, who has notably harbored a grudge against Swift, set the internet ablaze on Sunday when he shared social media posts suggesting that she had endorsed him and that her fans could help him win the November election. In a post on his social media site, Truth Social, Trump drew attention to a group of images created using artificial intelligence. One showed Swift dressed up as Uncle Sam with the headline: “Taylor Wants You to Vote for Donald Trump.” The others depicted a crowd of young women wearing matching “Swifties for Trump” T-shirts. At least one of the images shared by a social media influencer aligned with Trump was labeled “satire.” “I accept,” Trump wrote in a post, seemingly implying that he had received Swift’s endorsement.

“Iran is to blame for hacking into Trump’s campaign, intelligence officials say” via Glenn Thrush and Adam Goldman of The New York Times — American intelligence agencies said on Monday that Iran was responsible for hacking into Trump’s campaign and trying to breach the Biden-Harris campaign. The finding, which was widely expected, came days after a longtime Trump adviser, Roger J. Stone, revealed that his Hotmail and Gmail accounts had been compromised. That intrusion evidently allowed Iranian hackers to impersonate him and gain access to the emails of campaign aides. The announcement was the starkest indication to date that foreign intelligence organizations have mobilized to interfere in the 2024 Election at a moment of heightened partisan polarization at home and escalating tensions abroad between Tehran and Israel, along with its international allies, including the United States.

“Trump rails at video of empty seats during his rally” via Newsweek — In a heated exchange over social media, Trump lashed out after a video surfaced showing empty seats at his rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The video, posted on X, formerly Twitter, by the campaign account of Harris, @KamalaHQ, claimed that Trump’s audience was leaving as he “rambled incoherently,” leaving the venue partially empty. The video shows people leaving a section of the auditorium with many empty seats along the side of the Trump rally. The section appears to be behind the stage. A muffled Trump can be heard speaking in the background. The video was captioned: “Trump’s audience is exiting as he rambles incoherently in Pennsylvania, leaving even more empty seats.” It had been viewed 4.8 million times by Sunday.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Florida’s not a swing state anymore. But Democrats don’t want Floridians to forget about them.” via Kimberly Leonard of Newsweek — Several of Florida’s top Democrats are getting the spotlight at the convention this week, as Democrats try to reclaim any sort of relevancy in what was once the nation’s largest swing state. In recent election cycles, Florida has moved away from its swing status to become more red. It has become the center of the GOP ecosystem, with even Trump making it his post-presidential home. Last month, Republicans from Florida were all over the Republican convention — including DeSantis — and got tons of main-stage speaking spots, too. It won’t be anywhere near the same level at the DNC, and it doesn’t help that many Democrats had to forego the Chicago bash due to poor timing — Tuesday is the state’s Primary. Yet at least two prominent Floridians will be expected to hit the DNC’s main stage.

Rick Scott makes GOTV stops across Florida — Over the weekend, Sen. Scott met with Republican volunteers across the Sunshine State to thank them for their hard work and remind Floridians to vote in the Primary. Friday afternoon, Scott joined U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez to speak with volunteers in Miami. On Saturday, Scott talked to a group of volunteers in Orlando before visiting the Duval GOP headquarters in Jacksonville to speak at a volunteer training session. On Sunday, Sen. Scott spoke to volunteers at the Hillsborough GOP office. Scott’s campaign said the Senator has appeared in all 67 Florida counties this cycle and will continue to travel the state reminding voters what’s at stake in this year’s election.

“Scott says there’s ‘zero energy’ for Harris in Florida” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida’s junior Senator is sounding off about the Harris campaign, arguing it has no juice in the Sunshine State. In Chicago, to counterprogram the Democratic National Convention, Scott argued, “There’s zero energy for Harris” in Florida. “Donald Trump can come down in two days and have a 50,000-person rally. Harris can come down and prepare, prepare for two years, and couldn’t get 200 people to show up. Right? We don’t want socialists,” Scott said. Scott and Trump lead in polls, albeit marginally compared to the 2022 red-wave elections in Florida.

“Kevin McCarthy-aligned group hopes it hurt Matt Gaetz’s future gubernatorial chances despite his likely Primary victory” via Will Steakin of ABC News — A group with ties to former House Speaker McCarthy, which has spent millions targeting Florida Rep. Gaetz ahead of his congressional Primary this week, concedes that the MAGA firebrand will likely win big Tuesday, but those close to the group say their efforts will extend beyond that race and claim they have put a dent in Gaetz’s long-rumored plans to run for statewide office. The effort marks the latest chapter in the ongoing feud between the Florida Congressman and the former Speaker, whose allies at the Freedom Patriots PAC have spent $3 million supporting Gaetz’s Republican Primary opponent, former Navy pilot Aaron Dimmock, by attacking Gaetz, saturating his district with ads that revive past allegations, including accusations that Gaetz paid a minor for sex, and highlighting his past friendship with former Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison for sex trafficking and other crimes.

“Property insurance hangs over Florida elections, but solutions slim” via Gray Rohrer of the Tallahassee Democrat — When Florida’s Primary voters head to the polls – if they haven’t already – on Tuesday, many will have property insurance on their minds, a result of skyrocketing rates and Hurricane Debby, which left four dead and caused significant flooding damage across the state. But candidates for the Legislature have only vague plans to change the system, and few proposals that would cut rates in the short-term. “The Florida Legislature in so many areas of public policy has no vision for where they want to go,” said former state Sen. Jeff Brandes, a St. Petersburg Republican who pushed for reforms to the market before being term-limited out of office in 2022. He now runs the Florida Policy Project, a think tank.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT —

Happening today — Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd will be available to the media to discuss Florida’s 2024 Primary: 9:30 a.m. ET, Gallery for Innovation and the Arts, R.A. Gray Building, 500 S. Bronough St. Tallahassee.

“New election laws cause one Florida elections supervisor to tighten scrutiny on VBM ballots” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes says that when it comes to verifying a voter’s signature on their vote-by-mail ballot, her philosophy has always been to “err” on the side of the voter. But no more. “We used to err on the side of the voter, but with the scrutiny that we are under these days, those days are over,” Oakes told the Phoenix Friday. “We can no longer do that.” Oakes explained that recent election laws passed in Florida governing verification of voter signatures on mail-in ballots with versions on file with her office is probably a factor in why her office has so far rejected 6.9% of those ballots (cast as of Thursday morning) because of concerns about mismatches — much higher than the statewide average of 0.63% (the Phoenix was able to review a list of all statewide vote-by-mail rejections). The vote-by-mail ballots are being cast for Tuesday’s Primary.

“‘Vote Amendment 3. Now.’ Former champ Mike Tyson supports Florida recreational marijuana” via C. A. Bridges of USA Today Network — Over the years, Tyson has been the undisputed world heavyweight champion boxer, a convicted rapist, a pigeon fancier, an author, a philanthropist, a Broadway star, an actor, an action figure, a cartoon character, a podcaster and a YouTube channel producer. He is also a longtime weed aficionado with his own line of cannabis products, and he released a video this month throwing his support behind Amendment 3, which would make recreational marijuana legal for adults in Florida. “Florida voters, this is Mike Tyson, urging you to support Amendment 3,” he said, sitting on a bench in a boxing gym. “Like most of you, I support the freedom to buy, possess, and consume marijuana without the threat of being incarcerated. “So, yes!” he said. “Vote Amendment 3. Now.”

“67% of Florida women support a nationwide right to abortion” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — Two-thirds of Florida women of reproductive age would support a nationwide right to abortion, including roughly half of those who identify as Republican, a new survey found. The survey, conducted by the KFF, also found that 60% of Florida women of reproductive age fear they would not be able to get an abortion even if it was medically necessary to preserve their life or health.

“Ashley Moody backs ‘principled conservative’ Laurel Lee for re-election to CD 15” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Attorney General Ashley Moody is endorsing U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee for re-election to Florida’s 15th Congressional District. “Since being elected, she has stood hand-in-hand with our law enforcement, led the charge against the Biden administration on the crisis at our Southern Border as an impeachment manager for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and sponsored and passed the REPORT Act to fight against the exploitation of children. Now, she is serving on the task force to investigate the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.” In addition to Moody’s backing, Lee also has support from Trump. DeSantis has also endorsed Lee, as have U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Scott.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

“Ron DeSantis is on the cusp of reshaping Florida’s School Boards — again” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — DeSantis’ drive to remake Florida’s education system faces its latest test Tuesday, with the Governor and his GOP allies squaring off against Democrats and the state’s largest teachers union in School Board elections across the state. Although these campaigns are technically nonpartisan, distinct lines have been drawn. Florida’s Republican Governor endorsed a slate of 23 candidates — targeting eight incumbents — as he seeks to reshape more school Boards on the heels of big wins in 2022. They “pledged to serve with a focus on student success, parental rights and curriculum transparency,” DeSantis said last month when he endorsed them on social media. “We want the best for our children, and I’m confident all 23 candidates will build upon the success we’ve had here in Florida.”

“Can Democrats flip a Big Bend Senate seat Biden won in 2020?” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Lawyer Daryl Parks has been hammering incumbent Republican Sen. Corey Simon over the Summer ahead of a possible November matchup. But Parks must first win the Democratic Primary on Tuesday before he charges ahead in the best chance for Democrats to flip a seat in the Senate. Parks, whose campaign has already been aided by ads paid for by Senate Democrats, is running against Kimblin NeSmith, a County Commissioner from Gadsden County. NeSmith first entered the race more than a year ago. But Parks, a well-known civil rights lawyer from Tallahassee, has outraised him significantly since he entered the race in April. Parks has been running ads on local television and social media sites for weeks now that have been hitting Simon on abortion and homeowners insurance. Senate Republicans haven’t waited for the Primary to end and have responded with their own set of ads firing back at Parks, criticizing him over comments he made in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

“Ed Hooper on track for easy win in SD 21 GOP Primary” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Sen. Hooper drew a challenger this year for re-election to Senate District 21, which he has represented since being elected in 2018. He’s also in line to be the next Chair of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, an assignment that signals strength in the upper chamber and allies in power. Hooper faces John Siamas in Tuesday’s Primary, but there’s little reason to believe it will be a close race. Siamas hasn’t raised a dime. Instead, he has self-financed his race with nearly $80,000, almost $65,000 of which he had spent as of Aug. 15, according to the most recent campaign finance records publicly available. Hooper, meanwhile, has raised nearly $218,000 and, as of Aug. 15, had almost $1.5 million left in his Friends of Ed Hooper political committee. Hooper doesn’t appear concerned. His website is bare-bones, including a countdown to Election Day, except that countdown is for the General Election, not the Primary.

“Poll shows Bill Conerly with slight edge over Alyssa Gay in HD 72” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — New polling shows a tight race in House District 72, with Conerly having a narrow advantage over Gay in the Republican Primary. M3 Strategies, an independent firm expanding into the Florida market, polled Republican voters who had already voted early in the Aug. 20 Republican Primary. It found that 30% supported Conerly, a Kimley-Horn shareholder and 28% picked Gay, a communications firm founder. About 25% voted for School Board member Rich Tatem, and 18% backed lawyer Richard Green. The poll of only early voters was billed as “exit polling,” focused only on the support of voters whose decision had been made. Factoring in results of a poll of likely Republican Primary voters conducted at the end of July, M3 gives Conerly the best chance of winning the GOP nomination.

“Democratic Primary for Miami-Dade Sheriff pits three against Mayor’s favorite” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Democratic Miami-Dade voters Tuesday will have four options in the race for Sheriff. Only one carries Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s stamp of approval: Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes. He faces Miami-Dade Police Maj. John Barrow, ex-federal agent Susan Khoury, and retired Miami-Dade Police Lt. Rickey Mitchell. Miami-Dade hadn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when county voters eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the agency. Instead, the Mayor today serves as the de facto Sheriff and has since had an appointed Police Director or Chief of Public Safety who reports to them. That will soon change due to a 2018 referendum in which 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring that the county join Florida’s 66 other counties in having an elected Sheriff.

— STATEWIDE —



“Florida’s official tourism site removes ‘LGBTQ Travel’ section” via Matt Lavietes of NBC News — Florida’s official tourism website quietly removed a landing page for the state’s LGBTQ-friendly travel destinations sometime in the past four months. The website for the state’s tourism marketing corporation, VISITFLORIDA.com, had an “LGBTQ Travel” section that no longer exists, according to archived versions of the site viewable on the Internet Archive. The landing page previously featured blog posts and videos related to the state’s gay-friendly beaches, Pride events and LGBTQ road trip ideas. “There’s a sense of freedom to Florida’s beaches, the warm weather and the myriad activities — a draw for people of all orientations, but especially appealing to a gay community looking for a sense of belonging and acceptance,” the landing page used to read. “Whether you’re a couple seeking a romantic getaway or a modern family searching for kid-friendly fun, here are some LGBTQ-friendly destinations for you throughout the Sunshine State.”

“DeSantis-backed law barring Chinese from owning land in Florida galvanizes Asian Americans” via Claire Wang of NBC News — Wen Raiti, a Chinese American community leader in Jacksonville, Florida, has been a Republican for more than a decade. As a small-business owner, she said, the party’s fiscal conservatism and small government ethos resonated with her. But last May, when DeSantis signed legislation banning Chinese citizens from buying property in Florida, Raiti changed her party affiliation and began campaigning for local and national Democratic candidates. Leading up to Florida’s Aug. 20 Primary, anger toward Senate Bill 264 has turbocharged voter mobilization efforts in the Chinese American community in the state, organizers and elected officials said, pushing conservatives to defect from the GOP while inspiring first-time voters to register and volunteer for Democrats. “This bill alone helped activate a lot of people in the Chinese American community who historically are not engaged with the government, especially the state government,” said state Rep. Anna Eskamani, an outspoken critic of SB 264.

“Jimmy Patronis looks to counter ‘woke’ banks with state-chartered alternative” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida’s Chief Financial Officer believes it’s time for a state bank that mirrors Floridians’ values and rejects the left-leaning philosophies other regions of the country accept. “The Sunshine Freedom Bank would provide solutions for our state on many levels,” CFO Patronis said in a release announcing the proposal. “Florida is an economic powerhouse, and it’s time to build the financial infrastructure to handle our massive size and success — and keep the associated benefits in-state. That’s why I’m proposing this historic financial resource.” Patronis, a second-term Republican from the Panhandle, believes “woke banks and regulators … have been imposing their toxic ideology on hard-working Floridians by controlling their money when they should be focused on core business functions and maximizing returns on our investments.

“Florida teacher vacancies are down 13%, state says. Teachers union says there are still 5,000 unfilled jobs” via Travis Gibson of News4Jax — The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) and the state’s largest teachers union are at odds over the framing of teacher vacancies in public schools. The Florida Department of Education announced Monday that teacher vacancies for the 2024-2025 school year are 13.3% lower than first-day vacancies for the 2023-2024 school year. Schools have reported 1.11 teacher vacancies per school, lower than last year’s average of 1.28 vacancies per school. This year’s 13.3% drop in vacancies follows last year’s drop of over 8% compared to the previous year.

“Retirees explain why they’re fleeing Florida: ‘It’s all strip malls’” via Realtor.com — Florida has long been a top state where retiring Americans flock to — but some, like local resident Alisa Newman, are doing the exact opposite. Newman settled in the Miami area in 1997 when her husband got a job there. But now, at 58, she has decided to move out. While she knows she will leave behind many of Florida’s retirement-friendly perks — such as no state income tax and year-round sunshine — she’s also painfully familiar with the area’s downsides. For one, there’s the heat. While warm weather is widely seen as a draw to Florida living, the state has gotten hotter, with record-breaking temperatures.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Biden committed ‘impeachable conduct,’ ‘defrauded United States to enrich his family’: House GOP report” via Brooke Singman of Fox News — Biden engaged in “impeachable conduct,” House Republicans found in their months-long impeachment inquiry, declaring in their highly anticipated report that he “abused his office” and “defrauded the United States to enrich his family.” Fox News Digital obtained a copy of the 292-page report prepared by the House Oversight Committee, House Judiciary Committee and House Ways and Means Committee. Those panels have been leading the impeachment inquiry against Biden. “The Committees have accumulated evidence demonstrating that President Biden has engaged in impeachable conduct,” says the report, which lays out evidence gathered to date. They alleged that the Biden family and their business associates received tens of millions of dollars from foreign interests by “leading those interests to believe that such payments would provide them access to and influence with President Biden.”

“Senate Dems hit judicial crunch time” via Anthony Adragna and Katherine Tully-McManus of POLITICO — Senate Democrats only have three weeks left of the Session before the November election as they try to outpace Trump’s judicial confirmations. Given their dubious chances at holding the chamber, a sense of urgency is starting to set in. Biden headed into the August recess in a dead heat with Trump’s record in the first week of August 2020 — 205 judicial confirmations apiece. However, Democrats could struggle to close a gap in the final months as they seek to deliver on promises to remake and diversify the federal judiciary and sense their time is running out due to their brutal 2024 map. Part of the challenge for Biden and Democrats in hitting Trump’s mark of 234 confirmations is there are currently just 47 vacancies throughout the federal court system, and one is an appeals court slot. However, Trump was able to rack up three dozen additional confirmations in the final months of his term with Democratic cooperation, a fact Democrats point to as a reason that the GOP should help them clear the decks this time around.

“Scott suggests Biden may have profited from ending Cuba, Venezuela, Iran sanctions” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Ahead of Biden’s speech to the Democratic National Convention, Scott is questioning the President’s foreign policy moves and motivations. “You look at Biden, and some of these decisions they made just don’t make any sense unless there’s some benefit to somebody,” Scott said. “In my state, we’ve never understood why he released sanctions on Cuba, why he released sanctions on Venezuela. … We don’t understand why he reduced the sanctions on Iran. So you always wonder what was the purpose of these things. And was there some financial benefit to somebody?” Scott has been vocal about the administration’s lack of support for Nicolás Maduro’s opposition in Venezuela and the Biden administration’s accommodations to Tehran. Scott has also said Biden’s appeasement of the Cuban regime would breed “terror” throughout the Western Hemisphere.

“Disgraced former Rep. George Santos pleads guilty to federal charges” via Mark Morales, Jack Forrest and Devan Cole of CNN — Santos pleaded guilty on Monday to aggravated identity theft and wire fraud charges from fraudulent activity during his 2022 midterm campaign. The guilty plea comes just weeks before the ex-Congressman was set to stand trial on nearly two dozen federal charges, including allegations of fraud related to COVID-19 unemployment benefits, misusing campaign funds, and lying about his finances on House disclosure reports, all of which he had to admit to in an allocution statement Monday. Santos will serve a minimum of two years in prison as part of the stipulated agreement and pay restitution of $373,000. His sentencing hearing is set for February 2025. “I deeply regret my conduct,” Santos said in court Monday. “I accept full responsibility for my actions.” Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, the former Congressman said he had “allowed ambition to cloud my judgment.” “Pleading guilty is a step I never imagined I’d take, but it’s the right thing to do,” Santos said. “It is my own recognition of the lies I told myself.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Lawsuit alleges Daniella Levine Cava committed election fraud to place her name atop ballot” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A lawsuit filed less than 36 hours before Primary polls close alleges that Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava lied on election forms to ensure her name appeared at the top of the ballot. Curiously, the complaint does not include her as a defendant. Ex-Surfside Mayor and current Miami-Dade Mayor candidate Shlomo Danzinger sued Miami-Dade County and several of its officers. The suit seeks to remove Levine Cava from the ballot and discount all votes cast for her.

“Mar-a-Lago, Secret Service reach deal to reopen road when Trump isn’t in Palm Beach” via Kristina Webb of the Palm Beach Daily News — A deal has been reached to reopen a busy road near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach at times when Trump is not home. Mar-a-Lago, the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies reached an agreement late last week to reopen South Ocean Boulevard next to Trump’s property when the former President is not in Palm Beach, Mar-a-Lago said in a news release ahead of a meeting between the Secret Service and Palm Beach Town Manager Kirk Blouin. A source said the town was expected to hear the proposal for the first time during that meeting.

“As cost of living rises, the ‘unretired’ in South Florida return to work” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The 401(k) plan is exhausted, savings have shriveled and that monthly Social Security payout doesn’t come close to covering basic monthly expenses. Many retirees in Florida and elsewhere around the U.S. are gravitating toward the same solution: They’re “unretiring” and heading back to work. A national survey has found that Fort Lauderdale ranks fourth and Hollywood ninth among U.S. cities with the most working seniors. Other large metropolitan areas in Florida, such as Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville, aren’t far behind. “Whether it’s due to delaying retirement or ‘unretiring,’ one in four seniors in Fort Lauderdale are still participating in the workforce,” said Collin Czarnecki, a researcher for LLC.org.

“Judge dismisses Coral Gables Mayor’s defamation lawsuit against Spanish radio station” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — A Miami-Dade Circuit Judge has dismissed a lawsuit that Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago filed against a local Spanish-language radio station, alleging that his reputation was damaged by comments made on air about an ethics inquiry into the mayor’s purported familial financial ties to a trailer park at the center of an annexation battle. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Joseph Perkins dismissed a lawsuit Lago filed in December against Actualidad Media Group, finding that Lago’s claims were “legally insufficient” for a public figure bringing a defamation case. An attorney for the radio station celebrated the dismissal in a statement.

“Thousands of South Florida condo owners forced to sell due to rising costs” via Joe Gorchow of CBS News — South Florida faces a condo crisis as thousands of units flood the market, leading condo owners to sell due to rising costs. Costs tied to upcoming safety deadlines to meet state requirements and rising insurance. Last Summer, the people living at Mariners Bay Condos made a difficult decision to eventually leave their homes on the water in North Miami to avoid paying over $100,000 each in dues and assessments to stay. “I would get calls from some unit owners who were just in tears,” shared association President Laura Galeano. She said the Board knew in 2022, they were in trouble.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orange School Board candidate Jeni Grieger faces fines for late campaign reports” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Grieger is facing hundreds of dollars in fines for failing to file campaign finance reports on time, according to the Supervisor of Elections Office. The documents, known as Treasurer’s reports, must be made public regularly throughout a campaign to detail who contributes to a candidate and how that candidate is spending their funds. A representative for the Elections Office said that Grieger is the lone major candidate in Orange County accruing fines for missing reports. Asked about the late filings, Grieger said in a text message she’d submitted the forms due on July 26 and August 16 and had receipts to prove it.

“Injunction lifted against Seminole County Elections Supervisor Chris Anderson” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Seminole County Elections Supervisor Anderson told the Orlando Sentinel he was vindicated after a Judge allowed him to return to the polls and cleared his Office’s signs and materials a day before Election Day. The Sentinel reported that Seminole Circuit Judge Donna Goerner threw out the temporary injunction issued Friday. Anderson is running for re-election in Tuesday’s Republican Primary against School Board member Amy Pennock in a tense race. Anderson was sued last week and accused of blurring the lines between being a candidate and the Elections Supervisor.

“Volusia County Chair after June 2023 Trump indictment: Turn to God ‘before blood is shed’” via Mark Harper of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — In the days after Trump was arraigned in one of the federal felony cases against him last year, Volusia County Chair Jeff Brower gave an impassioned speech that included a prediction of sorts. “If we see certain prosecutions and people going to jail… people will lose all faith, and then the guns come out, and then our children will die,” Brower said at a Republican Liberty Caucus Meeting of West Volusia. “So I’m gonna ask you tonight … Before blood is shed, before another city is lost to this perversive ‘man-is-God’ government. We only have one hope, and that’s to turn back to God.” Brower, seeking re-election Tuesday, made several provocative comments in the 41-minute speech posted on Facebook by the group that hosted him. Brower did not return a message Friday seeking comment.

“Judge tosses injunction against Seminole’s Supervisor of Elections” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Seminole Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson — who is running for another term — can return to displaying his name and meeting with voters at polling sites after a circuit Judge lifted a temporary injunction she imposed. “My office was vindicated,” Anderson said moments after the ruling by Judge Donna Goerner at the civil courthouse in downtown Sanford. Anderson faces School Board member Amy Pennock in Tuesday’s Republican Primary. It’s a political contest that has become a heated — and often nasty — battle in recent weeks.

“New Regina Hill mystery: Family home lists alleged victim in elder-abuse case as co-owner” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — In April, a judge ordered Orlando City Commissioner Hill to cease all personal and financial relations with an elderly woman she was accused of swindling. One month later, the Orlando Sentinel learned that Hill acquired a home through a nonprofit she controlled with the woman’s name on the deed as a co-owner, raising questions about Hill’s compliance with the court order. The curious transaction is the latest and perhaps the strangest, turn of events in the legal swirl surrounding Hill, who faces accusations of elder abuse in separate criminal and civil cases after establishing a legal power-of-attorney over the woman’s assets in early 2021 and draining her accounts of more than $100,000. As the Sentinel has previously reported, a key element in those cases is Hill’s listing of the woman as co-owner in another property purchase of a home in the district she represented. Investigative materials suggest Hill used the woman’s name because she could not qualify for a mortgage alone.

“Casselberry paid $1.3M to save its founder’s home. Is it worth another $16M to renovate?” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — About three years ago, Casselberry paid just over $1 million for the historic home of the city’s late founder, with hopes of turning the two-story mansion on 9 acres overlooking South Lake Triplet into a quiet retreat for its residents. But now the estimated price tag to renovate the timeworn 1953 house — designed by noted architect James Gamble Rogers II in Colonial Revival style — has risen as high as $16 million. That’s equal to two-thirds of Casselberry’s annual general fund budget. And it has confronted the Seminole County city of just over 30,000 with quite a dilemma. Should it press ahead in the name of historic preservation?

“Osceola schools considering new chaplain program, and the Satanic Temple wants in” via Natalia Jaramillo and Alissa Gary of the Orlando Sentinel — The masters of trolling, the Satanic Temple, alerted the Osceola County School Board they want to be included if the school district moves forward on bringing school chaplains into the schools under a new state law. The district didn’t vote on the chaplains’ program, but some school officials are hesitant about moving forward without more direction from the state. “This is where we would have to go to the Department of Education and have a vetting process on who’s allowed on campus or not because I don’t feel comfortable,” said Board member Julius Melendez.

Breaking late Monday — “Disney ditches controversial legal strategy against widower’s wrongful death suit” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Disney backed down Monday from the company’s controversial legal strategy using the Disney+ terms and conditions against a widower’s wrongful death lawsuit at Walt Disney World. “At Disney, we strive to put humanity above all other considerations,” Disney Experiences Chair Josh D’Amaro said in a statement Monday night. “With such unique circumstances as the ones in this case, we believe this situation warrants a sensitive approach to expedite a resolution for the family who have experienced such a painful loss. As such, we’ve decided to waive our right to arbitration and have the matter proceed in court.” Jeffrey Piccolo sued Disney and Raglan Road Pub and Irish Restaurant after his wife died last year from severe food allergies following her meal at Disney Springs.

“Woman sues Disney over ‘stampede’ at Magic Kingdom during Florida trip” via Anthony Talcott of Click Orlando — A Pennsylvania woman is suing Disney after she said she was injured in a “stampede” during a trip to the Magic Kingdom theme park in Florida, according to court documents filed last week. The lawsuit shows that the woman, identified as Debra O’Steen, was visiting the Magic Kingdom on June 25. O’Steen was walking along Main Street and the park “was packed and extremely busy,” the lawsuit reads. According to the lawsuit, an “event” was starting soon at Magic Kingdom, prompting a crowd of people to rush through Main Street. While the park’s nighttime “Happily Ever After” fireworks show regularly draws large crowds near Main Street, the lawsuit doesn’t specify which event spurred on the stampede.

— LOCAL: TB —

—”Hillsborough School Board races hinge on ‘parental rights,’ banned books and Moms For Liberty” via Selene SanFelice of Florida Politics

“St. Petersburg nixes bonuses for city officials in Rays stadium deal” via Jack Evans of the Tampa Bay Times — St. Petersburg city employees involved in the deal for a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium and surrounding development won’t get to keep the big bonuses they received last week. Mayor Ken Welch announced Monday that he had decided to rescind Thursday’s bonuses to 17 high-ranking employees, totaling $250,000. In a statement issued Monday afternoon, Welch cited blowback over the news as his reason for nixing the payments. Welch said some employees had already offered to return their bonuses and he has notified them that they’ll have to give back the money. Among those issued bonuses were City Administrator Rob Gerdes, the city’s chief negotiator in the deal, and City Attorney Jackie Kovilaritch, who both got $25,000. Four employees received $20,000: City Development Administrator James Corbett, Assistant City Attorney Macall Dyer, Chief of Staff Doyle Walsh and Assistant City Administrator Tom Greene. Economic and Workforce Development Director Brian Caper and Assistant City Attorney Michael Dema got $15,000 apiece. Nine employees received $10,000.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Bitter Tallahassee School Board race could become norm in Florida if Amendment 1 passes” via Alijab Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat — Want to know what partisan School Board races could look like if Florida voters approve Amendment 1 in November? Look no further than the Leon County School Board District 4 race pitting incumbent and retired veteran educator Laurie Lawson Cox against firefighter, father and preschool owner Jeremy Rogers. District 4 in northwest Tallahassee encompasses the poorest ZIP code in the state as well as one of the most affluent ZIP codes in the county, and the race has drawn attention – and cash – from partisan warriors. Cox is the only Republican on the School Board and local Democrats are battling to flip the seat with Rogers, a newcomer to the political scene, in what has become one of the most bitter races this election cycle.

“Palm Coast City Council member quits in middle of her term” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — A Palm Coast City Council member has abruptly resigned, and it’s not clear how the city will proceed in the middle of an election season and as the final touches on the city’s annual budget are closing out. Cathy Heighter submitted her resignation to the city late Friday and said she’ll officially step down on Aug. 23. “I have decided it is time for me to step down to focus on my personal health and well-being,” Heighter said in her resignation letter. “Please know that I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition.” Heighter noted that she’ll pursue work in veteran services and those activities in multiple counties in the First Coast area and Volusia County. Heighter was elected to the District 4 Palm Coast seat just two years ago for a post that holds a four-year term.

“Ben Sasse’s costliest bet at UF still moving ‘full steam’ ahead” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — Kurt Dudas is no household name in Jacksonville, but for months he has been one of the University of Florida’s most important — and highest paid — field operators, building support among Northeast Florida powerbrokers for a $300 million graduate campus that is a linchpin of former President Sasse’s vision for the school’s future. Some of the work Sasse undertook in his 17 months on the job remains a secret, but the Jacksonville campus was both a highly visible and expensive initiative that he and Mori Hosseini, an influential member of the UF Board of Trustees, announced last year on just his second day on the job. Sasse’s legacy took a significant hit this month when the Independent Florida Alligator detailed profligate spending out of the President’s office during his tenure. But Sasse’s most ambitious project — the Jacksonville campus — remains “moving forward at full steam,” a university spokesperson said.

“Key University of Florida operatives elevated in the school’s Athletic Department” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The University of Florida (UF) is digging into existing personnel to bolster the Athletic Department and operations at the school’s sports facilities in Gainesville. UF General Counsel and Vice President Amy Hass is being reassigned to deputy athletic director and senior women’s administrator for Gator sports. Hass is replacing Lynda Tealer, who parted ways in May to become a senior administrator with the NCAA. “We are excited to welcome Amy to the Gators Athletics leadership team,” UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said in a prepared statement.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Manatee Supervisor of Elections race pits DeSantis appointee against longtime staffer” via Victoria Villanueva-Marquez of the Bradenton Herald — The recently appointed Manatee County Supervisor of Elections will go head-to-head with a longtime election staffer to determine who will hold the seat for the next four years. James Satcher, who previously served as Manatee County Commissioner, is running against Scott Farrington, who resigned from the elections office earlier this year to pursue the seat in Tuesday’s Primary. DeSantis chose Satcher to fill the vacant seat in April when former Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett announced his resignation. DeSantis appointed Satcher, who was in the middle of a campaign to win a second term as the District 1 representative on the Manatee County Commission, despite Bennett’s recommendation to the Governor that Farrington fill the position.

“Manatee County vote increases impact fees. Did developers and homebuyers get a break?” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — Manatee County Commissioners recently voted to adopt a 50% increase in impact fees over the next four years. Impact fees are one-time fees paid by developers that help support the cost of infrastructure required by new development, including roads, sewer lines and emergency services. The fees must be spent in the part of the county where they are collected. However, critics say the county is letting developers off the hook and potentially missing out on millions in infrastructure improvements by not seeking a bigger increase. Under Florida law, impact fees can only be increased once every four years. The maximum increase allowed is 50% — unless the County Commissions a study showing “extraordinary circumstances” that merit a higher increase.

“New College of Florida library dean placed on administrative leave after book disposal” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Shannon Hausinger, New College of Florida’s dean of the library, has been placed on administrative leave, a college spokesperson confirmed Monday. Her departure comes following increased attention to the college’s libraries after hundreds of books could be seen overflowing from a dumpster behind the Jane Bancroft Cook Library Thursday afternoon. With the disposing of library books, New College also disposed of materials from the now-defunct Gender and Diversity Center — a student-run and student-curated library of books on subjects such as the LGBTQ+ community, Black stories and women. These books lived across campus at the Hamilton Center, a student-life and dining building.

“New era dawns for Lake Okeechobee as Army Corps adopts new discharge regulations” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — It’s a new era for Lake Okeechobee as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last week adopted a new management plan for the heart of the Everglades. Called the Lake Okeechobee System Operation Manual, or LOSOM, the new guidelines will allow the Army Corps to store more water in the big lake before releasing it to the Caloosahatchee River. “Our nation made a $1.8 billion investment in the rehabilitation of Herbert Hoover Dike to allow the development of a new operating manual that balances the needs of the entire system,” said Army Corps Col. Brandon Bowman, who took over the Jacksonville district last month.

— TOP OPINION —

“We believe in Harris” via Alan Cohn for Florida Politics — All elections are important. Not all elections are this consequential. At their best, our presidential elections are a competition between two great parties with competing views about how best to achieve a common goal of peace, prosperity and freedom.

But not this time.

There are moments in history when citizens of a great nation choose which path to take and, in doing so, embrace their destiny.

Our choice is progress.

Our choice is looking to the future and continuing the never-ending pursuit of “forming a more perfect union.” Building a better, more prosperous and fairer nation for all Americans, for every man, every woman, every child, every family and every small-business owner who remains dedicated to the proposition that if you work hard, you should have a fair shot at the American Dream.

— OPINIONS —

“What worries me most about Election Night” via Rachel Maddow for The New York Times — Georgia law holds that Election Boards “shall” certify results within a week of the election, and this rule will almost certainly face legal challenges. But, in a state where Republicans have delayed or refused certification at least seven times since 2020 — more than in any other state — the rule injects a new layer of murk into the legal waters less than 100 days before the election. On Monday, the Board is expected to consider yet another revision to the rules that would afford members of County Election Boards an additional option for delaying or refusing certification. Imagine an Election Night this November where the two parties are trading swing-state victories. The nation is waiting on Georgia. If Georgia goes red, it’s Trump; if Georgia goes blue, it’s Harris.

“We still need to Trump-proof America” via Quinta Jurecic of The Atlantic — What will happen if Trump secures a second term as President? Polling remains close—and though a Democratic victory seems far more likely than it did before the Biden-Harris swap, it’s hardly assured. Should Trump pull out a win in November, voters might imagine that they know what to expect: more chaos, more grievance, more all-caps rants on social media. But a second Trump term would be much more dangerous than the first. Trump’s unexpected victory in 2016 left him flailing to staff the executive branch and unequipped with the knowledge of how to direct the machine of government. Now, though, his supporters have had four years in which to prepare. Democrats in Congress and the White House could have prevented this by Trump-proofing the government, knowing he may soon be back. Instead, they have dithered and the damage, should he return to power, will be immense.

“Moms for Liberty candidates don’t want liberty in Pinellas County schools — they want control” via Joe Henderson of Florida Politics — Tuesday is Primary Election Day, and the stakes in Pinellas County are enormous. Wait, what? It’s just a Primary. The main event doesn’t come until November. That is true. That is when we’ll dust off Scott’s charge six years ago that Bill Nelson needed to retire because he was a career politician. We might note that should Scott win, he will have secured his fourth public office totaling 20 years — two as Florida’s Governor, then two in the Senate. Sounds like a career to me. That’s a rant for another day, though, because if Tuesday’s election goes a certain way, the Pinellas School Board could be essentially under Moms for Liberty control. Three seats on the seven-member Board are up for election, and three challengers are aligned with Mommy Nation.

— ALOE —

“American gymnast Jordan Chiles has ‘no plans’ to return bronze medal amid Olympics controversy” via Paulina Dedaj of Fox News — American gymnast Chiles was stripped of her bronze medal title in the women’s floor exercise final at the 2024 Paris Olympics after a ruling from the Court of Arbitration (CAS) ultimately led the International Olympic Committee to restore the podium to include Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu last week. However, Chiles has no plans to return the bronze medal as Team USA plans to continue its pursuit of an appeal. Chiles, a two-time Olympian and Olympic gold medalist, initially finished fifth in the eight-woman final before Team USA coach Cecile Landi appealed her score, asking to receive credit for a maneuver that would boost her score by 0.1.

“Florida Highway Patrol, SJSO warns drivers against using custom license plates” via Action News Jax — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, and Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles issued a warning to drivers with Florida license plates that have been airbrushed, vinyl-wrapped, or customized. Such alterations violate legal requirements under Florida law, specifically targeting the plate’s reflectivity and safety features, which are essential for public roadways. The FHP emphasized that these modifications can also interfere with the visibility of the yellow validation stickers, rendering the plates non-compliant with Section 320.061 of the Florida Statutes, which prohibits the unlawful alteration of Florida license plates.

