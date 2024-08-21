Jacksonville Bold for 8.21.24: Corrine didn’t deliver.

Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown emerged from hiding from the IRS, who she owes hundreds of thousands of dollars at this point, to interject herself in a state House race and try to turf Rep. Angie Nixon by claiming the incumbent published fake Quick Pick endorsements of her campaign.

It didn’t go any better than her run for Congress in Central Florida in 2022, as HD 13 was unlucky for her and her preferred candidate, Brenda Priestly Jackson.

Nixon garnered over 80% of the vote, winning in every precinct.

As of Wednesday morning, Priestly Jackson hadn’t conceded.

This Democratic donnybrook saw both candidates offering unvarnished criticisms of each other throughout the race.

Priestly Jackson, previously on the Duval County School Board and Jacksonville City Council, prosecuted the second-term Democrat at a church forum this month for antagonizing Gov. Ron DeSantis. Nixon fired back, saying she couldn’t “play respectability politics with people who not only do not like you but don’t want your communities to exist.”

That moment arguably represented the apex of conflict between the two candidates openly, but it wasn’t the only clash. Indeed, Priestly Jackson pilloried Nixon on a radio hit last month.

“Let’s be clear: our Governor has line-item veto authority. Before I was an attorney, I was an English teacher. I call that ultimate editing authority so he can write a line right out,” she said on WJCT’s “First Coast Connect.”

The winner moves on to face write-in Terrance Jordan in November. Priestly Jackson contended that Jordan was a Nixon plant in the race. Nixon denies that. Jordan won’t return media calls to give his take on the issue.

As for Brown, meanwhile, expect her to resurface at some point. But what was made clear Tuesday is that she is a spent force in politics and probably needs to stay out of the game that passed her by many years ago.

Macie flops again

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford dispatched a familiar challenger for the second consecutive election cycle.

The Jacksonville Republican dispatched challenger Mara Macie, with roughly two-thirds of the vote.

The outcome is not surprising, given that Rutherford is one of the most established political commodities in Northeast Florida. The fourth-term Congressman previously served as Jacksonville Sheriff from 2003 to 2015.

It was a rematch from 2022 when Macie got 18% of the vote and Rutherford garnered 66%.

The Primary winner will face a Democrat and a write-in in November.

Democrat Jay McGovern had no Primary opposition and will advance to November.

McGovern has run for office before, albeit without electoral success.

In 2016, he lost the Democratic Primary in the old Florida’s 6th Congressional District, where he would have challenged Ron DeSantis if he had won that August. In 2020, he lost a Primary race for the Florida House to a candidate who lost to state Rep. Wyman Duggan.

Repeat candidate Gary Koniz is also running, this time as a write-in.

The district, which includes some of Duval and St. Johns counties, is designed for a Republican win. There are more than 250,000 GOP registrants and fewer than 145,000 Democrats.

America only

The concept of dual citizenship chagrins a North Florida Congresswoman.

Rep. Kat Cammack says, “Candidates for federal office should have to disclose whether or not they are a dual citizen as well. For members of Congress, I think they should disclose if they or their immediate family is a dual citizen.”

Her comments are responsive to those from Kentucky’s Thomas Massie, arguably the loudest Republican skeptic on Israel aid in Congress right now.

“Dual citizens elected to United States Congress should renounce citizenship in all other countries. At a minimum, they should disclose their citizenship in other countries and abstain from votes specifically benefiting those countries.”

Legislation has been filed to address this issue, but it still needs to be heard by a Committee in 2024.

The Constitution stipulates that members of Congress must be at least 25 years old and American citizens for seven years. Still, the framers did not consider this issue a sticking point in the 21st century.

Francky flops

It was over before the votes were counted.

Sen. Tracie Davis destroyed Primary challenger Francky Jeanty by a 95% to 5% margin, removing the last vestiges of drama from one of the most curious challenges in Florida and winning all precincts.

Financial disparities made the outcome obvious.

Jeanty, a published author of a motivational book, a self-described “educational consultant,” a former student recruiter for Keiser College, a one-time admissions counselor for EWU, and a manager at a car rental dealership, had a fraction of the resources of Davis, who has been active in politics since 2015 and in Tallahassee since 2017.

Davis had nearly $59,000 as of Aug. 2 and roughly $197,000 in her political committee, Together We Stand. She is slated to lead the Democratic Caucus in 2026.

Davis got roughly 70% of the vote in 2022’s Primary against former City Council member Reggie Gaffney Sr. Still, Jeanty said before the election that happened because people were “not really focused on the Primary.”

Whether people were focused this time is an open question, but Jeanty did much worse than Gaffney, who fundraised and advertised heavily to no avail.

Demonbuster

Rep. Kim Daniels has dispatched two Democratic Primary opponents in House District 14, leaving just a write-in opponent between her and a return to the House.

Daniels, an evangelist by trade who often finds herself at odds with her party’s mainstream on social issues, overpowered Lloyd Caulker and Therese V. Wakefield-Gamble on Tuesday night.

She got 64% in the three-person contest, winning all but one precinct, which Wakefield-Gamble won two votes to one.

The central drama of the campaign came via Wakefield-Gamble, a 53-year-old entrepreneur and grandmother from the Northside of Jacksonville. She has endorsements from Florida Planned Parenthood PAC, the Florida Democratic Party’s “American Muslim Caucus,” and Democratic House candidate Ben Sandlin, who will be on the November ballot against Rep. Wyman Duggan.

Wakefield-Gamble was also backed by the group 90 for 90, in another sign that some establishment Democrats are ready to move on from Daniels, an evangelist who calls herself the “Demon Buster.”

Daniels is in the middle of her third term in the House. She was originally elected to serve HD 14 in 2016, was re-elected in 2018, and lost in the 2020 Democratic Primary to current Rep. Angie Nixon. After Nixon moved to HD 13 during 2022’s redistricting, Daniels won a four-way Primary to return to Tallahassee.

Vindictive cycle

State Attorney Melissa Nelson is speaking out about unfinished business for her third term in office.

Nevertheless, she is the first to acknowledge that issues in the community create crime for her office to solve.

And one of those issues is generational, she notes.

“There’s a lot that we can do when we know the vindictive cycle, the kids in the gangs … in some cases it’s incapacitating the person, getting them off the street and making sure they can’t hurt anybody. It’s identifying those cases before they start shooting,” she told the Florida Times-Union.

“The other piece that I think is so important is identifying … the little kids watching. We can predict the path they’re going to take, right? If their uncle is a quarterback of a football team, they’re going to want to be a football player. If they’re watching their uncle or their dad or their brother flash cash and do gang signs and carry an extended magazine, they’re going to want to be him, too. This obviously is not an enforcement question for the State Attorney’s Office, but it is a broader question that I think the community should grapple with … identifying those most at-risk kids and trying to change the predictable trajectory where they might end up.”

Weed war

Jacksonville’s Democratic Mayor is siding with the constitutional amendment that would legalize adult-use marijuana.

That’s what she exclusively announced to Florida Politics.

“I support Amendment 3. People shouldn’t be jailed and caught up in the system for small amounts for personal consumption. There should still be laws in place that regulate the time, place and manner for appropriate usage. All in all, people should be free from government interference if they aren’t putting the public in danger or disrupting the community,” said Mayor Donna Deegan.

If the question gets 60% or more of the vote, the Adult Personal Use of Marijuana initiative could expand the current retail model beyond medical necessity, allowing visitors to the state and residents without qualifying conditions access to the product, with legalization in effect as soon as May 2025.

Amendment 3 would allow adults 21 years or older to “possess, purchase or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for nonmedical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion or otherwise.”

It also would permit “Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers and other state-licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute such products and accessories.”

The amendment would allow for personal use of cannabis and derivatives, permitting consumers up to 3 ounces of marijuana and 5 grams of concentrate (such as oils, wax, shatter and others).

Contrary to what some opponents of the amendment claim, the Legislature would be permitted to enact laws consistent with the amendment, including permitting recreational-use dispensaries to compete with the medical companies in the Florida market.

Deegan’s affirmation of the amendment follows Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters expressing opposition.

“I’m dead set against it,” he said, per WJXT. “I don’t want drugs legal in our city. I don’t want drugs legal in our state. I don’t want drugs legal in our country. It’s not good for us. It’s not good for our community.”

Polling shows the amendment could pass in November, although some Florida Republicans have only begun to fight it.

One poll by FAU’s PolCom Lab found that 56% backed Amendment 3. An additional 15% of respondents don’t know how they will vote. Another from USA Today/Suffolk University/WSVN showed 63% support.

Deegan joins a growing coalition of political leaders (on both sides of the aisle) who agree that passing Amendment 3 is the best course for Florida.

“We’re thrilled to have Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan’s endorsement of Amendment 3,” said Morgan Hill, a Smart & Safe Florida campaign spokesperson. “Mayor Deegan understands legalizing recreational marijuana for adults in Florida is a win for the people of Jacksonville. Her efforts will be instrumental in passing Amendment 3, ensuring that Floridians have the same individual freedoms more than half of Americans already enjoy.”

Lawful

On Aug. 26, Deegan will help cut the ribbon for Jacksonville University’s downtown offices for the College of Law.

Deegan and JU officials will officially launch the College of Law’s new location at the former offices of 121 Atlantic Building at 121 W. Forsyth St. The historic building underwent a $12 million renovation.

JU contributed $6.5 million to the building’s makeover. The JU College of Law will operate in 50,000 square feet of operations space and should be able to handle the continued growth of the latest college added to the university.

The Forsyth Street location’s ribbon cutting will occur at 10 a.m. on Aug. 26, and tours of the facility will be available.

Hold the phone

Anyone with children knows the temptations provided to them by portable technology.

If you’re in Flagler County tonight, the Sheriff’s Office can give you tips on countering potential pitfalls.

“The FCSO is sponsoring ‘Be Smart with Your Kids’ Cellphone’ next Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium. This informative presentation by the FBI Jacksonville Office is free and open to the public,” the agency said.

“The FBI has seen a significant increase in sextortion cases targeting children and teens, and it’s vital to understand the scope of the threat when kids are connected by devices to the rest of the world,” FSCO continues. “Hear from FBI agents and deputies who investigate crimes against children. They will reveal the latest technology and social media apps that offenders are using to target and manipulate youth. Learn how to protect your loved ones and students.”

Art for all

The Cultural Council began the week rolling out new public art in Stockton Park.

“The artwork titled ‘On Allison’s Wings’ honors the life of Allison Brundick Haramis and the work of the nonprofit organization formed in her memory, Angels for Allison,” the group notes in a media release.

“Public art is vital to the overall well-being and quality of life in our community,” said Diana Donovan, Executive Director of the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville. “Pieces like ‘On Allison’s Wings’ provide solace, peace and hope for all. This one-of-a-kind sculpture in Stockton Park will uphold her legacy and that of Angels for Allison long into the future. We are honored to be part of this meaningful piece and others in the community that serve as a source of inspiration, healing and unity in our city.”

It wouldn’t have happened without legislative support.

“Championing this project is one of the highlights of my time as a City Council member,” said former Council member Randy DeFoor. “The loss of a child should never be experienced, but for those who have, I truly hope this artwork at Stockton Park brings peace. Allison’s legacy lives on through her mother and loved ones, and we know it will never be forgotten. I am grateful to the CCGJ for supporting this work as part of the Art in Public Places Program and look forward to many more like it.”

Camp Day

On Saturday, military families around NE Florida can enjoy a free day of adventure at YMCA Camp Immokalee.

As part of First Coast YMCA’s military outreach, they are inviting military families – active duty, Guard, Reserve and veterans – to a free day of outdoor fun at Camp Immokalee on Aug. 24.

From ziplining and kayaking to archery and barn visits, there’s something for everyone. This event is a small way of giving back to those who serve and the families who support them.

Email Dana at [email protected] to secure your spot.

Final exhibition

What should viewers expect from the Jaguars-Falcons preseason finale?

After winning preseason games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Jacksonville Jaguars will try to finish the preseason with a perfect record against the Falcons on Friday in Atlanta.

The game should provide the most extensive playing time for the Jaguars starters. There are some key storylines to follow in the preseason finale.

The quarterback

Trevor Lawrence threw four passes in the preseason opener and did not play last week against the Buccaneers. He figures to play at least two quarters against the Falcons. How vital is preseason playing time for Lawrence? On the one hand, he is working in the same offensive system for the third straight year, so his grasp of the scheme isn’t in doubt. However, the chance to create more synergy with some new faces is essential. In particular, wide receiver Gabe Davis joined the Jaguars as a free agent signing from Buffalo this offseason. Lawrence and Davis have been able to work together on the practice field but have only connected on one pass in a preseason game, a 20-yard hookup against the Chiefs.

Offensive line play

The offensive line’s play is another area of importance for the Jaguars and Lawrence. A weak spot for the team last season, Jacksonville added center Mitch Morse in free agency but has yet to have the starting five on the field together through the first two preseason games. Cam Robinson, Ezra Cleveland, Morse, Brandon Scherff, and Anton Harrison should get their first game action as a unit on Friday.

The Jaguars would like to see better pass protection and more physical run blocking out of the starting five.

Armstead debut

Armstead was the Jaguars’ biggest offseason signing. The former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman has been recovering from meniscus surgery and has been limited in training camp. Armstead started camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list and was moved to the active roster last week. On Friday, he is expected to suit up for the first time in a preseason game for the Jaguars. If Armstead can bolster the defensive front and the Jaguars can be stronger against the run than last year, it could be a big part of why the Jaguars return to the postseason.

Position battles

Most of the starting positions are settled but there are some questions about some specialty situations. How will the Jaguars’ secondary look in nickel-and-dime situations? What personnel will be used for the Jaguars in short-yardage and Red Zone situations? We likely won’t get final answers to these questions until the regular season, but Friday will offer a peek into the competition for these key roles.

Last chance

The Jaguars and the rest of the NFL teams must cut rosters to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Invariably, some players will flash in the second half of the final preseason game and cause the team’s decision-makers to rethink how the roster looks. As has often been said, you aren’t just trying to impress your team when you play in a preseason game. There are 31 other teams who will see the game. Some Jaguars’ cuts may wind up back on the practice squad in Jacksonville. Others will find new homes in the NFL. And for some, Friday will be the last time they pull on a helmet and play in an organized game.