Last Call for 8.21.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

First Shot

Vice President Kamala Harris’ lead is growing according to new polling from the Economist/YouGov.

The weekly tracking poll, updated Wednesday, shows the Democratic nominee up three points over Republican former President Donald Trump, 46%-43%.

Still, the new measure marks a one-point increase week-over-week for Harris, who has surpassed Trump in most national polls and a handful of states seen as key to both candidates’ electoral success in November.

The rising gap is due to Trump’s top-line number dipping from 44% to 43% rather than Harris vacuuming up more on-the-fence voters.

On the plus side for the Republican nominee, his standing among men has improved over the past week, with 48% telling the pollster they prefer him while 46% said they prefer Harris. Last week, the men preferred Trump 48%-47%.

The preference was a separate query from voting intent. Men have traditionally been a reliable bloc for the campaign, which was again the case in the YouGov poll — 49% of male respondents whose minds are made up said they are voting for Trump compared to 42% who said they would cast a ballot for Harris.

Harris’ support among women is comparatively dominant. Most of those polled (51%) said they’re locked in for the VP, compared to just 38% who plan to vote for the former President.

The YouGov/Economist poll was conducted Aug. 17-20 and has a sample size of 1,565 adult U.S. citizens. The sample for voting intent questions was 1,371 U.S. registered voters. The margin of error is +/- 3.1%.

Evening Reads

—”Yes, party conventions matter” via Amina Brown and Monica Potts via FiveThirtyEight

—“How Kamala Harris shifted Democrats’ message from ‘democracy’ to ‘freedom’” via Colby Itkowitz and Clara Ence Morse of The Washington Post

—“Why Harris is dodging the press” via Andrew Prokop of Vox

—“Why I really loved Barack Obama’s convention speech” via Chris Cillizza of So What

—“‘The vibes are ahead of the polls’: Dems are partying amid close 2024 race” via Tessa Stuart, Asawin Suebsaeng and Althea Legaspi of Rolling Stone

—”Democrats’ upbeat convention has Nancy Pelosi to thank” via Molly Ball of The Wall Street Journal

—”Florida election results show Ron DeSantis is out of juice” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union

—“DeSantis says his influence in Duval County School Board race paid off despite struggles elsewhere” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics

—“Voters issue stunning rebuke to DeSantis and developers in Manatee and Sarasota races” via Michael Barfield of the Florida Trident

—”Florida voters reject election denial candidates in 2024 Primary” via Tracey McManus and Justin Garcia of the Tampa Bay Times

—“Both candidates claim victory in razor-thin Orange County Commission race” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics

Quote of the Day

“Adding a deceptive financial impact statement to deliberately confuse voters is a shameful attempt to hide the fact that Florida law currently bans abortion before many women know they are pregnant with no exceptions for rape, incest or a woman’s health.”

— Yes on 4 Campaign Director Lauren Brenzel, on the Florida Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Financial Impact Estimating Conference summary for Amendment 4.

Breakthrough Insights

