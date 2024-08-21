August 21, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Both candidates claim victory in razor-thin Orange County Commission race
Austin Arthur and Nicole Wilson

Gabrielle RussonAugust 21, 20245min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

WalletHub study: Florida is the second-best state to live in

HeadlinesInfluence

Endorsements keep rolling in for adult-use marijuana amendment

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Laurel Lee trounces challengers to earn GOP nomination in CD 15

TOS-L-arthur-wilson-headshots_ef6ab9
Nicole Wilson said she believes she won. So does Austin Arthur. Wilson leads by just 5 votes.

Both candidates think they won in a nail-biter Orange County Commission race that’s heading to a recount this week.

Incumbent Nicole Wilson now leads by five votes for District 1. Challenger Austin Arthur, a political newcomer who has GOP support and developer and hospitality industry backing, raised $275,000 to oust Wilson.

Arthur’s initial 24-vote lead diminished Tuesday night as the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office counted mail-in ballots turned in last-minute. People could deliver their ballots up until 7 p.m. EDT at the office.

Wilson said Wednesday she believes she is the winner.

So does Arthur.

“We’re closely monitoring the ongoing process and remain confident in our initial lead,” Arthur said in a statement Wednesday. “I look forward to the process vindicating our win.”

For District 1, the vote margin is razor-thin in a race where 28,099 votes were cast. Orange County is Democratic-leaning, but District 1 is split between Republicans and Democrats.

The winner will not be determined for days.

Voters whose ballots weren’t counted due to signature mismatches have until 5 p.m. on Thursday to submit cure affidavits.

“Any voter whose mail-in ballot gets rejected, we notify,” Orange County Elections Supervisor Christopher Heath said Wednesday morning. “I would guarantee both Nicole and Austin’s campaigns are working feverishly to call all those voters who had ballots rejected and encourage them to go fix that.”

The Canvassing Board then meets at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

A machine recount is expected to take place Friday. From there, a manual account is expected since the results separating the candidates are less than a quarter of a percentage point. With both campaigns present, Orange County elections staff will decipher ballots where voters made mistakes, like circling a candidate’s name instead of filling in the circle, or picking both candidates. 

“We have a lot of over and under votes in this race,” Heath said. “We also have the potential for a number of these cure affidavits to come back with voters who voted for one of these candidates and just messed up their name.”

Heath stressed that the rules for a recount are mandated by state law.

District 1 is the only race where Orange County isn’t ready to finalize the results to the state.

The clock is ticking to meet the state’s deadline, Heath said. He predicted the outcome could be determined Saturday night.

If it’s a tie? “The state statute says the winner shall be chosen by the drawing of lots,” Heath said.

What does that mean?

“The statute does not explain what drawing of lots means,” Heath said. “That means it would be up to the Supervisor to determine what the drawing of lots is.”

That could be anything from pulling a name out of a hat or seeing who has the longest matchstick.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida State kicks off college football season Saturday in Ireland

nextRick Scott, numerous House colleagues say Tim Walz would cut and run if Commander in Chief

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories